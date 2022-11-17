Palestinian officials say house fire in Gaza Strip kills 21

·1 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fire that broke out on Thursday evening in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 21 people, the territory's Hamas rulers said, in one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The blaze erupted on the third floor of a three-story building in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp, according to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Civil Defense in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, attributed the cause of the fire to gasoline that was being stored in the building. It was not immediately clear how the gasoline ignited. Officials said an investigation was underway.

Flames were seen spewing out of the windows of the burning floor as hundreds of people gathered outside on the street, waiting for fire trucks and ambulances.

Gaza, ruled by Hamas and under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade, faces a severe energy crisis. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes in preparation for winter. House fires have previously been caused by candles and gas leaks.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences to the families of the dead and declared Friday a day of mourning.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian Authority official, called on Israel to open its border crossing with Gaza to allow for the evacuation of those injured who need advanced medical care to Palestinian hospitals in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

COGAT, the Israeli body controlling the Erez Crossing with the Gaza Strip, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Top Aides Plan Exit as Economy Takes Center Stage in 2024 Election

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is expected to leave the White House next year, part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Tr

  • Fox News slammed over ‘pathetic’ attacks on Gisele Fetterman over Senate photo: ‘She’s not white enough for them’

    Fox has repeatedly attacked senator-elect’s wife Gisele

  • Turkey detains suspect linked to Istanbul bombing in Syria

    Turkish security forces have detained a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly bombing in Istanbul in an operation in a Turkish-controlled area in northwestern Syria, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. Other suspects detained following the bombing will appear before court officials on Thursday to face possible charges or be released from custody. The suspect, identified by his code-name “Husam” was apprehended by Turkish police late Wednesday in the Syrian city of Azaz, which is currently under the control of the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition, the Anadolu Agency reported.

  • Trump Ex-CFO Tells Jury He and Others Committed Tax Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, testified that he cheated on taxes together with the firm’s controller and the two Trump companies on trial for criminal tax fraud.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchan

  • Katie Hobbs addresses Arizona as governor elect

    Katie Hobbs spoke to supporters after election race was called.

  • Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems

    Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. “Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?” Frank LaRose, a Republican, chided his counterparts on Twitter. What's different is that many of the races were so close that winners couldn't be quickly determined, a frustration that has become more common as Arizona has evolved into one of the nation's most hotly contested political battlegrounds.

  • The AP Interview: Whitmer has 'no interest in going to DC'

    Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation's premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated Press just over a week after winning a second term, Whitmer insisted she's “never had interest in going to D.C.” and said she'll “be here for four more years.” Whitmer didn't explicitly rule out running for president at some point in the future.

  • Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

    Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state.

  • Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid

    Senior Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil said on Thursday he was working to find a compromise candidate for the presidency who would be able to push through crucial reforms, but that he would run for the post himself if he deemed a chosen candidate a bad option. Lebanon has had neither a head of state nor a fully empowered Cabinet since Michel Aoun's term as president ended on Oct. 31 - an unprecedented vacuum even by the standards of a country that has enjoyed little stability since independence. The vacuum marks a new phase in the crisis that has hit Lebanon since its financial system collapsed in 2019, impoverishing a large swath of people, paralysing banks and fuelling the biggest wave of emigration since the 1975-1990 civil war.

  • Paul Ryan welcomes Pelosi to ‘the former speaker’s club’

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) welcomed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the “former speaker’s club” after she announced on Thursday she will step down from her role atop her caucus. “I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House,”…

  • CPD investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's

    Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.

  • 'No room for hate': Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti found in Ohio State University stairwell

    The graffiti, which prompted a statement of condemnation from OSU's president, was found inside an academic building Monday.

  • Total Energy Services' (TSE:TOT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will...

  • Secrets of a temple: Offerings to ancient water goddess uncovered in Greece, experts say

    Piece by piece, the island temple revealed its past to archaeologists.

  • AmEx (AXP) Teams Up With Square to Launch Tailored Credit Card

    The new Square Credit Card is expected to be powered by i2c and backed by the American Express' (AXP) massive network.

  • US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. CBP's Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol when the shots were fired about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage. It lies between Puerto Rico's western coastline and the Dominican Republic.

  • Inside rock’s dangerous flirtation with anti-Semitism

    In his memoir, Buzzin’: The Nine Lives Of A Happy Monday, published earlier this month, Mark ‘Bez’ Berry treated his readers to his thoughts about the political class. Even the most honourable participant, he writes, is a "puppet" of ‘the banking system, and the International Monetary Fund, and Masonic forces", as well as ‘dark, unknown figures behind [multinational] corporations’. Apparently content to allow these dog-whistles to stand, he also claims to be "keeping some of [his] more controver

  • Israel urges soccer fans going to Qatar to keep low profile

    Israel is urging its citizens traveling to the FIFA World Cup this week to be less visibly Israeli. The unprecedented influx of thousands of Israeli fans descending on Doha for the first World Cup in the Middle East has raised fears of an embarrassing diplomatic crisis between the countries with no formal diplomatic relations. Israel's warning is part of a Foreign Ministry campaign, launched Wednesday, to educate the nation's soccer fans about laws and customs in the conservative Muslim country.

  • UPDATE 3-GM promises profitable EVs, with a boost from Washington

    General Motors Co expects its electric vehicles will make money in 2025, with recently enacted federal subsidies plugging the profitability gap between EVs and GM's combustion fleet, Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday. Federal subsidies could add $3,500 to $5,500 a vehicle to pre-tax profits for GM electric vehicles, CFO Paul Jacobson said during a call ahead of a presentation to investors in New York.

  • Russia says it rejects 'scandalous' Dutch MH 17 verdict

    Judges convicted three men of murder for their role in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew, and sentenced them to life in prison in absentia. The three were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. The Dutch court also said Russia had "overall control" of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time the plane was shot down.