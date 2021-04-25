Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

  • Palestinians celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City
  • People gather outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City
  • Israeli police detain a man outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City
  • Palestinians celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing access to the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City
1 / 4

Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City
Eli Berlzon Stephen Farrell
·3 min read

By Eli Berlzon Stephen Farrell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes.

Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month.

Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

Amid the celebratory scenes that went on into Monday morning, Ahmad Tibi, a lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority, criticised what he called the "mistaken" decision to put the metal barricades up in the first place.

"The decision to reopen is right," he told Reuters outside Damascus Gate. "It is a good decision in the right direction, but they should stop attacking Palestinians."

The clashes followed the start of Ramadan on April 13 and laid bare simmering tensions in the holy city.

There were confrontations between stone-throwing youths and police in riot gear trying to disperse them, using horses and vehicles spraying foul-smelling skunk water.

The anger spilled over into the occupied West Bank, which saw protests in solidarity with East Jerusalemites, and dozens of rockets fired by Palestinian militant groups from Gaza into Israel.

Violence peaked on Thursday when Palestinian medics said 100 people were injured as Israeli police arrested more than 50 protesters, even as hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis marched through central Jerusalem towards Damascus Gate chanting: "Death to Arabs".

It subsided over the weekend, and videos on Sunday shared on social media showed Palestinians taking down the barriers after evening Ramadan prayers, although Israeli police said they ordered their removal in light of the "unprecedented events" of recent days.

"It was ordered to remove the barriers after consultations with religious authorities, local leaders and shop owners,” an Israeli Police spokesman told Reuters. He said the decision was taken “to ensure peace and security for all” in Jerusalem.

APPEALS FOR CALM

Measures to ease the tensions came after international appeals for calm, amid fears that the clashes could escalate out of control given Jerusalem's status as a key fault line in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The immediate cause of the dispute was Palestinian anger at an Israeli police decision to prevent crowds from gathering outside the gate, a historic landmark.

Meanwhile, Israelis were angered by videos on social media purporting to show Palestinian youths striking ultra-Orthodox Jews in the city, drawing calls by far-right politicians for tougher police action.

Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem in a 1967 war, later annexing it unilaterally. The Israeli government regards the whole city as the eternal and indivisible capital of the country, although that is not recognised internationally.

Palestinians feel equally strongly, saying that East Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Hussein Hamayel, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, said the outcome "proved the strength and composure of our great people" against Israel, its military and settlers.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem also hailed it as a victory. “The youth of Jerusalem forced the occupation to remove the checkpoints,” Qassem told Reuters.

The Israeli military said late on Sunday that Palestinian militants had fired another rocket towards Israel, but that it fell short and exploded in Gaza.

Israel said that because of the continuing rocket fire, it would restrict the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip to 9 nautical miles from 15 starting at 6 a.m. and until further notice.

(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Rami Ayyub, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Writing by Stephen Farrell; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem

    East Jerusalem was on edge in the early hours of Saturday (April 24) as Palestinians faced off with Israeli police. Palestinian youths gathered outside the walled Old City and clashed with hundreds of police in riot gear. They pelted stones towards police, who in turn, fired water cannons. Others hurled rocks at an Israeli court building and smashed security cameras. The Palestine Red Crescent said at least eight Palestinians were wounded.Jerusalem - which is a holy city to Muslims, Christians and Jews - has experienced clashes almost every night since the start of Ramadan on April 13. Protests turned violent on Thursday (April 22) with scores of arrests and injuries.Palestinians say police are preventing them from gathering during the Muslim holy month, And that they’ve erected metal barriers to stop them. Israelis have been angered by social media videos showing Palestinian youths assaulting religious Jews in the city. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Saturday drawing retaliatory airstrikes.This came soon after Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other armed groups issued a joint call for Palestinian resistance in Jerusalem.There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or on the Israeli side of the border where most the rockets fell in open areas and six were intercepted.

  • Scuffles in Jerusalem after Israeli-Palestinian Ramadan night clashes

    Israeli police and Palestinians scuffled outside Jerusalem's Old City walls overnight into Sunday as tensions flared during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm. Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nightly clashes spilled into the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said it dispersed hundreds of Palestinians, some throwing rocks and burning tyres.

