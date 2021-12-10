Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

2 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes Friday in the occupied West Bank, health authorities in the territory said.

According to a statement, 31-year-old Jamil Abu Ayyash suffered a gunshot wound to the head during clashes in the northern West Bank town of Beita. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service says the Israeli army fired live bullets, as well as rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at dozens of protesters during he clashes. The medical service also said the army closed off nearby roads, which made it difficult for an ambulance to get to the scene. There were no reports of any other serious injuries.

The army said no live rounds were used and that the troops opened fire with rubber bullets in response to Palestinians hurling rocks and burning tires.

Israeli forces and Palestinians have clashed weekly in Beita over the past several months. The Palestinians have been demonstrating against the establishment of an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost they say was built on their land.

Under a deal signed in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of Eviatar outpost, the site was abandoned, although the settlement buildings have not been demolished and remain under army protection. The Palestinians have denounced the deal, saying it is a move by Israel to take their land. At least six protesters have been killed in the violence.

Over 500,000 Jewish settlers live across more than 130 settlements located across the occupied West Bank. Israeli. Palestinians say settlements in the territory are the major obstacle to the establishment of their future state, which would also include the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a staunch supporter of settlements and an opponent of a Palestinian state. He has shown little interest in reviving past peace talks but has called for measures to reduce conflict and improve economic conditions for Palestinians. Most of the international community views settlements as illegal.

