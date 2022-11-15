Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing

45
ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition.

It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory.

The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. The army said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with a car on a nearby highway and struck another person, before fleeing the scene on foot.

It said the attacker was shot by a soldier, and that troops were searching the area for additional suspects.

Amateur video aired on Israeli television appeared to show the suspected attacker running down a highway and collapsing to the ground after he was shot. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Mohammad Souf, 18, from the nearby village of Hares was the slain attacker.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Gaza's rulers, the militant Hamas group, hailed Tuesday's attack as “heroic.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and said Israel was “fighting terror nonstop and full force.”

“Our security forces are working around the clock to protect Israeli citizens and harm terror infrastructure everywhere, all the time,” he said.

This year’s surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has killed at least 25 people on the Israeli side and more than 130 Palestinians, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

Israel says its almost nightly arrest raids in the West Bank — which began after Palestinian attacks killed 19 Israelis last spring — are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so.

The Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and are aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state. Hundreds of Palestinians have been rounded up in such raids, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state

Recommended Stories

  • Liberia President Weah to watch son Tim and US at World Cup

    George Weah never got to play at the World Cup despite being one of soccer's greats. Weah, who is now the president of Liberia, is planning to be at the World Cup in Qatar to hopefully watch his son, Tim Weah, play for the United States. The 56-year-old president was expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday for a nine-day stay.

  • Ethiopia's Abiy vows "honest" implementation of Tigray truce

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday "to implement honestly" a ceasefire agreement between his government and forces in Tigray, which he said was necessary to ensure peace proved sustainable. The truce signed Nov. 2 agreed to end two years of war that has devastated the Tigray region, killing thousands, displacing millions and threatening the unity of Africa's second-most populous nation. Abiy's government and representatives from Tigray on Saturday signed a further deal for implementing the ceasefire.

  • What are the best squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

    The talent playing in Qatar is endless. Here are the top squads poised for a potential 2022 FIFA World Cup title run.

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian woman in car, say incident under review

    Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medics said, in an incident in which the military said the soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating towards them. The incident in Beitunia, near the hub city of Ramallah, was the latest during an intensified military sweep of West Bank launched by Israel in March after a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a 26-year-old man with her was detained by the troops.

  • Jewish teens share their experiences with antisemitism

    Jewish teens near Los Angeles say they've been targets of antisemitism — with much of it happening online or through texts. They say social media has amplified hate.

  • Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.

  • 15,000 Iranian protesters face death following Bloody Friday massacre

    Sept. 30 is now referred to as “Bloody Friday,” a day when dozens of Iranian protesters were brutally killed.

  • Manchester United responds to explosive Ronaldo comments

    Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt “betrayed.” “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the Premier League club.

  • Soulja Boy Says He’s Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon Musk

    The rapper voiced his frustrations with Musk and the decisions he's made with Twitter.

  • Cher Wears Sultry Black Look on Date Night with New Boyfriend

    The singer defended their 40-year age gap.

  • G-20 Latest: Scholz Sees Consensus Emerging on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there’s growing consensus among the Group of 20 leaders that Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot be accepted and that everything must be done to counteract its impact on global food security and rising energy prices. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitco

  • US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

    The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist nearly two years after they left office. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power” stemming from their work while in government. The determinations — which mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection — were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press.

  • World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

    The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity.

  • Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Brazil manager Tite announced his squad for the World Cup on November 7.

  • Bruce Springsteen's St. Louis Fan Encounter Is The (True) Stuff Of Legend

    The rock icon described a peculiar interaction he had back in the day on Graham Norton's show.

  • 21 Savage Doesn’t Believe Nas Is “Relevant,” But Has Loyal Fanbase

    "I don't feel like he's relevant. I just feel like he got fans."

  • Eagles stunned by Commanders in Philly, suffer first loss of the season I The Rush

    Turnovers plague the Eagles as the Washington Commanders end Philly’s perfect start to the season on Monday Night Football, Manchester United has fined Cristiano Ronaldo for his critical comments in an interview with Piers Morgan and Ted Lasso is bringing a little magic ahead of the World Cup!

  • First Iranian Protester Is Sentenced to Death by Court for “Spreading Corruption on Earth”

    And at least five others received sentences of five to 10 years in prison.

  • This Is Why Train Tickets Are so Expensive in the U.S.

    If you’ve ever considered taking Amtrak, you probably found out pretty quickly that taking the train isn’t cheap. In fact, it’s probably less expensive to fly. But why is that?

  • Crypto Exchange AAX Suspends Withdrawals as FTX Failure Reverberates

    The Hong Kong-based exchange blamed the suspension, which could last as long as 10 days, on a third-party failure. It has said it has no exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company