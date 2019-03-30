Palestinian shot dead amid clashes with Israeli military during 'Great Return' border protests

Tens of thousands of Gazans gathered at the Israeli border on Saturday to mark a year since protests and clashes erupted there, testing a fragile truce only 10 days ahead of an Israeli general election.

A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in clashes east of Gaza City, the Gazan health ministry said, while 59 were wounded, including 13 from live fire.

Earlier, another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in an overnight demonstration ahead of the main protest, the ministry said.

Egypt had sought to mediate between Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas to rein in violence and avoid the sort of deadly response from the Israeli army that has accompanied past protests.

Clashes so far appeared limited, but warnings to stay far back from the heavily fortified fence that marks the border were not being heeded by all.

"We will move towards the borders even if we die," said Yusef Ziyada, 21, his face painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

Israeli soldiers deploy on the Israel and Gaza border Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/ AP More

"We are not leaving. We are returning to our land."

Dozens of Palestinians were seen approaching the border fence east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip at around midday (0900 GMT) before retreating as Israeli troops fired tear gas.

The protesters threw stones at the Israeli soldiers and burnt tyres.

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl a rock towards Israeli forces Credit: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP More

Further south, an Egyptian security delegation visited a protest site east of Gaza City. Hamas leader Ismail Haniya also visited the site.

The city's mosques used loudspeakers to call on people to attend, and buses shuttled protesters to sites in rainy weather.

Israel's army said most demonstrators were remaining away from the fence.

Tear gas canisters fall amongst Palestinian protesters during the demonstration Credit: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP More