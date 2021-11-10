Palestinian PM: Only two-state solution can end 'apartheid'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEPH KRAUSS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister warned Israel on Wednesday that its refusal to accept a two-state solution to the century-old conflict would perpetuate a system of “apartheid” and eventually result in a one-state reality in which Israel loses its Jewish character.

The Israeli government sworn in last June consists of parties from across the political spectrum, including supporters and opponents of Palestinian statehood. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and has refused to meet with Palestinian officials.

At a press conference with foreign reporters, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Bennett of “three no's”: No to meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, no to peace negotiations and no to a Palestinian state.

“If you have three no's, what are your yes's?" Shtayyeh asked.

It appeared to be a reference to the famous “Three No's” adopted by the Arab League after the 1967 war: No peace with Israel, no recognition and no negotiations. Since then, Egypt and Jordan have made peace with Israel and an additional four Arab countries recognized it last year.

Shtayyeh reiterated the Palestinians' longstanding demands for a negotiated peace agreement that would create a Palestinian state in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel seized in the 1967 war. He called on the United States and the international community to do more to revive the long-dormant peace process.

Israel says it made generous offers to the Palestinians in past rounds of peace talks going back to the 1990s, while the Palestinians say those proposals fell short of their rights under international law. The two sides have held no substantive peace talks in more than a decade.

Israel rejects allegations of apartheid made by two prominent human rights groups earlier this year, accusing them of bias and of unfairly singling it out.

The current government says that because of its divisions it has adopted a middle-ground in which it will neither annex territory nor establish a Palestinian state.

But it is actively expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians and much of the international community say undermines any hope of an eventual partition. The government has also taken some steps to improve life in the occupied territories.

Shtayyeh said Palestinians now outnumber Jews in Israel and the occupied territories, with 6.9 million Palestinians and 6.7 million Jews between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, without providing a source. Israelis and Palestinians debate the exact figures, but experts generally agree that the populations are approaching parity.

Israel's population of more than 9 million includes nearly 7 million Jews and 2 million Palestinian citizens. More than 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza and nearly 3 million live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but the Palestinians and much of the international community view it as part of the occupied territories.

Advocates of a two-state solution of Israel and Palestine living side by side — which is still seen internationally as the only realistic solution — have long warned that if Israel does not create a Palestinian state it will soon rule over a Palestinian majority, forcing it to choose between being a democracy and a Jewish state.

“If we lose the two-state solution we are slipping into a one-state reality,” Shtayyeh said, echoing remarks made by Abbas at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

“Israel is an apartheid state today and Israel will continue to be tomorrow as well," Shtayyeh said. "If they think that we are losing tomorrow, they will be losing after tomorrow.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iraqi PM tours Baghdad area days after assassination attempt

    Iraq’s prime minister toured a Baghdad neighborhood on foot Wednesday, three days after he escaped an assassination attempt at his home in the Iraqi capital. In his first public appearance outside his residence since the attack, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s office said some residents of the eastern neighborhood of Sadr City congratulated him for surviving Sunday’s drone attack, in which he was lightly injured. The failed attempt ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers.

  • Rise in antisemitism is an American problem | Commentary

    Commentary: We all must teach and practice tolerance to counter rise of bigotry and antisemitism in America.

  • Iran meets with other signatories of nuclear agreement ahead of new round of talks

    Less than three weeks before indirect negotiations are set to resume between the U.S. and Iran about a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran is holding talks with other signatories to the agreement to try to set the stage for the new round of negotiations. Why it matters: The talks on Nov. 29 in Vienna will be the seventh round of negotiations since President Biden assumed office and the first round since Ebrahim Raisi was inaugurated as president of Iran.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Could Michael Conforto still potentially return to the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

    On Baseball Night in NY,&nbsp;Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski, and Anthony McCarron talk about the reports that Michael Conforto will decline the Mets qualifying offer and whether he could potentially still return via free agency.

  • Sean McVay admits he got ‘a little bit impatient’ with play calls against Titans

    Sean McVay wishes he would've made a few different calls against the Titans, admitting he "got a little bit impatient"

  • Mozambique ex-minister to be extradited to US for fraud trial

    Mozambique's ex-finance minister Manuel Chang, currently in detention in South Africa, will be extradited to the United States to face trial over a $2-billion scandal, a court ruled Wednesday.

  • Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel to miss roughly 2 weeks with shoulder injury

    Brandon Hagel will miss approximately two weeks with a left shoulder injury. An unfortunate blow for a player who was just starting to hit his stride this season.

