Palestinian attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli police

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian teen on Wednesday allegedly stabbed two Israeli border police officers in Jerusalem's Old City before being fatally shot, Israeli officials said.

The Israeli police officers were hospitalized, one in moderate condition and another with minor injuries, police said. Private security and police officers shot the Palestinian teen, whose identity was not immediately clear, and paramedics with the United Hatzalah rescue service pronounced him dead.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.

The incident took place on a main thoroughfare of Jerusalem’s Old City, which is home to holy sites to Christians, Jews and Muslims and is the emotional epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized by most of the international community.

The Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Egyptian ex-lawmaker and journalists get prison sentences

    An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced a prominent human rights lawyer to five years in prison for his conviction on charges that rights advocates have decried as baseless and politically motivated. The Misdemeanors State Security Emergency Court in Cairo found Zyad el-Elaimy, a former lawmaker, guilty of conspiring to commit crimes with an outlawed group. Two other defendants got three-year sentences.

  • UK house prices soar to record high in September

    UK average house price rose by 11.8% to a record high of £270,000 ($36,271) in the year to September

  • Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya

    Ten people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants and refugees who were rescued off Libya, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said. A rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders responded after volunteers conducting aerial surveillance confirmed a distress call coming from about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the Libyan coast.

  • Akasa Air buys engines worth $4.5 billion for new 737 Maxs

    India's startup Akasa Air announced on Wednesday it had chosen CFM International's LEAP-1B turbofan engines to power its newly bought Boeing 737 Max jets, a deal valued at some $4.5 billion. The companies struck the agreement, which includes spare engines and long-term servicing, at the Dubai Air Show, the five-day trade expo underway in the United Arab Emirates' commercial hub. Chicago-based aviation giant Boeing Co. scored its first major sale of the show on Tuesday, clinching a deal with Akasa Air, a new budget carrier backed by Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, to sell 72 Maxs for some $9 billion.

  • UK tones down threats in N Ireland trade spat with EU

    Britain’s top Brexit official lowered the temperature in the U.K.’s trade feud with the European Union on Wednesday, saying he believes it is possible to reach agreement with the bloc. Chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said there were still “gaps” between the two sides, but added: “I’m glad there’s ambition on the EU side...I think it can be done.” “Whether it will be done is a different question,” Frost added during a visit to Belfast to update political leaders on U.K.-EU talks aimed at resolving differences over Northern Ireland trade.

  • Sen. Darius Brown removed from legislative committee after altercation with colleague

    The Democrat has been removed from another high-profile committee after verbally abusing Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

    The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. While legal experts have said the details give Rittenhouse a strong argument for self-defense, some worry about the broader signal an acquittal could send.

  • Chris Christie says Melania Trump called him every day when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, while Trump was trying to make sure he wouldn't blame him

    Christie was hospitalized in October 2020. He said Donald Trump called him there to make sure he wouldn't blame the president for the infection.

  • Rep. Priscilla Giddings censured, removed from legislative committee by Idaho House

    “I would not have done anything differently,” Giddings said on the House floor Monday.

  • Comedian Vir Das causes a stir with 'two Indias' monologue

    Top Indian comedian faces nationalist backlash over show that describes country's dualities.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Suburban Seattle taxpayers on the hook amid city's 'defund' police push

    A Seattle-area Republican pushing a new "Refund Police" initiative says suburban taxpayers have unfortunately been bearing the brunt of the far-left inner city's failed policies, as his $14.4 million push for the sheriff's office aims to offset measures tying police's hands when it comes to public safety.

  • Mexico to deploy troops to Riviera Maya in wake of shootings

    Mexico will deploy a battalion of National Guard troops to its Mayan Riviera in the wake of a spate of shootings that have put the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry on edge. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval, speaking Wednesday in Cancun, said that 1,445 guard members will be sent to Quintana Roo state’s Caribbean coast to reinforce the region’s security. The deployment will include the establishment of a base in the beach town of Tulum, where two foreign tourists were killed and three wounded Oct. 20 in the crossfire between drug dealers.

  • Two “Unite The Right” Defendants Asked The Judge To Dismiss Their Case. It Backfired Spectacularly.

    “You have a misunderstanding, I’m afraid, of what conspiracy is,” a federal judge told white nationalists Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell.View Entire Post ›

  • Three suicide bombers kill three, wound dozens in Ugandan capital

    KAMPALA (Reuters) -Islamic State claimed an attack in the heart of Uganda's capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent members of parliament running for cover, in the latest in a wave of bombings. The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked a nation known as a bulwark against violent Islamist militants in East Africa, and whose leader has spent years cultivating Western security support. Islamic State claimed responsibility via the group's Amaq News Agency on an affiliated Telegram account.

  • 'A gated city for millionaires is not sustainable' — Lakeway shoots down workforce housing plan

    Members of council agree that workforce housing is needed, but this proposal was rejected in part because of the location.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"

  • Congress designates Interstate 14 across five states with I-14 corridor through San Angelo

    The I-14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways.

  • Trump gave an agency $100 million to fight Covid. Here’s what happened.

    A federal agency run by a pal of Jared Kushner and given $100 million to fix the Covid supply chain crunch hasn’t invested a dime, says a new watchdog report.