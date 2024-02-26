Palestinian Authority PM Shtayyeh Says He Submits Resignation
(Bloomberg) -- The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said he and his government will resign, though it’s unclear if President Mahmoud Abbas will accept the resignation.
The move comes as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues and with Arab and Western states trying to formulate a post-conflict plan for the Palestinian territory.
