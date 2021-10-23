Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag

JACK JEFFERY
·4 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Activists called on the international community Saturday to help reverse Israel's unprecedented designation of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them.

They said the decision amounts to an attempt to silence groups that have documented Israel's harsh treatment of Palestinians over the years. Some of the groups have close ties with rights organizations in Israel and abroad.

Israel claims the targeted groups were a front for a small PLO faction with a violent history, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Israel’s terror label for the six groups, including some that receive European funding, appears to have caught the United States and Europe off-guard. Israel later insisted some Biden administration officials were notified ahead of time.

The move against the rights groups comes at a time when efforts to negotiate the terms of a Palestinian state alongside Israel are hopelessly bogged down. For years, the U.S. and Europe have been engaged in politically less costly conflict management, rather than pushing for a solution, while Israeli settlements on occupied lands sought for a Palestinian state have continued to expand.

Amid the paralysis, Europe, in particular, has invested in strengthening Palestinian civil society, an effort now seemingly being challenged by Israel's decision to outlaw well-known rights groups.

The terrorism label would allow Israel to raid the groups’ offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expressions of support.

Rights groups in Israel and abroad have expressed outrage over the “terror” label.

Palestinian activists said they are counting on international pressure to get the decision reversed.

“We hope that the International community will put enough pressure on Israel so that it will back down,” Ubai Aboudi, head of the Bisan Center for Research and Development, one of the targeted groups, said Saturday. Aboudi said he was previously charged by Israel with being a PFLP member, but denied ever belonging to the group.

Sahar Francis, the director of the prisoners rights group Addameer, told a news conference that she was grateful for the international statements of support, and that "we expect this campaign and pressure to continue in order for it to be fruitful.” Addameer is also one of the targeted groups.

Shawan Jabarin, who heads the veteran rights group Al-Haq, said Israel's designation came as a surprise and that the groups had not been given a heads-up. Two of the six groups said they would not be forced underground despite the uncertainty of their new status,

An Israeli defense official alleged in a statement Saturday that the six groups “operate as an organized network” under the leadership of the PFLP. The statement claimed the groups serve as a lifeline for the PFLP through fund-raising, money laundering and recruiting activists.

It also named several members of the rights groups who were later arrested as alleged members of the PFLP military wing. The small PLO faction has a political party and a military wing that has carried out attacks that killed Israelis.

The PFLP is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and Western countries.

The six groups have denied the allegations and have denounced Israel’s terrorism designation as a blatant attempt to squash reporting on rights abuses in the occupied territories, mainly by Israel, but also by the increasingly authoritarian Palestinian autonomy government.

The U.N Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Saturday that the reasons cited by Israel’s defense minister were “vague or irrelevant,” and denounced his decision as the latest move in a “long stigmatizing campaign” against the organizations.

The European Union delegation to the Palestinian territories acknowledged financing activities by some of the rights groups. It said past allegations of the misuse of EU funds by partners “have not been substantiated” but that it takes the matter seriously and is looking into it.

“EU funding to Palestinian civil society organizations is an important element of our support for the two-state solution,” it said Friday.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, said it had not been given advance warning about the decision and would seek more information. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday that “we believe respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and a strong civil society are critically important to responsible and responsive governance.”

The other four groups targeted by Israel include Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees. The majority of the organizations target human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

    Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories. The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalize any public expressions of support for the groups. Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

  • Israel designates Palestinian civil society groups as terrorists, U.N. 'alarmed'

    Israel on Friday designated six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organisations and accused them of funnelling donor aid to militants, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs. Israel's defence ministry said the groups had ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP), a left-wing faction with an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis. The groups include Palestinian human rights organisations Addameer and Al-Haq, which document alleged rights violations by both Israel and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

  • ‘Malign activities’ mean Britain must not ‘blindly’ follow Biden over Iran, says Robert Jenrick

    Britain should “exercise great caution” before “blindly” following Joe Biden into a new deal with Iran, a former cabinet minister will warn this week.

  • Team Youngkin tells allies to stay on message, when they are allowed to speak, in strategy call

    In the final weeks of a toss-up Virginia governor’s race, Glenn Youngkin’s campaign wants allies to stay on message. That is if they are even permitted to speak at events alongside the candidate.

  • T.Y. Hilton unlikely for Sunday night, Quenton Nelson on track to play

    Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his 2021 debut in Week Six, but it looks like he’s going to miss Week Seven. Hilton hurt his quad in last Sunday’s win over the Texans and he missed practice time this week as a result of the injury. While he’s officially listed as questionable to play against [more]

  • Energy Prices Should Stay High Because Most Governments Won’t Step In

    Rising energy prices have benefited the stocks of companies that produce and process those energy sources.

  • Colts rule out 4 players vs. 49ers in Week 7

    The Colts ruled out four players ahead of the Week 7 matchup with the 49ers.

  • Lego trafficking scheme of stolen sets worth thousands busted 'brick by brick,' Seattle police say

    One thief involved in the scheme stole an estimated $10,000 worth of Lego sets, especially Star Wars "The Mandalorian" sets, the Seattle Police Department said.

  • Los Angeles observes 150 years since one of the largest lynchings in American history

    LA CHINATOWN MASSACRE

  • Bangladesh to share 'climate prosperity plan' at COP26

    Bangladesh plans to present its “climate prosperity plan” aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming on economic development at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, a Bangladeshi climate official says. The plan envisions boosting renewable energy, making agriculture more resistant to climate shocks and finding solutions in nature to challenges posed by global warming, such as restoring mangroves to protect coasts from cyclones. The South Asian nation says it will encourage other similarly vulnerable countries to draft their own plans.

  • Saudi Arabia vows net-zero emissions by 2060

    Saudi Arabia on Saturday pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, deepened its 2030 targets and joined an international coalition seeking to cut emissions of the potent planet-warming gas methane by 30% in nine years.Why it matters: The pledges from the world's largest oil exporter come just before COP26, a key United Nations summit opening Oct. 31 that is aimed at rallying worldwide actions to stem emissions that are currently on pace to bring global warming well beyond the P

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Chilling Voicemail Sent To Him By Tucker Carlson Fan

    "Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.

  • ‘Delinquent’ Matt Gaetz Blocked from Practicing Law

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GettyThis is one bar tab Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may regret not paying.Faced with an onslaught of accusations that he engaged in underage sex trafficking—and bracing for criminal charges—Gaetz allowed his license to practice law in his home state of Florida to lapse this month. On Friday, The Daily Beast revealed that Gaetz had not paid the fees he owes to The Florida Bar, which regulates lawyers there. That mistake prompted the organization to deem him “delinquent” and “not el

  • Cheney's Consultants Are Given an Ultimatum: Drop Her, or Be Dropped

    WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a screaming match with Rep. Cheney over 'Jewish space lasers' comment

    "I can't remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers," Rep. Jamie Raskin told the NY Daily News.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • Chris Wallace calls Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • Chris Hayes Exposes The 'Cruelty At The Core' Of The GOP

    The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.

  • 'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor

    "They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"