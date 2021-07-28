Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Israeli settlers adjust a large Star of David in the recently established wildcat outpost of Eviatar as it seen from the nearby Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 2, 2021. Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers which they will leave by the end of the week and the area will become a closed military zone, but the houses and roads will remain in place. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials said a man was shot and killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man approached troops wielding an iron bar.

Shadi Omar, 41, was shot near the town of Beita, where residents have held weeks of protests against an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost.

In a statement, the Israeli military said Omar began ‘‘advancing rapidly’’ towards Israeli troops carrying an iron bar. They said the man continued to advance despite warning fire and was then shot.

Palestinians from villages nearby Eviatar outpost say the settlement was built on their land and fear it will be merged with larger settlements.

Last month there were near-daily protests against the outpost in which demonstrators hurled stones at Israeli troops, who fired tear gas and live ammunition. At least four protesters were killed in the clashes.

Under a deal in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of Eviatar, the settlers left the area but its buildings were left intact under army guard.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of a future independent state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 7 soldiers, 15 Islamist rebels killed in DR Congo clashes

    Seven soldiers and 15 members of a notorious armed Islamist group have died in three days of clashes in northeastern DR Congo, the army said Tuesday.

  • China state-owned daily urges calm after market rout

    A Chinese state-owned securities newspaper urged calm on Wednesday after investors dumped mainland shares for a second day on worries over the impact of tighter government regulations. In a front page commentary on Wednesday, the state-owned Securities Times said that systemic risks "do not exist in the A-share market overall." In a front page story citing domestic fund managers, the official China Securities Journal said the sell-off was a "structural adjustment", a sustained plunge is unlikely and the market does not face systemic risk.

  • Dow falls 200 points, index at risk of snapping 5-day win streak as stock-market investors ready for Apple, Microsoft results

    U.S. stock benchmarks opened modestly lower Tuesday as investors awaited earnings reports from Apple , Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet at the conclusion of regular trading. Equity indexes have been lurching toward record highs but concerns about China's crackdown on technology names and the Federal Reserve's approach to rising inflation, as well as concerns about peak growth and earnings are causing some resistance for markets that have been trending higher of late. The Fed starts its two-d

  • EXPLAINER: US, NATO pledge billions to back Afghan forces

    The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. Already, the U.S. has spent nearly $89 billion over the past 20 years to build, equip and train Afghan forces. Nearly $83 billion has been spent to build, equip, train and sustain Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces, which include the military, national police and the elite special forces.

  • Chinese tutoring firms could spin-off units, boost non-academic tutoring - analysts

    Battered by a regulatory crackdown, China's multi-billion dollar private tutoring sector could seek to separate its business segments and bulk up non-academic tutoring as it tries to soften the blow on its operations, analysts said on Monday. Shares in Hong Kong and U.S.-listed education firms such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group, TAL Education Group and Gaotu Techedu fell sharply for the second straight session on Monday after China barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. While the firms said they expected the new rules to have a material impact on their after-school tutoring services, some analysts expect some of the largest education providers to take steps to mitigate the impact on their businesses.

  • How Robinhood's IPO Roadshow is different from others

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Robinhood’s plan to go public on July 29th and the benefits of the company’s decision to open up its ‘roadshow’ to existing customers and interested investors.

  • Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Plunging Again Today

    News that the government was suffocating the Chinese education sector weighed on tech stocks as well.

  • Brussels pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol

    The European Commission has paused legal action against the UK for allegedly breaching the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Brexit minister Lord Frost has demanded that significant changes are made to the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of the deal he negotiated, as he said "we cannot go on as we are". He called for a "standstill" period, preserving the current grace periods and suspending legal action taken by the EU against the UK while changes are negotiated. A European Commission

  • Israel forms special task force to pressure Ben & Jerry's over settlements boycott: report

    Israel instructed its diplomats to help organize protests and put pressure on the company in the hopes of reversing its decision.

  • As Tigray war intensifies, Ethiopia parades new army recruits

    Thousands of Ethiopian army recruits paraded in Addis Ababa on Tuesday to bid farewell before leaving for training, potential future participants in a bloody eight-month-old conflict in the north that continues to spread and intensify. Young women and men wearing plastic sandals and baseball caps with slogans such as "Ethiopia is calling" danced in central Meskel Square at a ceremony attended by defence minister Kenea Yadeta and the capital's deputy mayor, Adanech Abiebe. The mayor’s office said 3,000 young people would join the ranks of Ethiopia's National Defence Force (ENDF).

  • Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Slipping Again Today

    Shares of Chinese tech stocks were falling for the third session in a row Tuesday in the ongoing fallout from the Chinese government's crackdown on the for-profit education sector. Oddly, Chinese tutoring stocks like New Oriental Education Group and TAL Education Group that had seen nearly all of their value wiped out over the last two days were gaining today as some investors saw the sell-off as a buying opportunity.

  • Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

    Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada. A Markleeville homeowner telephoned the center Sunday night after returning from an evacuation and finding the cub walking on its elbows because of burns on its paws, said Denise Upton, the center's animal care director. The cub tried to climb a tree but couldn’t because of his wounds, Upton told the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

  • Workers aren't coming back because of low vaccination rates, not cushy unemployment benefits

    Unemployment benefits - or lack thereof - appear to have nowhere near the effect on hiring that fear of the virus does.

  • Scoop: Israeli officials to visit White House to prepare for Biden-Bennett meeting

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s foreign policy advisers will travel to Washington next week to begin preparations for a planned meeting between the new Israeli leader and President Biden. The meeting is expected to take place later in August, Israeli officials say.Why it matters: These will be the first face-to-face meetings between advisers to the two leaders since Bennett took office in June. All previous discussions were held over the phone or by video conference.Stay on top of the l

  • The CDC is expected to recommend masks for vaccinated people in some indoor settings as COVID-19 cases soar

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to announce the change on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Grim aftermath of Ethiopian battle offers rare clues about brutal war

    Burned-out military vehicles, boxes of ammunition and the bodies of scores of federal troops were still scattered along the dirt road that runs through the Ethiopian village of Sheweate Hugum three weeks after the fighting subsided. What happened here in mid-June was just one battle in an eight-month war between Ethiopia's military and rebellious forces in the northern region of Tigray. Nine days later, Tigrayan fighters regained the regional capital Mekelle, three hours' drive to the east, in a major setback for the central government.

  • Ivory Coast president and rival in first meeting since civil war

    President Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo shook hands at the presidential palace on Tuesday.

  • Israel defence minister to share initial findings on NSO with France

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's defence minister will on Wednesday share initial findings from a government assessment of NSO Group exports with France, whose president was allegedly among targets of spyware sold by the private Israeli spyware company. President Emmanuel Macron's phone was on a list of targets that were possibly under surveillance by Morocco, which used NSO's Pegasus software, according to France's Le Monde newspaper.

  • Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Get Heckled off the Stage While Defending Capitol Rioters

    Greene has been publicly harassing people she opposes for years. On Tuesday, the tables were turned

  • Police officer responds to GOP claims that Capitol rioters were tourists: 'If that's what American tourists are like, I can see why foreign countries don't like American tourists'

    Officer Daniel Hodges referred to insurrectionists as "terrorists" and defended his remarks by reading the definition of domestic terrorism under US law.