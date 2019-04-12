Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry

Palestinian paramedics carry a wounded protester during a demonstration near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on April 12, 2019 (AFP Photo/Said KHATIB)

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by the Israeli army Friday during renewed clashes on the Gaza border, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.

A ministry spokesman said Maysara Abu Shaloof, 15, was "shot in the stomach by the (Israeli) occupation east of Jabalia," referring to a demonstration site in northern Gaza.

At least 48 others were taken to hospital with a variety of injuries from clashes at several spots along the border, the ministry said without elaborating.

An Israeli army spokesman told AFP that "approximately 7,400 rioters and demonstrators" took part in various incidents along the frontier.

"The rioters were hurling rocks and there were several attempts to breach the security fence," he said.

"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operating procedures."

He had no comment on any Palestinian casualties.

Palestinians in Gaza have for more than a year gathered at least weekly along the border for often-violent protests, calling on Israel to end its blockade of the enclave.

Israel says it is protecting its borders and accuses the Islamist movement Hamas which runs Gaza of orchestrating the protests.

An AFP correspondent said Friday's protests were smaller than in the past.

At least 264 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began.

The majority were killed during clashes, though others were hit by tank fire or air strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.