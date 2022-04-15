Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured

·3 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, extending a recent resurgence of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred by rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country over the past two weeks. Confrontations at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's walled Old City pose the risk of sparking a slide back into a broader conflagration like last year's Gaza war.

The Al-Aqsa compound sits atop the Old City plateau of East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, and is known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews as Temple Mount.

In a statement, Israeli police said hundreds of Palestinians hurled firecrackers and stones at their forces and toward the nearby Jewish prayer area of the Western Wall in the Old City after Ramadan morning prayers.

It said police then entered the Al-Aqsa compound to "disperse and push back (the crowd and) enable the rest of the worshippers to leave the place safely", adding that three officers were injured in the clashes.

Police detained hundreds of Palestinians, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a tweet.

"We are working to restore calm, on the Temple Mount and across Israel. Alongside that, we are preparing for any scenario and the security forces are ready for any task," Bennett said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, referring to the Al-Aqsa violence, said it "holds Israel fully and directly responsible for this crime and its consequences".

'FLAGRANT VIOLATION'

“Immediate intervention by the international community is needed to stop Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa mosque and prevent things from going out of control,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who governs self-ruled areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, said Israel "bears responsibility for the consequences".

Jordan condemned the Israeli police raid into the compound as "a flagrant violation".

Jordan’s Hashemite ruling family is the custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem. Israel recognised the Hashemite role as custodian of Al-Aqsa as part of the two countries’ 1994 peace treaty, and maintains overall security control over the site.

Tensions this year have been heightened in part by Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Last year saw nightly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police during the Muslim fasting month. Threats of Palestinian displacement in East Jerusalem and police raids at Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Israel-Gaza war that killed more than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.

Since March, Israeli forces have killed 29 Palestinians as in the course of carrying out raids in the West Bank after Palestinian assailants killed 14 Israelis in a string of attacks in Israeli cities.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam and also revered by Jews as the location of two ancient temples.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its eternal, indivisible capital. Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem, including its Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites, the capital of a future state.

(Reporting by Sinan Abu Mayzer, Ammar Awad and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem, Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Henriette Chacar in Jaffa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Clashes erupt at Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan

    STORY: Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to disperse a crowd throwing rocks toward the prayer site of the Western Wall nearby.

  • Israeli forces fatally shoot three Palestinians in West Bank

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, one a teenager and the other a lawyer, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as troops mounted more sweeps in the territory after deadly Arab attacks in Israel. The Health Ministry said soldiers shot and killed a 14-year-old near Bethlehem. The Israeli military said he had thrown a petrol bomb at the soldiers, who "used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat."

  • North Korean penthouses more nightmare than dream

    STORY: An 80-story skyscraper in North Korea's capital completed in the past week is the latest in a push by leader Kim Jong Un to turn Pyongyang into what state media calls a 'people-first city'.Glamorous high-rise apartment buildings now adorn Pyongyang's skyline, and for many outside the country, living in the penthouse might be considered the dream.But what if you had to take the stairs up and down every day? According to defectors from the country, that nightmare is a daily reality. Defector Jung Si-woo says that people who live in these penthouses are poor rather than rich, and that the water can't be pumped up because of low water pressure. He also said his friend who lived on the 28th floor of a 40-story building had never once used a lift in his life, because they never worked.Housing is assigned In the socialist state, while the buying and selling of apartments is technically illegal.But historically - few people have ever wanted to live on the highest floors. While the power supply has improved significantly under Kim, North Korea still grapples with shortages and sometimes-shoddy infrastructure.Many have turned to individual solar panels during the blackouts, which is only enough to power small electronics.On Wednesday, state media said that out of 50,000 planned new apartments in Pyongyang, 10,000 had already been completed. And though Kim has vowed to improve construction quality, experts caution that there's still a long way to go.

  • Dozens of Palestinians wounded in clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque during confluence of holy days

    Dozens of Palestinians wounded in clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque during confluence of holy days

  • Two Detroit restaurants team up for a special meal to break Ramadan fast

    Baobab Fare and Saffron De Twah restaurants are teaming up to host an iftar dinner.

  • Russia wants to win its war against Ukraine by May 9

    Vladimir Putin may be focused on the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

  • This is the No. 1 thing homebuyers say they compromised on when buying a new home

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Given the sizzling housing market – home prices grew 16.9% in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors – some buyers have had to make sacrifices and even acquiesce on contingencies and price in order to seal the deal on a sale. Indeed, only about one in four buyers (27%) said they made no compromises on the home they bought, according to the 2022 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.

  • Fishkill shooting: Grand jury to review February incident with questions still unanswered

    The Dutchess County District Attorney's office will ask a grand jury to review the circumstances under which two were shot in a police confrontation.

  • Kendrick Perkins on the fence on who will win Boston Celtics – Brooklyn Nets first-round matchup

    The Boston alumnus needs some convincing, it seems.

  • New Culver's brings ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard to Arlington

    A Midwest mainstay, Culver's has opened its latest Northeast Florida restaurant in the Arlington neighborhood of Jacksonville.

  • Lynx Strolls Across Frozen Lake in Maine

    A lynx was spotted walking across a frozen lake in Franklin County, Maine.Albert I Ladd said he recorded the incident on April 4; his footage shows the big cat strolling across an icy lake and looking around the frozen landscape.Ladd said he caught the lynx on two separate cameras at the same location on the day. Credit: Albert I Ladd via Storyful

  • AP PHOTOS on Day 49: Surrounded by rubble, Ukrainians mourn

    The child picked up the animal and they clutched one another amid the death and destruction of Chernihiv, a northern Ukrainian city besieged by Russian forces. Shells and bombs that rained down on the city for weeks have reduced its buildings and neighborhoods to rubble. Family and friends wept and comforted one another as they mourned the death of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, outside a morgue in Bucha.

  • Slovakia defense minister to NYT: Putin ‘equal to Hitler’

    Slovakia’s defense minister Jaroslav Nad called Russian President Vladimir Putin as “equal to Hitler” for his invasion of Ukraine, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. Nad told the Times that Putin “is equal to Hitler” and he must be stopped in Ukraine before he can make moves towards the West. “Ukraine is…

  • Anglers find decomposing body stuck in tree along ‘pristine’ Florida river, cops say

    The remote spot was reachable only by boat.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q2 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for COVID breach

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government's pandemic lockdown rules and instead vowed to redouble efforts to strengthen the country's economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine.

  • Murder charge dropped as part of plea deal for Bradford baby’s homicide

    Prosecutors have agreed to drop murder charges against a Bradford man who has admitted to killing a 1-year-old by causing trauma to her neck and head last year.

  • 'Backed into a corner:' Why the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson could take a heavy toll

    Even after he avoided criminal charges, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is under more scrutiny in civil lawsuits.

  • France seizes Roman Abramovich's $98 million luxury château amid crackdown on 12 of his properties, a report says

    France said it had seized 33 properties owned by Russian oligarchs — 12 of these belong to Roman Abramovich, a French ministry source reportedly said.

  • Cleveland Cavaliers maximize 'Playoff Rondo' with Darius Garland play-in pairing

    'He's a savant. And when you are that intelligent, you understand how to manipulate possessions,' Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says of Rajon Rondo