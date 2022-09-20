Palestinian forces, residents battle in West Bank, 1 dead

·3 min read

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces on Tuesday exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank's second-largest city, as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead.

The incident, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank. It also reflected the deep unpopularity of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which is widely seen as collaborating with an entrenched and unbearable system of Israeli military domination.

Amateur videos posted to social media showed local youths pelting a Palestinian military-style jeep with bricks, stones and metal bars before chasing the vehicle from the central Martyrs Square. The sound of gunfire echoed through the city, known as the West Bank's business capital, for several hours. The violence was reminiscent of how Palestinians typically protest against Israeli troops.

The northern West Bank is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants, and the Palestinian Authority has frequently had difficulties maintaining control in the area over the years.

The authority maintains close security ties with Israel in a shared struggle against Islamic militants. This has helped fuel the perception that the PA is merely a subcontractor for Israel — interested more in its own survival than improving the lives of its people.

Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank is now in its 55th year, with no signs of ending anytime soon. The last substantial round of peace talks ended in 2009. The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank, home to some 500,000 Israeli settlers, as the heartland of a future independent state.

In recent months, the PA's standing has been further weakened as Israel carries out nightly arrest raids. Israel launched the crackdown last spring after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, some of which were launched by militants from the area. Some 90 Palestinians have died in the arrest raids, many said by Israel to have been militants, or local youths who came out to protest the raids.

Israel says it is forced to act because the Palestinian security forces have failed to do so. The Palestinians say it is difficult and humiliating to cooperate with the Israelis at a time when there is no political horizon.

The United States has pushed both sides to restore quiet. But the Biden administration has failed to present a diplomatic plan, focusing instead on small measures to improve the Palestinian economy.

Palestinian officials refused to comment on Tuesday’s operation. But two Hamas militants were arrested in the raid, according to the men’s families. One of them was close to another militant who was recently killed in an Israeli raid.

Residents accused the Palestinian security forces of making the arrests on behalf of Israel and began shooting into the air and burning tires. Palestinian security responded with tear gas, and exchanges of fire took place.

Hisham Yaish, a local resident, wrote on Facebook that his 53-year-old brother Firas was killed in a gunfight. He did not accuse either side of firing the deadly bullet, saying only his brother “was killed in the tragic incidents.”

But Hamas, which is locked in a bitter rivalry with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, said the Palestinian security forces had killed him.

Hamas condemned the raid and accused the Palestinian Authority of collaborating with Israel.

“While the enemy continues to carry out killings, arrests, Judaization and settlements, the authority identifies with it by continuing security coordination, suppressing our people, and pursuing and arresting resistance fighters in behavior outside all our national norms,” Hamas said in a statement.

In a statement to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Palestinian security spokesman, Maj. Gen. Talal Dwaikat, confirmed Yaish's death.

He said the cause of the death was unknown, but claimed an initial report found that security forces were not in the area where he was killed.

“Testimonies of eyewitnesses who were present in the area of the unfortunate accident confirm the authenticity of this account,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • UN calls for probe into Iranian woman's death amid protests

    A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country's morality police as authorities acknowledged making arrests at protests over the incident. The woman's death has ignited demonstrations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also condemned her death and called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution” of women.

  • Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

    The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world.

  • On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished

    The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.” For years, rights watchdogs and journalists have exposed brutal treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the far western region of Xinjiang, where China is accused of a ruthless campaign of torture, sexual assault and ethnic cleansing.

  • Ukraine Latest: Foreign Minister Urges More Weapons in NY Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, made the case for more weapons from the west to secure the gains from its recent counteroffensive.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of O

  • Indian rice shipments stuck at ports, traders seek government help

    At least 20 ships are waiting to load around 600,000 tonnes of rice at Indian ports as New Delhi's surprise export restrictions have trapped cargoes for nearly a fortnight, forcing sellers to pay demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters. India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Sept. 8, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. The surprise move trapped cargo that was moved to the ports or was in transit before the government made the announcement, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of The Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

  • Scientists calculated the global population of ants: there are 20 quadrillion, or 2.5 million per person

    Taken together, the tiny insects would weigh at least 12 million tonnes, according to researchers, more than every bird and wild mammal combined.

