Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man on Tuesday was killed by Israeli gunfire in a flashpoint village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.

The Israeli military said it had opened fire after dozens of Palestinians approached an army post and threw rocks at troops there.

The shooting came at a time of rising violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the two areas. The Palestinians seek both areas as parts of a future independent state.