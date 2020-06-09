Palestinian leaders announce counter-proposal to Donald Trump's peace plan

Palestinian leaders announced on Tuesday a counter-proposal to Donald Trump’s "peace plan", which envisages one-to-one land swaps in return for a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Mohammed Shtayyeh, the Palestinian prime minister, said he had submitted the plan to the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations, the diplomatic “Quartet” that mediates the conflict.

"We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago," Mr Shtayyeh, adding that it proposed the creation of a "sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarised" with "minor modifications of borders where necessary".

He reiterated the Palestinians’ strong opposition to annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel, and said he could only allow land swaps that were equal “in size, in volume and in value."

The move appears to be part of wider Palestinian efforts to win greater support from the EU, which has already warned it will impose sanctions on Israel if it pushes ahead with annexation of parts of the West Bank.

"We want Israel to feel international pressure," Mr Shtayyeh said. "For the first time the European political allies are discussing sanctions against Israel because we asked for them".

Britain has also said it opposes annexation, warning that it is likely to destabilise the Middle East.

In January, Mr Trump, the US president, unveiled his own peace plan which included proposals for Israel to annex its settlements, which are considered illegal by many countries, in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

It remains unclear how much territory Israel plans to place under its own rule, but it is understood a more detailed plan will be revealed after July 1.

The Palestinian Authority has already rejected the Trump plan in its entirety. This is partly because it would not allow East Jerusalem to become the Palestinian capital, one of the Palestinians' key demands.

Palestinian leaders have previously warned that annexation would not only breach international law but also prove to be the death knell for a viable two-state solution.