Palestinian American students shot in Vermont say they were targeted by alleged shooter

The Palestinian American students shot in Burlington, Vt. over Thanksgiving weekend are speaking out about what they believe was a targeted attack by a man who had seen them before and was possibly waiting for them that night.

Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad were walking near the University of Vermont campus around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 when a man standing across the road fired multiple shots at them in what they say was a hate crime.

The three childhood friends, all 20, were speaking mostly Arabic at the time of the incident. Two of them, Awartani and Ahmad, were wearing keffiyehs, traditional Arab scarves often seen as a symbol of Palestinian identity and resistance.

A 48-year-old Vermont man was later arrested and charged in the shooting.

Jason Eaton, who had been previously accused of harassing an ex-girlfriend in New York, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges two days after the shooting.

In a new television interview that aired Wednesday, two of the three victims said they believe the alleged shooter may have seen them before and was possibly waiting for three friends on a porch that fateful Saturday night.

“I don’t know why he’d have a loaded pistol and stand on the porch,” Abdalhamid told NBC News from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, Mass., where Awartani is being treated.

While Ahmad and Abdalhamid are wounded in the shooting but are expected to make a full recovery, Awartani was left “paralyzed from the chest down,” according to his family.

The Brown University student said that while he has no doubt the incident was a hate crime, he doesn’t “think too much” whether the suspect will be hit with hate charges.

“I just care that justice is served,” he said.