Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday during a military raid in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said, in the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.

The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants and the army often operates there.

Palestinian officials said soldiers entered the camp early Saturday and surrounded a house. In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of fire could be heard. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two dead and 11 wounded, three of them critically.

The Israeli army said it arrested a wanted man and reported exchanges of fire in Jenin. It gave no further details.

The killing occurred a day after two Palestinian teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The Israeli military says it opens fire only in life-threatening situations.

Israel has been operating throughout the territory, especially in the northern West Bank, since a spate of deadly attacks in Israel last spring. Some of the attacks were carried out by Palestinian assailants from the area.

Israel says it is forced to take action because Palestinian security forces, who coordinate with the military in a tense alliance against Islamic militants, is unable or unwilling to crack down. Palestinian security forces say the military raids have undermined their credibility and public support, especially in the absence of any political process. The last round of substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks ended in 2009.

Most of those killed are said by Israel to have been militants. But local youths protesting the incursions as well as some civilians have also been killed in the violence. Hundreds have been rounded up, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge. Over 100 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting this year.

The violence is also fueled by deepening disillusionment and anger among young Palestinians over the tight security coordination between Israel and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which work together to apprehend militants.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in some 130 settlements and other outposts among nearly 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want that territory, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their future state.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

    "Aides were struck that he seemed rattled by the number of deaths involved," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book of Trump's view of Afghanistan.

  • Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop

    Zachary Petrizzo/The Daily BeastWASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain a pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equally up

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.

  • Top Putin Ally Threatens ‘Cruel’ Attacks on New Country

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesTop officials in Belarus, a key Russian ally, are growing increasingly on edge this week about what they see as provocations—and warning that they might soon be forced into a harsh response. The head of the border committee of Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, claimed that Poland was acting “provocatively,” and that if any Polish attack takes place against Belarusian border officials, Belarus will not hold back.“[If] there will be at least one bullet in our border guards, the a

  • Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

    Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on the bridge comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70, dealing him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”

  • Kremlin Sources Slam ‘Losing’ Putin and His ‘Dumpster Fire’ War in Explosive Report

    GettyAs Ukrainian forces continue to make gains against the Russian army, whispered grievances about Vladimir Putin have begun to fly around the Kremlin about the war and efforts to avoid celebrating his birthday, which falls on Friday.“It quickly became clear that we’re better off not holding any celebrations right now—it’s not the time,” one source close to the Kremlin told Meduza. “Governors are even thinking about cutting back on this year's [winter] holiday celebrations; nobody has extra mo

  • Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

    Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews said Meadows' text messages from January 6 show he many people told him to get the situation under control.

  • 'We Are F**KED’: New Book Reveals How GOP Senators Bailed Out Trump During 1st Impeachment Trial

    The ineptitude of Trump’s legal team reportedly forced GOP senators to take matters into their own hands by choreographing his Ukraine trial defense.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Navy jet flew across Baltic hours after Nord Stream burst

    A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Flight data showed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane was over the North Sea at 0003 GMT when Swedish seismologists registered what they later described as a subsea blast southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea.

  • Texas error means National Guard troops deployed in Abbott's border mission face surprise tax payments

    Texas error means National Guard troops deployed in Abbott's border mission face surprise tax payments

  • Five takeaways from the first Barnes-Johnson debate in Wisconsin

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes shared the stage for the first of two scheduled debates on Friday as the candidates simultaneously tried to paint each other as extremist while going on defense on issues like crime and Social Security. Barnes, the state lieutenant governor who has branded himself as a populist…

  • Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower

    Investigators have quizzed multiple witnesses about whether Trump is holding sensitive government documents at other properties outside Mar-a-Lago, including at his Manhattan tower and his New Jersey club

  • Mexico mayor assassinated in town hall massacre

    At least 18 people are killed in the shooting blamed on the Los Tequileros crime gang.

  • GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'

    The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.

  • Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk was responding to a question about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

  • Doubt over Ethiopia peace talks as Kenya envoy says won't attend

    Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta, a key player in African Union-led efforts to bring peace to Ethiopia, said Friday he would be skipping negotiations expected to begin this weekend, raising doubts over whether the talks would go ahead.

  • Utah GOP Rep. John Curtis on abortion: ‘I wish women could make this decision’

    Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said on Thursday that he wishes “women could make this decision” while discussing abortion laws in the state. “I wish, as a man, I didn’t have to make this decision,” Curtis said at a debate on Thursday night. “I wish women could make this decision.” The candidate, who also said he…

  • You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023

    In 2023, there is a big change coming to the wage base. Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) limits the amount of wages that people have to pay Social Security taxes on. In 2022, the wage base is currently $147,000.

  • Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -African Union-led peace talks proposed for this weekend to try to end a two-year-old conflict in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region have been delayed for logistical reasons, Tigray forces and two diplomatic sources said on Friday. Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces said on Wednesday that they accepted the AU's invitation to talks in South Africa, which would be the first formal negotiations between the two sides since war broke out in November 2020. The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation pits the federal government against regional forces led by a party that used to dominate national politics.