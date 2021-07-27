Palestinians fire official who criticized activist's death

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Abbas fired Ehab Bessaiso, the director of the Palestinian national library, after he criticized the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority. A letter, dated June 27, 2021, and signed by Abbas, did not give a reason for the dismissal. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Mahmoud Abbas has fired the director of the Palestinian national library after he criticized the government over the death of an activist in the custody of Palestinian security forces.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, Ehab Bessaiso was removed from the post, as well as from the library's board of directors.

The letter, dated June 27 and signed by Abbas, did not give a reason for the dismissal. But it came three days after Bessaiso wrote a long Facebook post that criticized the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority.

“Nothing justifies committing a crime,” wrote Bessaiso, a former Cabinet minister and government spokesman. “Killing a human being is a crime, no matter how blurry, ambiguous and emotional the picture seems.”

“Difference in opinion is not an epidemic, or an emergency, or a justification for bloodshed,” he added.

Banat died in custody shortly after he was arrested by Palestinian security forces. His family has said he was beaten as he was taken out of his home. It has accused the Palestinian Authority of trying to cover up the death.

Banat's death has prompted weeks of protests. Palestinian officials have said the matter is under investigation.

The Palestinian Authority is widely viewed as corrupt and authoritarian, with a recent poll showing that support for Abbas, who took power for what was supposed to be a four-year term in 2005, has plummeted.

Abbas has faced mounting pressure after calling off parliamentary elections when it appeared that his Fatah party would suffer a crushing defeat to the rival Hamas militant group.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With Israeli Talent Lighting Up TV and the Charts, Universal Music Publishing Group Puts ‘Boots on the Ground’

    As Israeli talent has taken U.S. screens by storm — quite literally in the case of a successful series like Netflix’s “Fauda” or Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman — the time feels ripe for a similar embrace of music from the tiny country of 10 million. That’s what Universal Music Group is banking on, having […]

  • Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

    Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the Israeli military of carrying out attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war in May against the Hamas militant group. The international human rights organization issued its conclusions after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians. It said “there were no evident military targets in the vicinity” of the attacks.

  • Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody

    A man accused of attempting to stab Mali's interim President Assimi Goita last week has died in hospital while in the custody of security services, the government said in a statement on Sunday. Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.

  • Critical race theory founders respond to GOP attacks

    In a recent interview with the Washington Post, some of the founders of critical race theory discussed GOP attacks on their discipline, characterizing them as part of a political charade. State of play: Cracking down on the teaching of critical race theory—which holds that racism is baked into the formation of the nation and is ingrained in the legal, financial, and education systems—has become a popular talking point among some Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Shopify allows merchants to sell NFTs directly through their storefronts

    Shopify has made it possible for eligible sellers to sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) via its platform, which opens up a whole new world for e-commerce merchants. On Monday, the NBA’s Chicago Bulls launched its first-ever NFTs –– including digital artwork of NBA championship rings –– by launching an online store on Shopify. Instead of having to go to an NFT marketplace, Bulls fans can now purchase the digital art directly with the team’s online store using a credit or debit card.

  • Editorial: How Caltech can make amends for illegal drilling near petroglyphs

    Paying to patch up holes isn't nearly enough. Academics who do wrong to archaeological sites should play an active role in protecting them.

  • iAngels raises $55 million, anchored by the European Investment Fund, for first institutional fund

    The firm has raised $55.5 million, which was anchored by the European Investment Fund, which put in $25 million. The platform has allowed accredited investors all over Israel and beyond to participate in private funding rounds of some of the best startups in Israel.

  • Libya headed back to 'square one' of post-Gaddafi turmoil if polls delayed: parliamentary speaker

    Libya will return to "square one" and the turmoil of 2011 if national elections planned for December are delayed, the speaker of parliament said, with a new rival government likely to set itself up in the east. The elections are seen in the West as a critical step in efforts to bring stability to Libya, which has been in chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. Libya, a major oil and gas producer, was divided in 2014 between an internationally recognised government in the west and a rival administration in the east that established its own institutions.

  • Are we loving Idaho’s nature to death? Why some have hope for outdoors with record use

    “I feel like it’s always our natural inclination to share where we’re going and kind of brand our lifestyles. But in the end, if a place is getting loved to death, then what is the point?”

  • Olympics athletes compete for glory amid controversy over COVID-19 pandemic

    Many in Japan have opposed the Tokyo Games due to the pandemic and low vaccination rates throughout the country. Despite wide-ranging rules and restrictions, athletes are still giving it their all.

  • Housing demand is drastically outpacing supply

    Date: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios VisualsProspective homeowners are so eager to buy that many are closing on new homes that aren’t even close to move-in ready.Why it matters: Low mortgage rates and the desire for more space have fueled a housing boom where demand has far outstripped supply.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In turn, prices surged, making homes more unaffordable to increasingly frustrated consumers.However, many of the buyers who remain in

  • Forget COVID lockdowns — Australian wildfires were a bigger climate change factor in 2020

    The COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns exerted a slight net warming effect on the planet, but Australian wildfires had a much bigger and faster climate impact, cooling the planet from December 2019 through mid-2020, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study shows how two largely manmade forces — the response to a pandemic and climate change-related wildfires — can influence the planet, with implications for understanding future climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • The Robinhood IPO Is Coming Soon. Steer Clear.

    There will be no velvet rope at Robinhood Markets’ big debut on Thursday. The company is offering up to a third of its shares in its initial public offering to the Average Joes who use its app, instead of the Wall Street suits who usually get first dibs. The wisdom of those crowds may validate the $35 billion valuation that the company projected in a prospectus.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticizes Canadiens for selecting Logan Mailloux

    Justin Trudeau is not pleased about his favourite team's recent first-round choice.

  • Bosnian Serb politicians decry outlawing of genocide denial

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb political representatives have pledged to block decision-making in the country’s institutions in protest over a recent move by the top international envoy in Bosnia to outlaw genocide denial. “We will not live in a country where someone can impose a law by simply publishing it on his website,” Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s joint presidency, said Monday. Dodik spoke after a meeting of leaders of all Bosnian Serb political parties to discuss the imposition on Friday by U.N. High Representative to Bosnia Valentin Inzko of changes to the country’s criminal code.

  • IPO Edge Editor Jannarone: Robinhood is More of a Casino Than a Brokerage – Cheddar TV

    Robinhood Markets, Inc. may have more in common with a casino than a traditional brokerage and investors should view the disruptor with caution ahead of this weeks’ planned IPO. That’s according to IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone, who spoke to Cheddar’s Ken Buffa Monday morning, when he highlighted some of Robinhood’s unusual attributes. Jannarone pointed out that […]

  • Holtby, Jones, Neal on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes

    The three players will be unrestricted free agents once they clear waivers on Wednesday.

  • Inside look at a pandemic Olympics

    Take an inside look at the unprecedented pandemic Olympics.

  • The CDC is expected to recommend masks for vaccinated people in some indoor settings as COVID-19 cases soar

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to announce the change on Tuesday afternoon.

  • No happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

    It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful. She was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress in a square in Beirut last Aug. 4, the day she married businessman Ahmad Subeih, when the scene was shattered by a deafening roar as a powerful shockwave nearly blew her off her feet.