Palestinians to discuss delaying vote over Jerusalem dispute

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2012 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote during local elections, at a polling station in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The Palestinian leadership will convene Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss whether to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled to be held May 22 if Israel does not allow voting in east Jerusalem, where days of violence have ratcheted up tensions. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEPH KRAUSS
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian leadership will convene later this week to discuss whether to postpone next month's elections if Israel does not allow voting in east Jerusalem, where days of violence have ratcheted up tensions.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting Monday that the leadership would discuss the elections on Thursday, when representatives of all the main factions are set to meet.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party is riven with divisions and expected to perform poorly in the May 22 parliamentary elections, could cite Jerusalem as a reason for delaying or cancelling the vote. That would be welcomed by Israel and much of the international community, which fears the militant Hamas movement will gain power and influence in the election.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital and bars the Palestinian Authority from operating there. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel has not yet said whether it will allow voting there.

Under interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s, some 6,000 Palestinians in east Jerusalem are allowed to submit ballots through Israeli post offices, which requires Israel's permission. The rest of the 150,000 Palestinian voters in the city can cast ballots with or without Israel's permission, according to the Palestinian elections commission.

Those 6,000 voters are unlikely to be decisive in an election in which 2.5 million Palestinians are eligible to cast ballots in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. But their participation has great symbolic importance. Many Palestinians believe that holding the elections without them amounts to recognizing Israel's claims to the city.

At a Fatah meeting held Sunday night, Abbas called Jerusalem a “red line," saying he would not accept holding general elections without the full participation of its residents. He called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the elections to be held in the city.

But delaying or cancelling the elections could prove controversial. Nour Odeh, a parliamentary candidate for a rival list, tweeted that calling them off would be “an attempt to make the status quo of stagnation & internal failure permanent.”

“Using Jerusalem as an excuse is also cynical. Israel must not (have) veto power over our right to hold elections. This is a battle we must fight and win!” she wrote.

The issue has grown even more fraught in recent days as Israeli police have clashed with Palestinian worshippers over restrictions on gatherings imposed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Palestinian militants in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have fired dozens of rockets in recent days in support of the protests, raising the prospect of wider outbreak of violence.

In January, Abbas decreed that parliamentary elections should be held May 22, following by a presidential election on July 31. They would be the first since 2006, when Hamas won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. That sparked an internal crisis culminating in the militant group's violent seizure of Gaza from Abbas' forces the following year.

Since then, the Palestinians have been split by rival authorities, with Hamas ruling Gaza and Abbas' authority limited to parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Recommended Stories

  • The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?

    The FBI's latest cybersecurity moves bring the government into new territory – inside privately owned computers. AP Photo/Cliff OwenThe FBI has the authority right now to access privately owned computers without their owners’ knowledge or consent, and to delete software. It’s part of a government effort to contain the continuing attacks on corporate networks running Microsoft Exchange software, and it’s an unprecedented intrusion that’s raising legal questions about just how far the government can go. On April 9, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a search warrant allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the operation. The software the FBI is deleting is malicious code installed by hackers to take control of a victim’s computer. Hackers have used the code to access vast amounts of private email messages and to launch ransomware attacks. The authority the Justice Department relied on and the way the FBI carried out the operation set important precedents. They also raise questions about the power of courts to regulate cybersecurity without the consent of the owners of the targeted computers. As a cybersecurity scholar, I have studied this type of cybersecurity, dubbed active defense, and how the public and private sectors have relied on each other for cybersecurity for years. Public-private cooperation is critical for managing the wide range of cyber threats facing the U.S. But it poses challenges, including determining how far the government can go in the name of national security. It’s also important for Congress and the courts to oversee this balancing act. Exchange server hack Since at least January 2021, hacking groups have been using zero-day exploits – meaning previously unknown vulnerabilities – in Microsoft Exchange to access email accounts. The hackers used this access to insert web shells, software that allows them to remotely control the compromised systems and networks. Tens of thousands of email users and organizations have been affected. One result has been a series of ransomware attacks, which encrypt victims’ files and hold the keys to decrypt them for ransom. On March 2, 2021, Microsoft announced that a hacking group code named Hafnium had been using multiple zero-day exploits to install web shells with unique file names and paths. This makes it challenging for administrators to remove the malicious code, even with the tools and patches Microsoft and cybersecurity firms have released to assist the victims. Cybersecurity firm FireEye has been responding to a barrage of cyberattacks, including several targeting the widely used corporate email software Microsoft Exchange. AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren The FBI is accessing hundreds of these mail servers in corporate networks. The search warrant allows the FBI to access the web shells, enter the previously discovered password for a web shell, make a copy for evidence, and then delete the web shell. The FBI, though, was not authorized to remove any other malware that hackers might have installed during the breach or otherwise access the contents of the servers. What makes this case unique is both the scope of the FBI’s actions to remove the web shells and the unprecedented intrusion into privately owned computers without the owners’ consent. The FBI undertook the operation without consent because of the large number of unprotected systems throughout U.S. networks and the urgency of the threat. The action demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to using “all of our legal tools,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement. The total number of compromised firms remains murky given that the figure is redacted in the court documents, but it could be as many as 68,000 Exchange servers, which would potentially affect millions of email users. New malware attacks on Microsoft Exchange servers continue to surface, and the FBI is continuing to undertake court-authorized action to remove the malicious code. Active defense The shift toward a more active U.S. cybersecurity strategy began under the Obama administration with the establishment of U.S. Cyber Command in 2010. The emphasis at the time remained on deterrence by denial, meaning making computers harder to hack. This includes using a layered defense, also known as defense in depth, to make it more difficult, expensive and time-consuming to break into networks. The alternative is to go after hackers, a strategy dubbed defend forward. Since 2018, the U.S. government has ramped up defend forward, as seen in U.S. actions against Russian groups in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles in which U.S. Cyber Command personnel identified and disrupted Russian online propaganda campaigns. The Biden administration has continued this trend, coupled with new sanctions on Russia in response to the SolarWinds espionage campaign. That attack, which the U.S. government attributes to hackers connected to Russian intelligence services, used vulnerabilities in commercial software to break into U.S. government agencies. This new FBI action similarly pushes the envelope of active defense, in this case to clean up the aftermath of domestic breaches, though without the awareness – or consent – of the affected organizations. The law and the courts The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act generally makes it illegal to access a computer without authorization. This law, though, does not apply to the government. The FBI has the power to remove malicious code from private computers without permission thanks to a change in 2016 to Rule 41 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. This revision was designed in part to enable the U.S. government to more easily battle botnets and aid other cybercrime investigations in situations where the perpetrators’ locations remained unknown. It permits the FBI to access computers outside the jurisdiction of a search warrant. This action highlights the precedent, and power, of courts becoming de facto cybersecurity regulators that can empower the Department of Justice to clean up large-scale deployments of malicious code of the kind seen in the Exchange hack. In 2017, for example, the FBI made use of the expanded Rule 41 to take down a global botnet that harvested victims information and used their computers to send spam emails. Important legal issues remain unresolved with the FBI’s current operation. One is the question of liability. What if, for example, the privately owned computers were damaged in the FBI’s process of removing the malicious code? Another issue is how to balance private property rights against national security needs in cases like this. What is clear, though, is that under this authority the FBI could hack into computers at will, and without the need for a specific search warrant. [Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.] National security and the private sector Rob Joyce, NSA’s cybersecurity director, said that cybersecurity is national security. This statement may seem uncontroversial. But it does portend a sea change in the government’s responsibility for cybersecurity, which has largely been left up to the private sector. Much of U.S. critical infrastructure, which includes computer networks, is in private hands. Yet companies have not always made the necessary investments to protect their customers. This raises the question of whether there has been a market failure in cybersecurity where economic incentives haven’t been sufficient to result in adequate cyber defenses. With the FBI’s actions, the Biden administration may be implicitly acknowledging such a market failure.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. Read more:North Korea targeted cybersecurity researchers using a blend of hacking and espionageThe SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a ‘wicked’ problem and what can be done about it Scott Shackelford is a principal investigator on grants from the Hewlett Foundation, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and the Microsoft Corporation supporting both the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance and the Indiana University Cybersecurity Clinic.

