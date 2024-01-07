Palestinian youth aim to educate Nashville community 3 months into Israel-Hamas war

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As conflict continues in and around the Gaza Strip, three months into the Israel-Hamas war, families across the world are feeling its impact, including those in Nashville.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, a group called 615 Youth For Palestine held its first event, hoping to educate Nashville community members.

“I have friends that have lost over 150 family members, and they live in Nashville, so this is really affecting Nashvillians, and I think that’s something that people need to understand in our community,” said Amira Ayesh with 615 Youth For Palestine.

Hundreds stopped by the Islamic Center of Nashville for a pop-up exhibit titled, “A Walk Through Palestine.”

“I would love to see everyone living together, here and abroad, and peace with their neighbor, and I think that really starts at this event, with learning to understand your neighbor and where we come from,” Ayesh told News 2.

Many at Saturday’s event called for a ceasefire, as well as more humanitarian aid for those in the Gaza Strip.

“The life is really bad, and people fighting for their lives, trying to dodge bombs left and right, but also, they’re trying to find a meal,” explained Hossam Bahour, who was born in Gaza and still has relatives in the area. “War is a war, I understand that, but humanity should always prevail. Humanity should always give everybody a chance to live.”

Metro Councilwoman At Large Zulfat Suara applauded Nashville’s youth for working to educate the community.

“I hope people will understand that it’s not just something happening over there. There’s [an] effect of it on people right here in Nashville, and I hope people will just learn to look at it, educate, and then just empathize,” Suara said.

