Palestinian in US concerned about war between Israel and Hamas
As the war claims hundreds of lives, WPTV spoke with a Palestinian in South Florida who said the best way to describe what's going on in Israel presently is history repeating itself.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
Families of missing U.S. citizens in Israel said they have had “zero communication” from the Israeli government and U.S. government with no new information or insight about a plan for moving forward.
