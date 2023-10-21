Palestinian-Irish man shelters 90 people in Gaza home

STORY: This Palestinian-Irish man shelters

90 people in his south Gaza home

[LOCATION: KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA]

[IBRAHIM ALAGHA]

"They are all either relatives or friends of mine, some of them know each other, but in total they all met here, most of them met each other for the first time here in the house."

The Irish embassy told Alagha to

get out of Gaza when Israeli shelling started

"We took a very risky journey to the border, but once we got there, we got a second call telling us we have to go back home, because the border will not open, that happened last Saturday, and we are still waiting until now for any update."

His house became a safe haven as Gaza's

power, food and water supplies dwindle

"The guys since the morning (have been) running out, trying to get falafel tomato and bread. It is very challenging, we consider ourselves quite lucky today to find them in a reasonable time."

Space is limited for Alagha's guests,

a third of them are children younger than 18

"When an explosion happens, or there is any target around us that has been hit, they are always screaming, always frightened... they can hear and feel us with all the frustration, so it’s very difficult. Especially mentally, I think they will need a lot of support mentally after this war finishes."