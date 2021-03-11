Palestinian Fatah kicks out senior member ahead of elections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party has stripped a senior official of his membership after he announced he would run on his own electoral list, in the latest sign of internal turmoil ahead of elections planned for later this year.

Nasser al-Kidwa, the 67-year-old nephew of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, had announced he would form his own list consisting of independents, business people and youth. He previously served as Palestinian foreign minister and representative to the United Nations.

He had long been seen as a possible successor to the 85-year-old Abbas, and held talks with the popular jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti about possibly joining his list. In the end, Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison after a military court convicted him of terrorism charges during the 2000-2005 uprising, declined to endorse al-Kidwa.

On his own, al-Kidwa is only expected to win a few seats.

Abbas has decreed presidential and parliamentary elections to be held in the coming months. They would be the first general election since 2006, when the Islamic militant group Hamas won a landslide victory, in part because of divisions within Fatah. That set off a series of crises and internal clashes culminating in Hamas' bloody seizure of power in Gaza the following year.

It's far from certain that the elections will actually be held. Fatah and Hamas have been bitterly divided since the Hamas takeover of Gaza, and several attempts at reconciliation have failed.

Abbas must also contend with rivalries within Fatah that could see other current or former members follow in al-Kidwa's footsteps and launch their own lists. That would risk diluting Fatah's support and paving the way for another victory by Hamas.

Abbas' popularity has plummeted in recent years as he has failed to advance Palestinian hopes for statehood, or mend ties with Hamas. There have been no substantive peace negotiations with Israel in more than a decade, and the PA is widely seen as having become increasingly corrupt and autocratic. Abbas, who was elected to a four-year term in 2005, has not named a successor.

Recommended Stories

  • UN: 12 million women denied access to birth control due to pandemic

    Nearly 12 million women lost access to family planning services including birth control and contraceptives because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Population Fund said in a report published Thursday.Why it matters: The UNPF said the data from 115 low- and middle-income countries shows the disruption for a total of 3.6 months caused by the pandemic over the past year led to 1.4 million "unintended pregnancies."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The report, published on the first anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, is another reminder of how the coronavirus has disproportionately affected women. UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem noted to AFP that while the virus has "wrought havoc" on women and girls around the world, the "poorest and the most vulnerable now are seeing the most dire consequences."What they did: The UNFPA made the projections using anonymous Google Mobility data that showed access to grocery stores and pharmacies to indicate access to essential services, and from collecting data from country partners.What they found: The worst disruptions to family planning services were largely concentrated in April and May, when governments around the world imposed lockdowns and other restrictions on citizens in attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Yes, but: Researchers found the disruption was not as bad as the UNFPA had projected last April, when the reproductive and maternal health agency forecast that some 47 million women would be denied access to contraceptives if lockdowns had continued for six months."From governments to manufacturers to healthcare providers, the world’s supply chains for modern contraceptives have shown their resilience, and largely bounced back from the stock-outs we saw in the earlier days of the pandemic," Kanem said in an emailed statement. But, but, but: The report makes clear that "disruptions remain a concern, and limited data and some inconsistencies across countries require ongoing monitoring and analysis."The "severe social and economic impacts of COVID-19 demand intensified action for women and girls," the report notes.Read the full report, via DocumentCloud: Go deeper... WHO: 1 in 3 women globally experiences violenceMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Players Championship field by the rankings

    The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

  • Fridges, TVs and washing machines sold in Northern Ireland must bear EU instead of Union flag

    Refrigerators, televisions and other white goods sold in Northern Ireland must display the EU flag on post-Brexit energy efficiency labels, despite them bearing the British flag in the rest of the United Kingdom. The Union flag is not allowed on the EU-wide label, which Northern Ireland has already introduced because it must follow some Brussels regulations under the Withdrawal Agreement, which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland. Sammy Wilson, the DUP's Brexit spokesman, told The Daily Telegraph it was an example of how the Northern Ireland Protocol was detaching the country from the rest of the UK. “The very fact it will be an EU flag, although we've supposedly left the EU...is an illustration of how we're now treated differently,” he said. The Government announced new energy efficiency legislation on Thursday with a new A-G scale, that mirrors the system that entered into force in the EU last week. The UK labels, which must be displayed on goods in stores are identical to the EU labels in every respect, except that they replace the EU flag in the top left hand corner with a British one. In Northern Ireland, the EU flag remains because the country must follow Brussels’ energy labelling rules. This prevents the needs for customs checks on the Irish border with EU member Ireland. The Protocol sets out a number of EU laws on goods, food and animal health that Northern Ireland must implement because it is now part of the bloc’s customs territory. The UK infuriated Brussels by unilaterally announcing extension on grace periods in the Protocol on food checks, which the European Commission believes violates the agreement. Brussels is preparing legal action against Britain in retaliation.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu takes his election campaign to the UAE