  • Amazon's top-rated 3-in-1 harness 'has everything' dog owners could have wanted (and more)

    Get more walking time in with your dog without all the pulling using this pup-safe harness that has a no-pull loop.

  • Palestinian police clash with gunmen in West Bank, one killed

    NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Palestinian gunmen clashed with Palestinian Authority security forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and one man was killed in the confrontations, which broke out after the arrest of two militants, witnesses and medics said. Islamist militant group Hamas, rival of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), said the PA had arrested one of its senior members wanted by Israel and another gunman, in the city of Nablus. The PA has come under criticism from Israel and the United States for not doing enough to rein in gunmen in militant strongholds such as Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin.

  • Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha's Vineyard

    A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected Democrat, railed against the flights that took off in his city as political posturing.

  • Iran Protest Over Woman’s Death in Police Custody Turns Violent

    (Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Iran’s capital over the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by authorities that police how women dress. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video

  • This Is My Favorite Dividend Stock Right Now

    As an income investor, it's no surprise that my portfolio is made up of mostly dividend stocks. To me, the growing power of dividend stocks and their ability to create long-term passive income streams simply can't be beaten. While there are loads of top-notch dividend stocks for investors to choose from, here's why National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is my favorite right now.

  • Biden to make remarks Tuesday on election transparency bill

    U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday about a bill that would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more during an election cycle. The bill is slated for a Senate vote this week, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Monday, as Democrats seek to boost election transparency ahead of the November midterms after failing to pass more ambitious voting rights legislation earlier this year. "There is no justification under heaven for keeping such massive contributions hidden from the public," Schumer said.

  • Energy crisis key to Italy's election — but not conservation

    Giambarini Group’s plants in northern Italy must keep zinc baths that rustproof steel and iron parts super-heated around the clock, seven days a week, an energy-intensive process that has grown exponentially more costly as natural gas prices spike. Candidates have sparred over whether debt-laden Italy, which has already spent more than 60 billion euros to help families, businesses and local governments, should incur yet more debt to finance new relief.

  • Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

    Former Lordstown worker says Trump pretended his defeat was a victory

  • Opium dating back to 14th century BC found in ancient grave site in Israel

    Opium traces have been discovered in Israel in vessels used in burial rituals by the ancient Canaanites, providing one of the world's earliest evidences of use of the drug. Discovered in a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud in central Israel, the Late Bronze Age vessels, shaped like upside-down poppy flowers, were found at Canaanite graves, where they were likely used in burial ceremonies and for offerings for the dead in the afterlife, researchers said on Tuesday. A new joint study by the Weizmann Institute of Science, Tel Aviv University and the Israel Antiquities Authority, analysed organic residue in eight of the vessels and found that it was opium, some of which was produced locally and some in Cyprus.

  • Aviation regulator met Boeing about 737 MAX's return to China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing last week about the return of the 737 MAX to China, a day before the planemaker's top executives said they would begin remarketing some jets meant for Chinese customers. The jet has not flown commercially in China since March 2019, when it was grounded after two fatal crashes. CAAC said it would release a revised report when the questions raised at the meeting were resolved.

  • Why Marvel Fans Are Concerned About Israeli Superhero Sabra’s Addition to the MCU

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/MarvelDuring the recent D23 Expo, Marvel hit fans of its long-running mega-franchise with a shocker: the casting of Israeli actress Shira Haas (Netflix’s Unorthodox) in Captain America: New World Order as the superheroine Sabra. It wasn’t the character’s obscurity that had people talking. After all, announcing C-list superheroes is the bread and butter of Disney’s perpetual hype machine. It was, instead, the nature of the character in qu

  • Markets: Bitcoin back above US$19,000 while Ether posts strongest gains since post-Merge

    Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in early Tuesday morning trading in Asia after falling below that resistance level overnight for the first time in almost two weeks. Ethereum showed signs of shaking off the post-Merge slump as it gained along with the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. See related article: Ethereum’s PoW […]

  • NYC's gun-free zones don't 'make sense' with experts calling strategy 'low-hanging fruit'

    New York City officials have created boundaries around tourism mecca Times Square to better protect the Great White Way. But will laminated 'Gun-Free Zone' signs work?

  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) insiders who sold US$1.4m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$307b

    By selling US$1.4m worth of Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) stock at an average sell price of US$165 over the last...