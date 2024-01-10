Palestinian leader lobbies Blinken for UN membership, peace talks to end war: Live updates

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Wednesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, seeking administrative reforms aimed at allowing his Palestinian Authority to play a key role in governing the Gaza Strip when the war is over.

Blinken's convoy rolled into Ramallah, the defacto capital of the West Bank, from Tel Aviv after a day of talks with Israeli leaders who have shown little interest in heeding the global outcry for a two-state solution.

Abbas stressed the need for a political solution starting with a State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, gaining full U.N. membership by a decision of the Security Council, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Abbas also lobbied for an international peace conference to end the Israeli occupation and for Blinken to pressure Israel to release frozen funds needed to pay government salaries and other bills.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a Palestinian-led government in Gaza and says the war won't end until Hamas has been crushed. Another problem: Many Palestinians view the authority, which administers the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as a corrupt puppet of Israel.

The State Department released a statement saying Blinken had a "productive discussion with President Abbas about administrative reforms, which, if implemented, would benefit the Palestinian people." The statement added that the U.S. " supports tangible steps toward the creation of a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security."

Developments:

∎ Blinken's next stop was Bahrain, home base of the US Fifth Fleet, for talks with King Hamad on efforts to prevent the war from spreading across the Middle East.

∎ An airstrike hit a four-story house outside Rafah, a city in Gaza near the Egyptian border, killing at least 14 people and wounding at least 20 others, including women and children, Gaza health officials said.

Demonstrators are confronted by Palestinian Authority security forces during a protest against the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, West Bank, on Jan. 10, 2024.

Talks aimed at freeing hostages reportedly revived

An Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo for a new round of talks with Egypt on a possible swap of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian security prisoners in Israel, the Times of Israel reported, citing an Egyptian official. The report comes as Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Abbas gathered for a summit on Gaza in the Red Sea city of Aqaba.

The Egyptian official says Egypt and Qatar have been trying to win freedom for civilian hostages held by Hamas and other militants in return for a cease-fire and the release of additional Palestinian prisoners by Israel. Hamas and other militant groups are believed to hold more than 130 hostages, including civilians and Israeli soldiers, seized in the militant rampaged into Israel. More than 100 hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

More than three months after the Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli war in Gaza, the fighting and conflict is reverberating beyond the tiny strip of land that Israelis and Palestinians have been sparring over for decades. The bloodshed has spread across the Middle East, sparking fears it could metastasize into a wider regional conflict − with complicated implications for the U.S. and its western allies. Four of the biggest flashpoints unfolding in the region right now could spark a wider and more complex Middle East war. Read more here.

"The Middle East is in the throes of unprecedented levels of tension, unparalleled in recent memory," wrote Mona Yacoubian, an expert on the region at United States Institute of Peace, in a recent commentary.

− Kim Hjelmgaard and Tom Vanden Brook

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Blinken meets with Palestinian leader