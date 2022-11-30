Palestinian man killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian man during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials announced, as a recent spike in deadly violence showed no signs of slowing.

The Israeli army said it entered the village of Yabad in the northern West Bank to arrest a wanted militant. It said armed men opened fire and lobbed explosives at troops, who returned fire.

Israel said it arrested the militant, confiscated an automatic weapon and some $15,000 in cash. The Palestinian Health Ministry said one man was killed, but gave no further details.

Yabad is located near Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militants where the Israeli army has conducted near-daily arrest raids for months.

The Israeli raids were prompted by a spate of deadly attacks last spring that killed 19 people.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

The fighting has intensified since a bombing in Jerusalem last week killed two Israelis.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

    Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during an operation Tuesday evening in the occupied West Bank, raising to five the number of Palestinians killed in less than 24 hours of fighting. A female Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a car ramming. It was one of the bloodiest days in months of violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem and came during a recent spurt of fighting in the wake of a Jerusalem bombing that killed two Israelis last week.

  • Five Palestinians killed in deadly West Bank incidents

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including a driver who had apparently rammed into a soldier, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said, the latest casualties in violence that has spiralled for months. Four people, including two brothers, were shot and killed during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah and Hebron, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli military said a female soldier was wounded in a ramming attack around Kochav Yaakov settlement near Ramallah.

  • US revises up last quarter's economic growth to 2.9% rate

    Despite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate. Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. Wednesday's government report showed that the restoration of growth in the July-September period was led by solid gains in exports and consumer spending that was stronger than originally reported.

  • Bears right tackle options if Larry Borom, Riley Reiff can't play

    Both Riley Reiff and Larry Borom injured themselves during the Bears 31-10 loss to the Jets.

  • Israel's Ben-Gvir squabbles with military chief about ethics

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli far-right politician set to take a key security post in Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging government traded barbs on Wednesday with the military chief over the jailing of a soldier who had taunted leftist activists in the occupied West Bank. Ultra-nationalist Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the 10-day confinement handed down to a soldier who was filmed on Friday warning pro-Palestinian activists in the flashpoint city of Hebron: "Ben-Gvir will sort this place out." Ben-Gvir, to whom Netanyahu has promised the post of national security minister, with expanded powers over police in the West Bank, said on Twitter on Tuesday that the sentence was too harsh and weakened soldiers' resolve.

  • Lebanon crisis means 'no football this year' for World Cup fans

    Football fans looking for a respite from Lebanon's crushing economic crisis have found a challenge in simply watching the World Cup after the bankrupt state failed to pay for broadcasting rights.

  • Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

    Nicholas Bachhuber was getting a car emissions test done over the weekend.

  • Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?

    Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen had announced earlier this fall that the drug lecanemab appeared to work, a badly needed bright spot after repeated disappointments in the quest for better treatments of the incurable disease. The data was presented at an Alzheimer’s meeting in San Francisco and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Lecanemab delayed patients’ worsening by about five months over the course of the 18-month study, Eisai’s Dr. Michael Irizarry told The Associated Press.

  • Texas DPS intercepts human smuggling attempt, discover 18 illegal immigrants in truck tractor

    A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor in La Salle County last week and discovered 18 illegal immigrants — all from Mexico — packed inside.

  • Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

    In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where patrons clutched pints of beer, a long line stretched across the room to the door, and above the bar was printed a message: “Diversity, it's on tap." Fierro's event, where Polis and the Colorado Springs mayor both made an appearance, was the paradigm of a catchphrase Fierro has repeated since the shooting: “Be nice, hug each other, take care of your neighbor."

  • Olena Zelenska: Russian troops raped four-year-old girl in Ukraine

    Olena Zelenska accused Russian forces of sexual violence and rape during the months-long war, which is now heading into a long winter.

  • Anker chargers are up to 45% off for Cyber Monday — stock up and save!

    Double chargers, magnetic chargers, USB outlet extenders — whatever you need, it's here and radically marked down. Get it!

  • The smart plugs loved by 7,000+ shoppers are just over $2 a pop for Cyber Monday

    Save 70%: With a few magic words and a 4-pack of these, your wishes for coffee, lights, fan and TV can be granted.

  • Crunch time: UN puts baguette on cultural heritage list

    The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the simple French flute — made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast — deserved U.N. recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century. The U.N. cultural agency’s chief, Audrey Azoulay, said the decision honors more than just bread; it recognizes the “savoir-faire of artisanal bakers” and “a daily ritual.”

  • Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet

    ReutersBilly club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign. Hangzhou, Lakeside Yinta

  • UK car industry pleads for government action to secure future

    Brexit and Covid hit sector hard in recent years

  • How much money YouTubers get paid in a month

    YouTube creators can earn money from the ads that run during their videos. Here's how much YouTube influencers earn in a month.

  • U.S. Soccer posts image altering Iranian flag ahead of crucial World Cup match

    The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly posted an image with an altered Iranian flag. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins Errol Barnett and Lilia Luciano on the implications of the image ahead of a critical World Cup match.

  • Israeli PM Lapid urges world leaders to prevent ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday urged world leaders to block a Palestinian bid at the United Nations for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel's occupation, the prime minister's office said. In a letter, Lapid asked more than 50 heads of state, including those of the UK and France, to pressure the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited rule in the occupied West Bank, and prevent it from promoting the resolution at the General Assembly. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Lapid's efforts were "doomed to fail."

  • Nigerian police chief Usman Alkali Baba sentenced to prison

    A judge rules Usman Alkali Baba should spend three months in jail unless he reinstates an officer.