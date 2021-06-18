Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site

  • Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
1 / 4

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians protested after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and briefly clashed with Israeli police, leaving three demonstrators wounded.

A series of far more violent clashes at the site in April and May helped ignite last month's 11-day Gaza war. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the location of the biblical temples.

It has frequently been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian violence. This time, the police refrained from entering the compound and appeared to act with more restraint, possibly on the orders of Israel's newly sworn-in government. The Red Crescent emergency service said two Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets and a third by a stone that was thrown.

Young Palestinians could be seen throwing stones at police stationed at an entrance to the compound, who fired stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.

Hundreds demonstrated after Friday prayers in response to a rally held by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday in which dozens had chanted “Death to Arabs” and “May your village burn.” The Palestinians protested against insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, after online video showed some of the participants in the Tuesday march denigrating him.

Tensions have remained high since an informal cease-fire halted the Gaza war on May 21. Tuesday's rally was held to celebrate Israel's capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites, during the 1967 war. Police forcibly cleared Palestinians from the route of the march and provided security as many in the crowd made racist chants.

In Gaza, meanwhile, activists mobilized by the territory's militant Hamas rulers have sent incendiary balloons across the frontier into Israel, setting fields and farmland ablaze. Israel launched airstrikes on Wednesday and Thursday, targeting what it said were Hamas facilities.

There were no casualties from the strikes, but the violence risked unraveling the truce brokered by Egyptian mediators, who have been meeting with both Israel and Hamas to solidify it.

Israel swore in a new government last weekend, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years in power. It relies on a fragile coalition of parties from across Israel's political spectrum, and is expected to try and sideline the Palestinian issue as much as possible.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for a future state. The peace process ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says it expects both ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with Biden administration

    It comes as the new US envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in South Korea for a first visit

  • Virginia marijuana legalization timetable has many confused

    Virginia's road to legalizing simple possession of marijuana has had some twists and turns, so it's not surprising that advocacy groups have been flooded with calls from people trying to understand exactly what will be allowed under state law as of July 1. Legislators initially voted in February to legalize possession of up to an ounce of marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales would begin. An outcry ensued over the three-year wait before ending pot possession penalties, so in April they voted to move up legalization to this July 1.

  • Israeli military again strikes Gaza after reports of 'incendiary balloons' sparking fires

    Israeli media reported that at least 10 targets were struck in the Palestinian territory.

  • Private Equity is Raising Dividend-Linked Debt Like It’s 2007

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s private equity patrons are piling debt onto the books of their companies to support dividend payouts, a move which could threaten these firms’ prospects when the fiscal and monetary stimulus of the pandemic era starts to wind down.Just under 13 billion euros ($16 billion) of leveraged loan deals linked to dividend recapitalizations took place by early June -- the highest level in 14 years -- according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Leveraged Commentary & Data unit. T

  • Analysts Believe CBDCs Will Ultimately Compliment Crypto

    Analysts from CoinShares believe that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are not a competitor to crypto and rather a complementary currency offering.

  • MSCI Explores Launching Crypto Asset Indices

    Global securities index publisher MSCI is considering offering indices based on cryptocurrency assets.

  • Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrency? Get Started With Just $1

    If you're curious about investing in cryptocurrencies and want to dip your toes in the increasingly omnipresent universe while limiting your risks, you're in luck. A slew of apps let you invest as...

  • Churchill College group that labelled the wartime leader a ‘white supremacist’ disbanded

    Churchill College’s working group – which organised an event where it was claimed that the wartime Prime Minister was a “white supremacist” – has been disbanded, it emerged on Thursday night. The next event as part of a series run by the working group on Churchill, Race and Empire was cancelled following a dispute with the college council over its contents. The working group was set up last October by the college’s Master Prof Dame Athene Donald in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, wh

  • These Republicans Celebrated Capitol Police. Then They Voted Against Them.

    Al Drago/Bloomberg via GettyOn Tuesday afternoon, 21 Republican lawmakers went to the House floor and cast a vote against legislation to bestow Congress’ highest honor on the Capitol Police for their service on Jan. 6.It was a curious vote, even for these Republicans who are among the most loyal pro-Trump—and pro-law enforcement—voices in Congress. But it was made even more curious for 12 of them because of what hangs outside their office doors: signs of support for the Capitol Police.Hundreds o

  • UK food and drink exports to the EU almost halve in first quarter

    The pandemic and Brexit hit exports in the first three months of the year, says the Food and Drink Federation.

  • EU experts helping Sri Lanka assess ship disaster damage

    A team of technical experts from European Union are helping Sri Lanka's government assess the environmental damage caused by the sinking of a container ship that was carrying chemicals and caught fire, the government said Friday. The experts held discussions with top Sri Lankan officials and stakeholders on Friday, a day after the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl ship sank off the country's main port and nearly a month after the vessel caught fire. The team include three experts sent by the European Union through the United Nations Environment Program at Sri Lanka's request.

  • Alieu Kosiah: Liberian convicted of war crimes in Swiss court

    Alieu Kosiah is the first Liberian to be convicted for acts committed during the country's civil war.

  • Washington's latest surprise medical bill debate

    Washington's latest health care brawl is over wonky questions about how last year's law banning surprise medical bills will now actually be implemented by the Biden administration. Why it matters: Billions of dollars are at stake — either for providers or for patients and employers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Last year's legislation prevents patients, in most cases, from getting surprise medical bills when t

  • Photos: Israeli ultranationalists march through East Jerusalem, stirring animosity

    The march posed a test for Israel's fragile new government as well as the tenuous truce that ended last month's 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

  • Juneteenth Day is a victory, but there's still work to be done

    After years of advocacy, Congress has finally made Juneteenth a national holiday. But the move shouldn't substitute for real racial equity in America, organizers say.

  • AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities

    Many Americans are relaxing precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming everyday activities, even as some worry that coronavirus-related restrictions were hastily lifted, a new poll shows. Just 21% are very or extremely worried about a COVID-19 infection in their inner circle — the lowest level since the pandemic began — and only 25% are highly concerned that the lifted restrictions will lead to additional people being infected in their community. “Honestly, I almost cried,” Moran said.

  • Connecticut passes recreational marijuana bill

    Connecticut has become the latest U.S. state to pass legislation authorizing adult recreational use of marijuana.

  • RANKED: Every Pixar movie from worst to best - including 'Luca'

    The movies from the acclaimed Pixar studio are ingrained in our minds, but which one is the best? We ranked them all for the release of "Luca."

  • Trump's former physician sent a letter to Biden asking him take a cognitive test - and more than a dozen Republicans signed it

    Rep. Ronny Jackson on Thursday said he's circulating a letter among House GOP colleagues calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.

  • A 33-year-old nurse got long COVID despite being fully vaccinated. Doctors think we may see more of these rare cases.

    Anna Kern, who got a breakthrough infection in April, said she was struggling to return to work and was dealing with extreme fatigue.