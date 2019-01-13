Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire dies: Gaza ministry

A Palestinian protester carries a national flag during a demonstration near the border between Israel and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 21, 2018 (AFP Photo/SAID KHATIB)

Jerusalem (AFP) - A Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire during Gaza border protests and clashes three weeks ago has died from his wounds, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said Sunday.

Anwar Quday, 33, was wounded in the neck east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

At least 242 Palestinians have been killed since protests and clashes with Israeli forces erupted along the Gaza border on March 30.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during a botched special forces operation inside Gaza.

Protests and clashes have calmed in recent months amid an informal truce between Israel and Hamas that has seen Israel allow Qatar to provide millions in aid to blockaded Gaza.

But an expected delivery of fresh funds from Doha did not arrive last week, leading to fears of another increase in unrest.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel late Saturday, Israel's army said, prompting retaliatory strikes on Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.