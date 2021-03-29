Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Government-organised visit to the production line of COVID-19 vaccine by Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's CNBG
·2 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank/GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill.

Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.

Israel has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinians living in areas it occupies to be inoculated, while its national vaccination drive has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the world.

It says it has vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with permits to enter the country or Jewish settlements in the West Bank but that the Palestinian Authority bears overall responsibility for inoculations in self-rule areas.

After the arrival of the Chinese shipment, Palestinian Health minister Mai Al-Kaila said in the West Bank city of Ramallah that recent restrictions such as curfews and weekend lockdowns had helped to relieve pressure on crowded hospitals.

"We will continue (vaccinating) our medical staff in the clinics for the public sector and the private sector, dentists and pharmacists, (and) for other categories that have immediate contact with the population," Kaila told Reuters.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20% of Palestinians through the COVAX mechanism. PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60% coverage across the West Bank and in Gaza, which is run by the Hamas Islamist group.

Health officials have reported 227,808 coronavirus cases and 2,511 deaths since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Zainah El-Haroun; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus vaccine: First dose vaccination passes 30 million

    Government data up to March 27 shows that of the 33,678,768 jabs given in the UK so far, 30,151,287 were first doses – a rise of 423,852 on the previous day. Some 3,527,481 were second doses, an increase of 233,964.

  • Analysis: With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race

    When CSG opted to shift its regional headquarters this year from Dubai to Riyadh, it marked an early win for Saudi Arabia and proved a surprisingly easy move for the U.S. technology firm: the new office was up and running in just two months. CSG is among several foreign companies that agreed earlier this year to set up regional offices in Saudi Arabia rather than overseeing operations remotely from Dubai, the buzzing commercial hub in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

  • Amy Schumer Wore the Fanciest Dress to Get Her COVID-19 Vaccine

    The comedian also kept everyone at her vaccination site entertained.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat

    An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is widely seen as a moderate and has at times been at odds with her party, including on issues like abortion and in her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • College student dies after boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    Another student is missing.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Watch the boats celebrate in the Suez Canal by honking their horns as the Ever Given container ship is finally freed

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Plaschke: Why the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers will be the greatest team in baseball history

    The Dodgers have only gotten better since dominating en route to winning 2020 World Series title. In 2021, they'll become the greatest team in MLB history.

  • I-5 closed in Sacramento as CHP investigates freeway shooting

    The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80. See more above.