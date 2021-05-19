A Palestinian radio journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

A Palestinian radio journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Yusef Abu Hussein
Yusef Abu Hussein. International Federation of Journalists

A Palestinian radio journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the International Federation of Journalists said in a press release.

The journalist, identified as Yusef Abu Hussein, was at home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza when the airstrike hit on Wednesday.

"We mourn the death of our colleague Yusef Abu Hussein and send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in a statement. "He's yet another innocent victim of the brutal bombing that the Israeli military is carrying out in Gaza. This wave of violence must stop. The targeting of journalists must end."

Israel and Gaza militants have exchanged violence, rockets, and airstrikes for nearly two weeks.

More than 200 Palestinians and at least 12 people in Israel have been killed in the violence, BBC News reported.