  • After a Jewish supremacist mob chanted 'death to the Arabs' in a night of violence in Jerusalem, Palestinian militants in Gaza bombarded Israel with rockets

    Two Palestinian militant groups have claimed responsibility for firing 36 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Friday night.

  • New players pose additional threats to Jerusalem tensions

    The holy city of Jerusalem, a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims, has repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence. This time around, there have been some additional sparks, including Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.” Over the course of a few days, nightly Jerusalem street brawls between Israeli police and disaffected Palestinian residents of the city escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas.

  • Southeast Asian leaders call for end to violence in Myanmar

    Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar.The big picture: ASEAN leaders, who met with Myanmar coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in an emergency summit in Jakarta, released a five-point consensus, which said "there shall be immediate cessation of violence" in Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing did not immediately comment on the consensus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The five-point consensus also said that all involved parties "shall exercise utmost restraint."They also agreed that all contending parties must engage in a peaceful dialogue, and a special ASEAN envoy will facilitate it and must be allowed to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.ASEAN member nations said they will provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.Of note: The consensus did not mention the release of political prisoners, which some leaders had demanded during the summit, per AP. What they're saying: "We, as an ASEAN family, had a close discussion on the recent developments in Myanmar and expressed our deep concern on the situation in the country, including reports of fatalities and escalation of violence," the member nations said in a statement."We acknowledged ASEAN’s positive and constructive role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.""The situation in Myanmar is unacceptable and should not continue," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during the emergency meeting, per AP. "Violence must be stopped, democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be returned immediately. The interests of the people of Myanmar must always be the priority."ASEAN leaders refrained from referring to the coup leader as Myanmar's head of state, a Southeast Asian diplomat told AP.Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Min Aung Hlaing was "not opposed" to a visit from ASEAN officials or to receiving humanitarian aid, BBC reports."He said he heard us, he would take the points in which he considered helpful," Lee Hsien Loong said.Worth noting: The messages conveyed during the meeting could be deemed a policy breach for the association as members are prohibited from interfering in other's domestic affairs.But Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that because the Myanmar coup "jeopardizes the peace, security, and stability of ASEAN and the wider region" and there are international calls for an end to the coup, the policy should not lead to inaction, according to AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information on the five-point consensus. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50. Residents and officials in Oromiya Special Zone, an area in Amhara with a majority Oromo population, and the town of Ataye said there were deadly clashes in the area on April 16. "According to information we got from people who are displaced, we estimate that up to 200 people might have died from both zones, but we still need to verify the number," Endale Haile, Ethiopia’s chief ombudsman, told Reuters.

  • INTERVIEW: Henry Kissinger on the political consequences of the pandemic, China's rise, and the future of the European Union

    The former Secretary of State weighs in on artificial intelligence, the future of the US-Europe relationship, and how best to address China's rise.

  • Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

    Lebanese troops aborted early Sunday an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the military said. The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty. There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus during which some of the migrants were killed.

  • French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation

    The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker, a French resident of Tunisian origin, stabbed the police administrative worker, a mother of two, at a police station in Rambouillet, just south of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France had been the victim of a terrorist attack.

  • The Dia Art Foundation Expands Its Grounds in NYC

    A thoughtful update to its Chelsea home ushers in a bold new chapter for the foundation Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border

    U.S. taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic. While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel. That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader for alleged connections to massive 2019 terrorist attacks

    Sri Lankan police on Saturday arrested prominent Muslim leader Rishad Bathiudeen over alleged connections to the suicide bombers who attacked churches and hotels on Easter Sunday 2019, Al Jazeera reports. Why it matters: The bombings, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, killed more than 290 people and injured 500 others. Around 200 people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack, but no one has officially been charged.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Police spokesperson Ajith Rohana said detectives took Bathiudeen, a member of parliament, and his brother into custody during raids on their homes in Colombo.Rohana said their arrests were based on "circumstantial and scientific evidence that they had connections with the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks," according to Al Jazeera.The big picture: The high-profile arrests come amid growing criticism against Sri Lanka's government for a lack of progress in the investigation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup general to end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.

  • Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

    Pope Francis on Sunday decried as shameful the deaths of 130 migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they pleaded for two days for help for their overcrowded, foundering rubber dinghy in the sea off Libya but potential rescuers choose “to look the other way." Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame.” The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday.

  • La Liga: Griezmann oozes class as Barcelona keep pressure on Atleti

    The Copa del Rey champions have a tough run-in but are two points back of leaders Atletico Madrid with a head-to-head match-up looming on May 8.

  • Pirates vs. Twins Highlights

    Michael Perez drives in three runs in 6-2 Pirates win

  • Northern Ireland veteran could challenge 'discriminatory' UK laws in European court

    A former soldier facing trial over a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland almost 50 years ago could challenge the UK Government's "discriminatory laws" at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Lawyers for Dennis Hutchings, 79, are seeking permission to bypass the British legal system and go straight to Strasbourg in order to prevent the case against him from proceeding. Mr Hutchings, a former staff sergeant in the Life Guards Regiment, is one of a number of British Army veterans who have been charged in connection with the killing of Republicans during the Troubles. Two former paratroopers, identified only as Soldier A and Soldier C, are due to go on trial on Monday before a judge in Belfast, charged with murdering IRA commander Joe McCann in 1972. It is feared that more than 200 former British Army soldiers could face prosecution over incidents that occurred during the Troubles. But lawyers for Mr Hutchings have mounted a legal challenge, arguing that the prosecution of veterans in these circumstances contravenes promises made by the Government and is "discriminatory" because soldiers who served in other parts of the world are being afforded legal protection. They also claim the law is unfair because veterans who served in Northern Ireland are 54 times more likely than Republican paramilitaries to be prosecuted for alleged offences that pre-date the 1998 Belfast Agreement. They claim there is now a "political impasse" which means the issue is unlikely to be resolved quickly in Britain and have asked Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, to allow the matter to be considered by the ECHR. Boris Johnson has repeatedly vowed to introduce legislation to protect veterans from "vexatious and discriminatory" prosecutions. But the promised law has failed to materialise, with a new Bill – which becomes law today – only offering to protect those who have served overseas rather than in Northern Ireland. In a letter seen by The Telegraph, lawyers for Mr Hutchings argue that the numerous promises made by the government to British Army veterans have created a "legitimate expectation" that they would be protected. "The Defendant [UK Government] has failed, in a continuing act of omission, to keep its promises and uphold its commitments," the letter says. Mr Hutchings, who has renal failure and requires dialysis three times a week, has described the case against him as an "utter disgrace" and has said it is making his final years a "living hell". His lawyers, McCue & Partners, claim his poor state of health makes the need for the matter to be resolved quickly even more urgent. In the letter, they tell Mr Lewis: "In order to break the undeniable political impasse that is placing the lives and mental health of Veterans at risk, we ask that you, in your role of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, now consent to this matter being adjudicated by the European Court of Human Rights. "You may do so by waiving the UK's benefit of the rule of exhaustion of domestic remedies so that our client may proceed immediately to Strasbourg and apply for an expedited hearing." Mr Hutchings said: "The Government has let us down. It always has. Promise after promise has been broken. We just can't wait any longer while the human rights of those who fought to protect this country's security are trampled over. It's time to let the courts decide." Matthew Jury, managing partner at McCue & Partners, said: "Refusing Mr Hutchings' request would be a clear abdication of Her Majesty's Government's responsibility to the veterans and to keep its clear promises to protect them. "If Westminster cannot act to halt inexcusable discriminatory treatment of British Army veterans, then it must step aside and allow Strasbourg to do so." Last week, Johnny Mercer, the veterans' minister, was sacked after accusing Mr Johnson of lacking the "moral strength and courage" to protect ex-soldiers from prosecution in Northern Ireland.

  • UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messages

    British lawmakers on Monday called on the government to publish all communications with pharmaceutical companies to understand if private lobbying influenced its opposition to a waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines. The United States and a handful of other big countries, including the United Kingdom, have blocked negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) involving a proposal spearheaded by India and South Africa that now has the support of 100 WTO members. The proposal would temporarily waive the intellectual property (IP) rights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries to produce vaccines.