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, sources familiar with the matter tell me.Why it matters: Netanyahu’s will use the trip — which comes less than two weeks before the Israeli elections — to rally his base and stress his foreign policy advantage over his less experienced rivals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis will be the first ever official trip by an Israeli prime minister to the UAE and the first trip for Netanyahu since the signing of the "Abraham Accords" with the UAE and Bahrain at the White House.The state of play: Netanyahu is in need of a boost. His right-wing bloc is short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the latest polls.Behind the scenes: Netanyahu raised the possibility of the visit in a phone call with the crown prince 10 days ago, but the Emiratis hesitated due to concerns about perceived interference in the Israeli elections.Netanyahu sent, Yossi Cohen, director of the Mossad intelligence agency, to press his Emirati counterparts, sources familiar with the matter tell me. The Emiratis sent signals that they'd rather postpone the visit until after the elections, but Netanyahu and Cohen pressed hard until the Emiratis agreed.Worth noting: Netanyahu will spend only a few hours on the ground. It's unclear whether he gave the Emiratis anything in return for the visit.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sharon Osbourne tearful as she defends Piers Morgan on 'The Talk'

    Sharon has spoken out in support of Piers.

  • John Magufuli: Questions raised over missing Tanzania leader

    John Magufuli has not been seen in public for 11 days amid claims he is ill with coronavirus.

  • A British editors group said the UK press isn't racist, and slammed Meghan and Harry for attacking them without giving evidence

    Many British journalists disagreed with the Society of Editors' statement, pointing to instances where they felt Meghan Markle was unfairly maligned.

  • Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis renews marriage vows with seventh wife

    American rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, 85, renewed marriage vows with his seventh wife on their ninth anniversary, weeks after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Rev. Donnie Swaggart, son of the late televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who was Lewis' cousin, officiated on Tuesday. The couple held hands in the living room of Lewis Ranch, a tourist attraction where they live part time in Nesbit, Mississippi.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • 38 of the most stunning BAFTAs looks of all time

    Nominations for this year's BAFTAs were just announced. From Elizabeth Taylor to Cate Blanchett, see how stars have graced the red carpet in years past.

  • Meghan and Cuomo accuser reveal something crucial about suicide

    Suicide can be driven by mental illness, but Meghan's revelation and Lindsey Boylan's disclosure show abusive environments also play a role.

  • China, Russia to build lunar outpost: International cooperation or 'authoritarian alliance in space'?

    China and Russia agreed to collaborate on building and operating a robotic scientific outpost on the moon or in lunar orbit.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • China could invade Taiwan by 2027, top US admiral warns

    China could invade Taiwan within the next six years as Beijing rapidly steps up its military challenge to American forces in the Indo-Pacific, a top US commander warned on Tuesday. "I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Admiral Philip Davidson, head of Indo-Pacific command, told a US Senate committee. "Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he said. The Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as its own even though it has never ruled there, has repeatedly threatened to invade its territory, and in recent months has intensified its aggressive military activity around the island. The democracy of 23 million lies at a critical mid-point of the strategic so-called “first island chain,” which is integral to both Chinese and US military doctrine.

  • Cathay Pacific posts record $2.8 bln loss

    Cathay Pacific has posted a record loss. The Hong Kong airline said Wednesday (March 10) that its annual deficit hit almost 2.8 billion dollars. That's worse than analyst forecasts, and marks a reversal from profits the year before. Chairman Patrick Healy told reporters the firm was still "very much in survival mode". He says it's now focused on preserving what cash it has. Like its rivals, Cathay has been hit hard by the global travel slump. In December, its passenger numbers were down 98.7% on the year, though cargo operations fared better. The carrier has also been knocked by new rules requiring crews to quarantine for two weeks after returning to Hong Kong. It made further cuts to capacity after those requirements came into force in February. Now Cathay says it has enough liquidity to survive another 12 months even in tough circumstances. But it will look at raising more funds on the commercial market in the months ahead. Last October it said it would cut 5,900 jobs to help cut costs.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full

    See all the nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.