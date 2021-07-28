Palestinians: 12-year-old boy killed by Israeli gunfire

1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops on Wednesday shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy as he was traveling in a car with his father in the southern West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The shooting took place in Beit Ummar, a town near the city of Hebron.

Nasri Sabarneh, mayor of the town, said the man was driving with his son and daughter when the boy asked him to stop at a shop to buy something.

The man made a U-turn, the mayor said, and Israeli troops nearby began shouting at him to stop. A soldier then opened fire at the vehicle, fatally shooting the boy, Mohammed al-Alami, in the chest.

Sabarneh said he knows the family, who lives in town, and had spoken to the father. The father and daughter were not hurt, he said. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death.

The military was investigating the incident and had no immediate comment.

