Palestinians say 2 killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed in separate encounters with Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as tensions rise sharply in what has been the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2006.

A 15-year-old Palestinian died early Wednesday following an Israeli raid into the northern city of Nablus, Palestinian health officials reported, as the army accompanied right-wing Israeli lawmakers to a flash point shrine. The army said it was protecting worshippers and fired on a suspect who had planted an explosive device, which detonated.

Palestinian health officials said Mahdi Hashash was killed by Israeli fire. Pictures from the hospital showed his body was also shredded by shrapnel from the blast.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces fatally shot a 29-year-old Palestinian man west of the city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said. The Red Crescent reported he was shot near an opening in Israel's separation barrier. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

The recent wave of violence in the West Bank has concentrated on the cities of Nablus and Jenin. In Nablus, residents said the army stormed the city early Wednesday — setting up checkpoints and stationing snipers on rooftops. They said Palestinians set tires alight and protested the army's incursion with stones and gunfire. A branch of the militant group Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade identified Hashash, the teenager who was killed, as a member.

The army said it was in Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to the site known as the biblical Joseph's Tomb, as security forces do several times a year in coordination with Palestinian security forces.

Footage online showed right-wing Israeli lawmakers, mostly allies and members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party that prevailed in last week's general election, participating in an event at the derelict shrine on the outskirts of the Palestinian city.

An Israeli drone was downed during the clashes, the army said, without elaborating. The army said it also had arrested a dozen Palestinians across the West Bank overnight, the latest of near-nightly arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory after a wave of Palestinian attacks killed 19 Israelis last spring.

Palestinian attackers have killed at least 24 people in Israel since the start of 2022. Intensified Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has also killed some 130 Palestinians this year, making it the deadliest since 2006, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Israel says the raids are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so.

The Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and are aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year-old occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state. Hundreds of Palestinians have been rounded up in such raids, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

The violence has continued against the backdrop of an Israeli election that saw Netanyahu emerge victorious with the support of an ultranationalist, far-right party that says it hopes to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the West Bank.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy hints at the possibility of peace talks with Russia

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia in an address directed at the international community.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, says South

    Japan says North Korea’s missile likely fell outside its exclusive economic zone

  • US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer's incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican Congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican Congress and courts.

  • Tennessee voters officially ban all forms of slavery in the state

    One of the measures on the ballot amended the language around slavery in the state's constitution.

  • Bass and Caruso in Tight Race for LA Mayor, Result May Take Days

    (Bloomberg) -- US Representative Karen Bass and billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso are running neck-and-neck in the race to become mayor of Los Angeles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCaruso had a

  • Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry's voting controversy while responding to an 'American Idol' critic

    The two "American Idol" judges were tagged in a tweet by a critic who questioned the show's viewership and Bryan replied.

  • Tomorrow Morning's Lunar Eclipse Won't Happen Again for 3 Years — How to See It

    The last total lunar eclipse of the year is happening Tuesday in the wee hours of the morning.

  • Popular dry shampoos contain elevated levels of a chemical linked to cancer, report says

    Valisure, an independent lab, said dry shampoos from 11 brands contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical linked to cancer.

  • Boeing lands 5-jet order from Emirates

    Emirates, a launch customer for Boeing's 777 freighter, has ordered more of the jets. The order comes as Emirates is increasingly impatient over the 777X program.

  • Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau investigating multi-million dollar tax evasion scheme

    The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine is investigating a case of tax evasion by the management of a large oil refinery, the ESBU’s press service reported on Nov. 9.

  • Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

    Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, voters rejected a ballot question known as Amendment 7 that asked whether they supported a constitutional amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude in the criminal justice system.

  • Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea

    North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western town of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and flew across the country toward waters off the North's eastern coast. The South Korean and Japanese militaries assessed that the missile flew about 250 to 290 kilometers (155 to 180 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 to 50 kilometers (18 to 30 miles).

  • Panthers to start PJ Walker at QB Thursday; coach Steve Wilks explains staff changes

    Walker was benched after a rough first half against the Bengals on Sunday, but Wilks said Monday he’s going back him for the team’s game against Atlanta.

  • ‘I really am concerned’: The manager who oversaw Twitter’s election team says Elon Musk cutting 50% of employees just before the midterms ‘certainly doesn’t look good’

    “I cannot think of a worse time for Elon Musk to cut off Twitter's resources at the knees,” Edward Perez said.

  • Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Insists GOP Will Retake House

    The top House Republican ignored surprise Democratic victories across the country in a brief speech to supporters at an election party in D.C.

  • Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

    Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. Nebraska was among the states without an identification requirement, even though Republicans had tried for years to pass one in the Legislature. The photo ID measure finally made the ballot this year thanks to an initiative petition drive bankrolled by Marlene Ricketts, the mother of term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

  • Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

    Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second six-year term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. Addressing a crowd of about 200 people, during his victory speech at a watch party in Baton Rouge, Kennedy said the results “took my breath away.” Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator has not been elected in 14 years.

  • Israel's president to meet factions, pick nominee to form government

    Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday he will begin consulting all elected parties on Wednesday before tasking a candidate with forming the next government. The meetings, planned over three days, are set to begin after the president receives the official results of Israel's fifth election in less than four years. Once the president picks a candidate to assemble a new government, the nominee will have 28 days to talk to potential coalition partners, with a possible 14-day extension.

  • Israel, Jordan advance deal to swap desalinated water for solar energy

    Israel and Jordan moved one step closer Tuesday to realizing a pivotal cross-border resource exchange — signing a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the United Nations climate change conference (COP27). The agreement, signed in the presence of U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, advances a deal initially brokered by the United Arab Emirates last…

  • Biden congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory

    President Joe Biden on Monday called former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in last week's Israeli election, their offices announced. The two men stressed the strong relations between the countries while playing down the deep ideological differences, highlighted by Netanyahu's close alliance with a far-right anti-Arab party, that threaten to strain ties in the coming months. According to Netanyahu’s office, Biden stressed the years-long friendship between the men, stating they are “brothers” and together will “make history.”