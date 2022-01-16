Palestinian rescuers evacuate camp residents from flooded houses

Storyful

A tsunami advisory was issued for coastal California and nearby regions on Saturday, January 15, after an underwater volcano eruption occurred near Tonga hours prior.Footage filmed by Pacifica resident Savannah Peterson shows sea foam and waves crashing along the beachfront on Saturday morning.“I regularly shoot wave footage here but I have never seen anything like this tsunami,” Peterson told Storyful.The National Weather Service forecast tsunami waves of one to three feet, which may also coincide with high tide. Low-lying areas such as harbors and shallow waters were expected to see minor to moderate flooding, the agency said.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Savannah Peterson via Storyful