Palestinian, Israeli death toll over 10,000; injured allowed to flee Gaza: Live updates

Egypt began allowing foreign passport holders and some wounded civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip to flee through the Rafah crossing Wednesday as the humanitarian crisis intensified and the war's combined death toll reported by Palestinian and Israeli authorities climbed above 10,000.

Palestinian authorities said more than 400 foreign passport holders would be leaving Gaza on Wednesday. Egypt has refused to accept Palestinian refugees amid concerns Israel might not allow them to return after the war. More than 2 million Palestinians remain trapped in Gaza while Israel has bombed the territory relentlessly since the brutal attack of Hamas militants on Israeli border communities Oct. 7.

"The situation in shelters remains critical, with very limited assistance available and no additional space to accommodate the increasing number of internally displaced people," the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees said in a statement.

The UNRWA said more than 670,000 Palestinians living in about 150 UNWRA shelters across Gaza are "facing deteriorating humanitarian conditions and health and protection risks."

Now Israeli soldiers are pouring into Gaza as the ground invasion drives more Palestinians from their homes.

“The eyes of the whole world are looking at us," Israeli Brigadier General Itzik Cohen told ground troops entering Gaza. "The people of Israel trust us and stand behind us.”

Developments:

∎ More than 1,400 Israelis have died, most of them civilians killed in the first hours of the Oct. 7 Hamas rampage, Israeli authorities say. About 240 people were taken hostage, five of whom have since gained their freedom.

∎ The Palestinian death toll has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed, authorities there say.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to the Rafah border crossing to Egypt on Nov. 1, 2023.

Israeli airstrikes target refugee camp for second day

Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in the Jabaliya refugee camp, a Hamas stronghold near Gaza City, for a second day in a row Wednesday, causing an undetermined number of deaths and injuries, the Hamas run government said. The Israeli military said it had "significantly expanded" ground operations in the area.

The attack came a day after a flurry of Israeli airstrikes Tuesday on the largest refugee camp in Gaza caused dozens of casualties, flattened apartment buildings and killed what the Israeli military said was a Hamas commander and numerous militants who had established headquarters in the camp. The buildings tumbled when Hamas terror tunnels beneath them collapsed, Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing Wednesday.

"These once again demonstrate how murderous terrorists use civilians as a ‘human shield’, civilians whom we have called upon to evacuate for their own safety," Hagari said.

Hostage crisis brings war home to Brooklyn

Brooklyn resident Alana Zeitchik's life has been in turmoil since Oct. 7, when her mother called in a panic, worrying about the fate of six Jewish family members in Israel taken hostage by Hamas. Zeitchik’s days have been a mix of news and social media hits ever since. Trips to the United Nations. Meetings with lawmakers. Long-distance texts and voice messages to her family back in Israel desperately trying to find their relatives.

"I can't wrap my brain around it. My mind goes to like the worst torture film I've seen, so I just can't do it," says Zeitchik, 38.

