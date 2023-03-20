Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
ALBERT AJI
·2 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A commander of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad killed in Syria in what the group described as an assassination by Israeli agents was buried on Monday at a Palestinian refugee camp in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

His wife, speaking at the funeral, said the killers of 31-year-old Ali Ramzi al-Aswad used silencers. She said he had left their second-floor apartment in a Damascus suburb on Sunday morning, as he regularly did, and within less than a minute, she heard a crackling noise coming from the outside.

“They were waiting for him. He was killed with a weapon equipped with silencer,” al-Aswad’s wife, who identified herself as Um Abdul-Rahman, told The Associated Press.

Al-Aswad was buried at the Martyrs Cemetery in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk on the southern edges of Damascus.

The wife said she checked the stairs after hearing the crackling but saw nothing. After 45 minutes she received a call from people asking about him and when she looked from the window she saw her husband's body lying in their backyard.

“He appeared as if he was sleeping," she said. The 29-year-old woman said the couple have two daughters and one son.

There was no statement from Israel on al-Aswad's killing .

The Islamic Jihad said in a statement that the family had settled in Syria in 1948 after Israel was created. The group said al-Aswad joined the organization as a young man.

In 2019, Israeli warplanes fired missiles at the Damascus home of Akram Ajouri, a member of Islamic Jihad’s leadership living in exile. Ajouri was not harmed, but his son was reportedly killed in the attack.

Last month, airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus that Syrian officials said killed at least five people were attributed to Israel.

The militant group had warned Israel in a statement there would be “a decisive response without delay to any assassination attempt (on) the leaders of the resistance.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel's presence at U-20 Cup

    The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is hosting the U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia’s six major cities. A total of 24 countries from five continents are participating, including Israel, after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the host country, Indonesia is automatically qualified for the tournament.

  • Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity -UN expert

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Iran's authorities have committed violations in recent months that may amount to crimes against humanity, a U.N.-appointed expert told the Human Rights Council on Monday, citing cases of murder, imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, rape, sexual violence and persecution. Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in custody last September. Addressing the Geneva-based council, Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, said he had evidence that Amini died "as a result of beatings by the state morality police".

  • Volkswagen assets in Russia frozen by court over dispute with GAZ

    Volkswagen has been trying to sell its Russian assets, including its flagship plant in the city of Kaluga, which has been furloughed since March 2022.

  • Gulf Clan: Colombia suspends ceasefire with drug cartel

    Colombia's president says the gang has not stopped its illegal activities and is behind recent attacks.

  • New York Community Bancorp unit to assume Signature Bank deposits, FDIC says

    New York Community Bancorp will assume all deposits and certain loan portfolios of the failed Signature Bank, the FDIC said on Sunday.

  • FDIC to relaunch sale of SVB, moves toward break-up plan -sources

    The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank after failing to attract buyers in its latest auction, with the regulator seeking a potential break-up of the failed lender, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the options under consideration by the regulator is a sale process for the private bank of SVB for which bids are due on Wednesday, according to one of the sources, who requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential. The private bank, which is housed within SVB's retail operations, caters to high net-worth individuals.

  • Biden tells Netanyahu he backs compromise on Israel judicial overhaul

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that democratic values were a hallmark of U.S.-Israeli ties and said he supported finding a compromise over a highly-contested judicial overhaul. Netanyahu, according to his office, assured Biden that Israel's democracy was healthy. Since being reelected late last year to head one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history, Netanyahu has been pursuing changes to the judiciary that would give his government greater sway on selecting judges and limit the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation.

  • The FDIC and Silicon Valley Bank | 60 Minutes

    When the FDIC seized Silicon Valley Bank and New York's Signature Bank, last weekend, it was a reminder of how fragile our banking system can be. Fourteen years ago, 60 Minutes witnessed how far the federal government will go to protect bank depositors.

  • Top Israeli minister: 'No such thing' as Palestinian people

    A firebrand Israeli minister claimed there’s “no such thing” as a Palestinian people as Israel's new coalition government, its most hard-line ever, plowed ahead on Monday with a part of its plan to overhaul the judiciary. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition said it was pushing a key part of the overhaul — which would give the coalition control over who becomes a justice or a judge — before the parliament takes a monthlong holiday break next week. The development came a day after an Israeli and Palestinian delegation at a meeting in Egypt, mediated by Egyptian, Jordanian and U.S. officials, pledged to take steps to lower tensions roiling the region ahead of a sensitive holiday season.

  • Dicastal North America plant in Michigan significantly damaged after explosion

    A plant that supplied Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and others with aluminum alloy wheels exploded late Friday. Metal fire creates unique challenges.

  • Families lose homes after Florida cities turbocharge code enforcement foreclosures

    ‘It’s my life. If they take this property, they are ripping my life away.’

  • Ukraine's Security Service exposes underground "communist bolshevik party" centres

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed underground cells of the so-called Communist Party of the Soviet Union in Kyiv and six other oblasts of the country. Source: Security Service of Ukraine Quote: "This is a Russian organisation controlled by the FSB that actively participates in subversive activities against Ukraine.

  • Wichita man who admitted to abusing son headed to prison in toddler’s death

    He was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison.

  • Will the Fed raise interest rates despite bank problems? What you need to know

    “The Fed is really laser-focused on inflation,” one expert said.

  • Nonprofit founder who helped officials raid MS welfare fund becomes witness for the feds

    As part of her plea, she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their ongoing probe into widespread corruption inside the welfare program overseen by then Gov. Phil Bryant and his appointed welfare director John Davis.

  • Barrett Hayton with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

    Barrett Hayton (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/18/2023

  • Ukraine: Volunteer specialist doctors run clinics near front

    In a cramped municipal building in this former front-line village, its front window boarded up with plywood, a team of volunteer specialist doctors have set up a mobile clinic. Now, with the village health clinic damaged by the war, its residents have been left with little access to health care, and in particular to specialist care.

  • Refugees protest tough Greek migration policy

    Hundreds of refugees protested against Greece's tough migration policies in Athens on Saturday, accusing the conservative government of "murdering" asylum seekers through illegal pushbacks.Since taking office four years ago, Greece's conservative government has reinforced its land and sea borders with Turkey in a bid to stem illegal arrivals.

  • SVB Financial discloses ‘significant interest’ for assets as it navigates bankruptcy process

    SVB Financial (SIVB) the former parent of Silicon Valley Bank, on Monday said it’s received “significant interest” from prospective buyers in a reorganization effort underway with financial adviser Centerview Partners LLC. The company also said it filed “first-day motions” in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to support operations of SVB Capital and SVB Securities. On March 14, SVB Financial Group filed a voluntary petition for a court-supervised reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, after a run on deposits caused Silicon Valley Bank to fail.

  • State Border Guard Service detains Ukrainian men who wanted to flee to Romania

    Ukrainian border guards have detained eight men who were trying to illegally get to Romania from Zakarpattya Oblast in the west of Ukraine, the press service of the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on March 19.