Palestinian children subject to ‘starvation and beatings’ in Israeli prisons, charities say

Palestinians hold pictures of their relatives held in Israeli jails during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and against the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in the West Bank city of Nablus. - ALAA BADARNEH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Palestinian children are being detained without cause and subjected to violence in Israeli military prisons, charities have warned.

Testimonies have been gathered by several organisations from minors detained across Palestinian territories and shared with Save The Children.

They allege “inhumane treatment”, with reports of starvation, beatings and bones being broken by officers.

A spokesperson from the Palestinians Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, one of the charities involved in collecting the testimonies, said: “They are not allowed a shower, all personal belongings are taken away from them, and everything in their room is confiscated.

“Children are exposed to extremely violent beatings, the signs could be seen from the children that were released in November. Some of them had blood stains on their body [or] clothes … no medical care, supervision or clinics were available to them, no canteen for food.”

A psychological specialist, working with the East Jerusalem YMCA, said that cells previously used for 10 detainees are now hosting up to 30 prisoners, including a combination of adults and children.

Children held in detention have been prevented from talking to their parents, the organisation said.

Israel is the only country in the world that systematically prosecutes children in military courts.

Jason Lee, Save the Children’s Country Director for Palestinian territories, said that the abuse of children in military detention was already a “child protection crisis” before October 7, and said it has “only become worse.”

“What we know about how these children are being treated is unacceptable, but what we don’t know could be even worse,” he said.

“There’s no justification for beating and stripping children, dehumanising and terrorising them … there must be an end to this abusive military detention system and a definitive ceasefire now.”

He added that Israel’s “blanket secrecy” has left hundreds of families across the West Bank and Gaza unaware of their children’s safety and the conditions that they are being subjected to.

Last November, there were three exchanges of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails with a total of 112 Israeli hostages released, including 78 women and children.

One child released in a prisoner exchange in November told a YMCA social and psychological specialist how they were terrorised by guards who told him that he was being sent to his execution when he was called from his cell.

“He told us that when he was released he didn’t believe that he was home. In the beginning, he couldn’t think of the future … his mother told me that he was scared to leave the house,” said the YMCA worker.

“He was scared of the community around him, he was scared of being rearrested especially since he has a brother that is still in there. His family worked a lot to support him and to convince him to leave the house.”

Israel's youngest prisoner Ahmad Salaima, 14, is welcomed by his family upon his arrival at his home in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem. - AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

The young boy wasn’t reportedly able to leave the house for almost two and a half months, due to paralysing fears that he might be arrested again when passing a checkpoint.

Stricter rules blocking visits to children from parents or lawyers were also introduced following the October 7 attacks, with the International Committee of the Red Cross reporting that its humanitarian visits to Palestinian prisoners were suspended in the aftermath of the massacre.

It is estimated that around 460 children have been detained in the last five months, according to the Palestinians Commission. Previous estimates suggest 500 to 700 Palestinian children are detained by the Israeli military every year.

A report by Save The Children last year found that, prior to October 7, Palestinian children arrested by Israeli forces faced “immense emotional and physical abuse,” with four out of five being beaten and 70 per cent strip searched.

Defence for Children International (DCI), an NGO that protects the human rights of Palestinian children, reported one incident where Israeli forces forced children to carry an Israeli flag before sending them back to their cells, beating and cursing at them as they struggled.

In December, reports emerged of dozens of Palestinian boys, including some who appeared to be minors, being rounded up in a football stadium and stripped to their underwear in a humiliating attempt to filter suspected Hamas fighters.

The Israeli government was approached for comment.