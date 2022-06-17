Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian reporter working for an Iranian news agency was briefly abducted, beaten and threatened by Palestinian gunmen after covering the violent dispersal of an Islamist student demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.

The Tasnim news agency says the men forced Samer Khuaira into a car at gunpoint on Tuesday, beat him and threatened him. The men said his coverage harmed the Palestinian Authority and the secular Fatah movement that dominates it, Tasnim said. He was released around a half hour later.

Khuaira identified one of his abductors as a member of Palestinian security forces, Tasnim reported Thursday. The Palestinian Journalists Union condemned the attack on their colleague.

There was no comment from Palestinian officials.

Security guards at al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed the Islamist students earlier on Tuesday. Videos circulated online showed the guards beating students and what appeared to be plainclothes security forces firing into the air near the university.

Fatah dominates security agencies that operate in the parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank where the PA has limited autonomy.

Both the Fatah-led PA and its main rival, the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza, routinely crack down on political opponents in the areas they control. Iran supports Hamas and other Islamic militant groups.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges

    An Israeli court on Wednesday found a Gaza aid worker guilty of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which his employer, independent auditors and the Australian government say they have found no evidence of wrongdoing. Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director for the international Christian charity World Vision, was arrested in 2016 and accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. The trial, and his prolonged detention, have further strained relations between Israel and humanitarian organizations that provide aid to Palestinians.

  • European Union commission: Make Ukraine a member candidate

    The European Union's executive arm on Friday recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, a first step on what was expected to be a long road for the war-torn country to join the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission delivered its proposal to award Ukraine candidate status after a fast-tracked analysis of answers to a questionnaire. The Ukrainian government applied for EU membership less than a week after Russia invaded the country.

  • Arthur I. Cyr column: North Korea’s missile threats

    These latest tests occur as the Biden administration gives priority to Northeast Asia defense

  • Leaders meet in Madrid to mark world day to fight drought

    Politicians and experts are meeting in Madrid on Friday to discuss ways to tackle drought and the increasing spread of deserts across the globe. The half-day meeting to mark the United Nations’ World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought will be attended by Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification, or UNCCD. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is to give an opening speech and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres will address the conference by video.

  • Nigeria's Owo church massacre: Who are the victims?

    Remembering some of the 40 people killed in an attack on a church which shocked Nigeria.

  • 'The cost of food is ridiculous': A North Peoria restaurant is closing this week

    Economic issues have led to the closure of the Tea Room in the 3300 Event Center complex in North Peoria.

  • Exclusive-China's central bank accepts Ant's application for financial holding company- sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank has accepted Ant Group's application to set up a financial holding company, three people with knowledge of the matter said, a key step in finishing a year-long revamp of Jack Ma's fintech business and reviving its stock market debut. The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) expected approval of the plan is the latest sign that Ant, a tech giant with financial businesses stretching from payments to wealth management, is poised to emerge from a regulatory crackdown. The PBOC this month accepted Ant's application, the sources told Reuters, amid investor hopes that Chinese regulators are easing a crackdown on private enterprises that started in late 2020, as growth slows in the world's second-largest economy due to COVID-19 curbs.

  • Adorable Baby Moose Explore Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

    Adorable moose calves got the lay of the land at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, as they explored their surroundings with a nearby adult.Footage by Estes Park-based photographer Ricardo Martinez shows the baby moose wandering across the meadow, nibbling on some foliage, and taking a a nice refreshing sip of water. Credit: Ricardo Martinez via Storyful

  • Biden's fight with oil companies over high gas prices

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Afghan students graduate in Iraq after Taliban takeover

    A week before she left Afghanistan in October 2021, Shakila Mohammadi visited her hometown on a short break from university. "At that time I did not know that this was the last time I could visit my favorite place," the 22-year-old law student said from Sulaimaniya, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, where she has been living since. The campus of Afghanistan's American university was closed and its students were left uncertain of their future.

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinian gunmen in Jenin

    JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Friday in what Israel described as the foiling of an attack but the Palestinian leadership cast as a bid to hamstring next month's visit by U.S. President Joe Biden. The incident was the latest violence in Jenin, which has seen stepped-up military raids in recent weeks after men from the area carried out several lethal street attacks in Israel. "A terrorist squad was thwarted," armed forces chief Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi said in a speech.

  • Sri Lanka’s Economy Grinds to a Halt as Fuel Supplies Run Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s economic activity is coming to a near standstill as the island nation, facing its worst financial crisis, runs out of fuel for transport and there’s little signs of fresh supplies coming in.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeric

  • Surfside won’t raise a Pride flag this year. Mayor concerned Satanists may ask next

    A year after Surfside flew an LGBTQ Pride flag for the first time outside its Community Center, the town does not plan to display the rainbow-colored flag for Pride month in June.

  • Hailey Bieber Talks New Skincare Line and Justin Bieber’s Health in Three Chic Looks

    The model's morning of press featured an array of looks.

  • Russia says West, unlike China, 'shoot themselves in the head' over Ukraine

    Russia said on Wednesday that the West had "shot itself in the head" by trying to limit energy imports from the oil and gas fields of Siberia due to the Ukraine conflict, in sharp contrast to China which has increased deliveries of energy. The war in Ukraine - and the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment for the invasion - have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring while Europe has vowed to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia's strategic partnership with China had withstood attempts by the West to sow discord while the United States and its European allies had destroyed their relationship with Moscow.

  • Arrest a 6-year-old? More than half of U.S. states say it’s OK to prosecute kids.

    Incarcerating juveniles makes crime worse and costs taxpayers millions of dollars. The U.S. could learn from Germany about justice reform.

  • Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

    The Ukrainian navy has claimed that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea

  • Endless shelling and dead soldiers: A vicious artillery war spreads in Ukraine

    Ukraine is in a brutal artillery war, the kind not seen since World War I. Lacking better weapons, it is losing as many as 6,000 soldiers a month.

  • U.S. Supreme Court faults Medicare cuts to hospitals for outpatient drugs

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) exceeded its authority when it cut billions of dollars in annual Medicare reimbursements to a group of nonprofit hospitals that cater to poor and uninsured people, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. The justices, in a 9-0 decision authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, sided with the hospitals, which sued after HHS starting in 2018 reduced by $1.6 billion the government's yearly Medicare payments for outpatient drugs that had helped subsidize the operations of these hospitals. The American Hospital Association said after the ruling that it intends to seek reimbursement for hospitals that receive discounts on medications through a federal program called "340B" and were "affected by these unlawful cuts."

  • Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

    Florida is the only state that hasn't preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won't facilitate their distribution, though he said they'll be available to those who want them. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who confirmed Florida's outlier status on Thursday, said not preordering the vaccines could mean delaying their availability in children's hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution of the shots. Florida officials said the jabs would be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government, and that children's hospitals and other clinics would be able to order them from the federal government via a state portal and receive them quickly.