  • Ryan Arcidiacono with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

    Ryan Arcidiacono (Chicago Bulls) with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat, 04/24/2021

  • Lebanon urges Saudi Arabia to reconsider ban on produce

    Lebanon called on Saudi Arabia on Monday to reconsider its decision to ban Lebanese produce from entering the oil-rich kingdom over a drug smuggling case. The announcement was made after a meeting attended by Lebanon’s president, prime minister, several Cabinet ministers and heads of security agencies that discussed Saudi Arabia’s decision last week. The officials asked security agencies and the customs department to increase measures that prevent smuggling to any country and make sure that exports to Gulf nations don’t “include illegal products.”

  • The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood reveals small cell cancer diagnosis during lockdown

    Guitar icon has since been given the all-clear

  • Horry County GOP selects new party leadership, setting stage for coming elections

    The new chair, vice-chair, state executive committee person and delegates will serve for the next two years.

  • Parents fighting 'woke' schools' critical race theory push

    Trace Gallagher, Tyrus Murdoch, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Lisa Boothe weigh in on 'The Big Sunday Show'

  • Hitting the Books: How IBM's metadata research made US drones even deadlier

    While the US military may have you in its sights, it might not know who you actually are — even as that wrathful finger of God is called down from upon on high

  • EXPLAINER: New players add volatility in Jerusalem tensions

    The holy city of Jerusalem, a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims, has repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence. This time around, there have been some additional sparks, including Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.” Over the course of a few days, nightly Jerusalem street brawls between Israeli police and disaffected Palestinian residents of the city escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas.

  • Ravens visiting with Dennis Kelly over the weekend

    The Baltimore Ravens are looking at veteran tackle help. Former Tennessee Titan Dennis Kelly is visiting the team over the weekend

  • Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year in jail, lawyer says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a one-year jail term and she is banned from leaving the country for a year, her lawyer told a news website on Monday. "Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and a one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic," Hojjat Kermani told the Emtedad site. Iran's judiciary was not immediately available to comment.

  • Capitals dominate Islanders 6-3 to stay in 1st in East

    Daniel Sprong scored twice in injured Alex Ovechkin’s place on Washington’s top line, Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves and the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 6-3 Saturday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway and T.J. Oshie also scored as the Capitals won for the second time in three nights at Nassau Coliseum.

  • Somalia violence: Rival units fight amid row over president's term

    Pro-government forces battled rebel soldiers opposed to the president, as a national crisis deepened.

  • Mika Zibanejad has third hat trick in 2021

    Mika Zibanejad's third hat trick in less than six weeks carried the Rangers to a 6-3 win over Buffalo. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • How the Capitals scored 6 goals against the Islanders without Alex Ovechkin

    With Alex Ovechkin out, the Caps knew they would each have to step up their game. They did to the tune of six goals against the New York Islanders.

  • He’s in: Democrat Joe Cunningham, former congressman, to announce run for SC governor

    SC Democrats will have their first major candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. Joe Cunningham, Charleston’s former congressman, will challenge S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster for the state’s highest office.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • NASCAR president Steve Phelps talks vaccinations, Jennifer Jo Cobb ahead of Talladega

    NASCAR chief spoke Sunday before the race at Talladega to announce a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, answered questions on a variety of topics.