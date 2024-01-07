Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza: officials

STORY: In Gaza, Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh is saying goodbye to another family member.

His son, Hamza Al-Dahdouh , was killed in an Israeli air strike on a car near Rafah alongside Mustafa Thuraya, according to health officials and the journalists' union in Gaza.

Both Palestinians were freelance journalists. A third freelancer, Hazem Rajab, was wounded.

Al-Dahdouh had worked for Al Jazeera, where his father is the chief correspondent in Gaza.

Wael Al-Dahdouh became particularly well known to viewers across the Middle East after he learned during a live broadcast that his wife, another son, daughter and grandson had been killed in an Israeli air strike.

“How can someone receive the death of their oldest son and everything in my life after I lost some of my family members; my wife, son Mahmoud and Sham and Adam. How can I receive this?”

The Israel Defence Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It has been bombarding the Palestinian enclave since an October 7 cross-border rampage by Hamas in which Israeli officials say 1,200 were killed.

On Sunday (January 7), Gaza's health ministry said Israel's offensive has killed 22,835 Palestinians so far.

"The world must see with their eyes and not with Israel’s eyes. It must listen and watch all that is happening to the Palestinian people. What has Hamza done to them and what has my family done to them? What have civilians in Gaza Strip done to them? They have not done anything."

The conflict has been deadly for journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, an international watchdog, said that as of Saturday, 77 journalists and media workers had been killed, comprising 70 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese.