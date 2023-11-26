Palestinians cheer as 39 prisoners freed from Israel

STORY: Among them, Israa Jaabis was seen embracing family in an emotional reunion, scarred from an explosion in her car in 2015. The incident led Israel to accuse her of attempted murder and sentence her to 11 years in prison.

The six Palestinian women and 33 minors were released after a second batch of hostages taken by Hamas, including 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, were freed as part of the truce deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

Footage appeared to show released prisoners being carried on people's shoulders as crowds cheered, clapped and waved flags in the streets in the West Bank.