  • Legal woes mount for NSO after court rules WhatsApp lawsuit can proceed

    US appeals court rejects Israeli company’s claim of immunityWhatsApp alleges firm’s spyware was used to hack 1,400 users Monday’s court ruling could lead to new disclosures about who NSO’s government clients are and how its technology works. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters NSO Group’s legal problems have deepened after a US appeals court thoroughly rejected the Israeli spyware company’s claim that it ought to be protected under sovereign immunity laws, in a high-profile case involving WhatsApp. T

  • Worst to come: pasta makers fret over durum wheat supply crunch

    Italian pasta makers are fearful of a substantial supply squeeze in the coming months after this summer's durum wheat price shock, as the market runs out of ways to offset a dire harvest in top exporter Canada. That has sent durum quotations to 13-year highs, stoking concerns about food inflation at a time when many economies are struggling to recover from COVID-19. An index of food prices from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization is at a 10-year high, with the cost of bread also climbing as European wheat prices hit a 13-year peak this month.

  • Global Wheat Exports Seen Reaching Record as Russia Ships More

    (Bloomberg) -- Global wheat exports will reach an all-time high as Russia, the European Union, India and Ukraine are all shipping out more than expected. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly

  • Jordan Poole gives Steph Curry massive praise for defensive ability

    Steph has been cooking at both ends of the court so far this season.

  • Palestinians say dozens of cars wrecked in settler vandalism

    Palestinian eyewitnesses said a group of Israeli settlers vandalized dozens of cars in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. A number of witnesses told an Associated Press photographer that Israeli settlers entered the town of al-Bireh near the West Bank city of Ramallah and damaged dozens of parked vehicles. Cars and walls were spray-painted with Stars of David and Hebrew slogans including the phrase “price tag,” a term used by hard-line settlers in retaliation to perceived efforts by Israel and Palestinians to stop settlement expansion.

  • Advice for Americans traveling internationally as travel rules chang

    Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined us with advice for Americans traveling internationally as the U.S. international ban has been lifted for vaccinated people.

  • Caracas cafe culture flourishes as Venezuela dollarizes economy

    Restaurateurs Melanie Angulo and Marwin Hernandez have begun serving lattes and specialty coffee in a small storefront in downtown Caracas, joining a new wave of cafe entrepreneurs encouraged by creeping dollarization in Venezuela. The new outlets slinging flat whites and cortados (espressos) are no longer just in upmarket eastern Caracas - with its leafy streets, expensive restaurants and large homes - but in the bustling streets of the city center. Although cafes have existed for years in the South American country, they have not been as abundant or glamorous in Caracas as in other capitals across South America, like Buenos Aires with their awnings and fine pastries.

  • Air Force report: Nearly half in survey saw abuse, violence

    Of the roughly 68,000 active duty personnel, reserves and civilians who responded to the survey, nearly two-thirds of the women and 48% of the men described incidents of what the Air Force called “interpersonal violence.” The report is the latest in a series of Defense Department and service reviews underscoring the problems of violence and harassment across the military. Although it's difficult to compare rates among service members with civilian violence in the nation, senior military leaders say troops are held to higher scrutiny.

  • Roku to Premiere ‘Ten Weeks’ Army Basic Training Docu-Series on Veterans Day

    A project five years in the making, “Ten Weeks,” a docu-series about recruits going through the U.S. Army basic training, is slated to premiere on the Roku Channel on Thursday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veterans Day. The 10-part Roku original “Ten Weeks” is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and We Are the Mighty. […]

  • The Home Depot Foundations helps Army veteran

    The Home Depot Foundation and Operation Homefront provided an outdoor renovation for a local Army veteran and her family.

  • Israeli Spyware Firm NSO Group Could Soon Be Spilling Its Secrets

    AMIR COHENIt’s a lawsuit WhatsApp originally filed in 2019, accusing the Israeli software surveillance firm NSO Group of hacking and spying on more than a thousand WhatsApp users. But while much of the case has remained shrouded in mystery, a new decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals allowing the suit to move forward should shed rare light on the secretive spyware group.The case will now go back to the district court from whence it came and can move to the discovery process, where lawye

  • Former Bishop Miege basketball standout leaves KU off final list, includes Mizzou

    Now at Sunrise Christian Academy, Mark Mitchell is the country’s No. 11-rated high school prospect. He says he’ll sign in the spring.

  • Oklahoma Proposes Letting Gas Utility Charge A $1,400 ‘Exit Fee’ To Go Electric

    The fee could give the fossil fuel industry a new tool to slow the energy transition.