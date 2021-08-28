Palestinian child dies week after being shot at Gaza border

Protesters take cover next to tires on fire near the fence of Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Hundreds of Palestinians on Wednesday demonstrated near the Israeli border in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
JACK JEFFERY
·2 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by Israeli fire during a violent demonstration at the Gaza-Israeli border last week died of his wounds Saturday, Gaza health officials said.

Hassan Abu al-Neil was shot Aug. 21 during the demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to protest the crippling blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel.

Violence erupted when Palestinian protesters began throwing rocks and explosives at Israeli troops near the fortified border. Israeli troops responded by opening fire, wounding over 40 Palestinians, including al-Neil.

Another Palestinian man, later identified as a member of Hamas’ military wing, died from his wounds Wednesday.

An Israeli soldier remains in critical condition after being shot in the head from point blank range by a protestor during the clashes.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters demonstrated Wednesday near the Gaza-Israeli border, again calling for the easing of the blockade. Under pressure from Egyptian mediators, Hamas kept demonstrators away from the separation fence and the protests ended without a recurrence of last week’s deadly violence.

Following Wednesday’s protest, Israel said it was easing some of the commercial restrictions on Gaza, allowing vehicles, goods and equipment for rebuilding projects to enter the Palestinian enclave. Israel’s Defense Ministry said the easing could expand further if things remain quiet.

Egypt, which had closed its border crossing with Gaza to put pressure on Hamas, also partially reopened the crossing to allow a light flow of traffic to enter Gaza from Egypt.

The Israeli government reached an agreement with Qatar on Aug. 19 allowing the gulf country to resume aid payments to families in the Gaza Strip, a move aimed at reducing tensions with Hamas in the aftermath of May’s 11-day war, the fourth since the militant group seized power in 2007. Israel suspended aid payments in May and said the move was necessary to ensure Hamas did not benefit from cash injections.

At least 260 Palestinians were killed during May’s Gaza-Israel war, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sierra Leone's chimpanzees: The newly weds who set up a sanctuary

    A couple who 30 years ago bought an abused chimpanzee are now trying to save a subspecies.

  • MyPillow backlash: Anger over plans to open store owned by pro-Trump conspiracist in Ohio

    An investor claimed the store is not meant to be a “political statement.”

  • Canadian federal minister who called Taliban 'our brothers' says it was 'a cultural reference'

    Canadian Minister of Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef called the Taliban "our brothers" in a message to the extremist group during a Wednesday press conference, later saying it was simply "a cultural reference."

  • Afghanistan's economic crisis deepens as airlift winds down

    Hundreds of Afghans protested outside a bank in Kabul on Saturday and others formed long lines at cash machines as a U.N. agency warned that a worsening drought could leave millions in need of humanitarian aid. At the Kabul airport, thousands are still gathering in hope of fleeing the country, even after a suicide attack on Thursday killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members and amid warnings of more attacks. The economic crisis, which predates the Taliban takeover earlier this month, could give Western nations leverage as they urge Afghanistan's new rulers to form a moderate, inclusive government and allow people to leave after the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces on Aug. 31.

  • It Happens Here: New Bedford Whaling Museum Is Home To Biggest Whale Species In The World

    New Bedford is known as "The Whaling City" for its time as one of the most important whaling ports in the world.

  • U.N. chief says social fabric of Ethiopia being torn apart

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Thursday that a conflict in Ethiopia has spread beyond the northern Tigray region and "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes." Ethiopia has been embroiled in a conflict that flared nine months ago in Tigray and which has spread to other areas. The government has also struggled to contain other outbreaks of ethnic and political violence over land and resources.

  • Homicide Investigation Underway In Lyons After Brothers Admit Mother, Sister Buried In Backyard

    Police in west suburban Lyons are conducting a homicide investigation, after two brothers revealed they buried their mother and sister in their backyard. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports.

  • Why CJ McCollum likes Dennis Schroder signing for Celtics

    Dennis Schroder reportedly cost himself millions this offseason, and Blazers guard CJ McCollum believes the Celtics could benefit from the point guard's financial situation.

  • Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

    Scientists discovered a fossil of a four-legged whaleLocation: MANSOURA, EGYPTThe 43 million-year-old fossil was found in Egypt's Western DesertThe amphibious whale is named Phimicetus anubisIt belongs to a group of extinct whales called Protocetidaewhich could both swim and walk on landResearchers think the new whale was likely a top predatorIt had an estimated body length of 10 feetand a body mass of about 1,300 lbs (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) RESEARCHER AT MANSOURA UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR FOSSILS, ABDULLAH GOHAR, SAYING:"This specimen was found in the deserts of Fayum from rock formations that are 43 million years old. The question here is: 'Can we in the future find skeletons of other whales?' This is part of an action plan that we are working on here at the Salam lab, that in the future we can find more fossils of this whale or of other whales and be able to form a complete picture to understand the evolution of whales, which are considered one of the creatures that developed the most in its evolution because it evolved from living on land to living in the sea."

  • Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday. The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

  • Former Obama Ethics Chief Lashes Out at White House over Hunter Biden Art Deals

    Walter Shaub said that it was outrageous that the younger Biden is selling paintings for exorbitant prices despite his lack of artistic experience.

  • Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions

    Iraqi security forces fanned out across the Iraqi capital Saturday ahead of a regional conference aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and emphasizing the Arab country's new role as mediator. Among the participants are archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

  • Police raid turns up rare flying reptile fossil

    The discovery will provide new insight into the reptile's behaviour and ecology.

  • Taliban leader reaches out to West, promises rights for women

    Abdul Ghani Baradar's insistence that Afghanistan will not become a springboard for terrorist attacks was tested when two explosions rocked the Kabul airport.

  • 4-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Riverside County

    A 4-year-old child with no underlying health issues has died from COVID in Riverside County, becoming the youngest in the county to die from the virus since the pandemic began.

  • Afghanistan: UK's final evacuation flights to leave Kabul today, says head of Army

    Report: US air strike kills Isis target in Afghanistan Johnson’s ‘great regret’ at leaving Afghans behind Aldershot taxi driver feared to have died in blast Douglas Murray? Can the world afford three more years of Biden? Iain Duncan Smith: Colossal US mess is worse than we thought Explained: Who are Isis-K?

  • Virtual clinic Hey Jane raises $2.2M to solve for state anti-abortion legislation

    As more states pass some type of abortion ban, Hey Jane, a virtual clinic startup offering telemedicine abortion care, announced Thursday that it raised $2.2 million in an oversubscribed round from a group of investors, including Koa Lab, Gaingels and Foursight Capital Partners. The idea for the remote-first company stemmed from a conversation in 2019 that founder and CEO Kiki Freedman had with some friends regarding Missouri being one of six states that has one abortion clinic left. Freedman, who goes by a pseudonym to avoid violence against abortion providers, explained that, in fact, the clinic was slated for closure that summer, which would have meant Missouri was the first state to not have any abortion care.

  • Mexico seeks to convince U.S. to invest in Central America, not just migration curbs

    The United States needs to invest in development, not just migration restrictions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to reinstate a hardline immigration policy. The cause of illegal migration must be addressed and Mexico seeks to convince the United States to invest in Central American development, Lopez Obrador said in response to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

  • The Latest: Tokyo apologizes for vaccine rollout confusion

    Japan’s Tokyo city hall has apologized for “confusion” amid its vaccination rollout targeting young people, after crowds looking to get the shot were turned away from a facility in the Shibuya district. Health authorities on Saturday switched to a reservation system instead of first come, first served. Japan, which has one of the slowest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the developed world, has prioritized giving shots to elderly people and then gradually working its way down by age group.

  • American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings

    American forces working under heightened security and threats of another attack pressed ahead in the closing days of the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan after a devastating suicide bombing, and U.S. officials said they had killed a member of the extremist group that the United States believes responsible for it. A U.S. drone strike early Saturday in eastern Afghanistan killed a member of the country's Islamic State affiliate, U.S. Central Command said.