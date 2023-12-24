Palestinians in Gaza Strip criticize Israeli detention procedures

Palestinian men who were arrested during the Israel Defense Forces ground operation in the north of Gaza receive medical treatment after their release at Al-Najjar Hospital in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who have been detained and taken to Israel for questioning have strongly criticized Israel's procedures and interrogation methods.

One resident of the Gaza Strip, who wanted to be identified only as Brahim, told dpa he had been tortured during the four weeks of his detention.

When asked, the Israeli army said it was temporarily detaining and interrogating people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in combat zones in the Gaza Strip. Those not involved were then released.

The military rejected accusations of mistreatment, stating: "The detainees are treated in accordance with international law."

Brahim, who comes from Beit Lahia, disagrees. He said that on the way to Israel, he and dozens of other people from his neighbourhood were blindfolded and their hands were tied. The Palestinians also had to lower their heads on the journey in a military lorry.

"We didn't know whether we would be killed or what the army would do to us," he said, adding that he was very worried about his wife and children. He said that he and other prisoners had to undress time and again.

In response to the allegations, the army said: "It is often necessary for terror suspects to hand over their clothes so that they can be searched and to ensure they are not concealing explosive vests or other weapons."

The clothing is not immediately returned to the detainees, due to a suspicion that knives could be hidden inside. "If possible, the detainees will get their clothes back," the army said.

The Israeli officials, who interrogated Brahim in Arabic, asked him hundreds of questions about Hamas, its leaders, activities and the tunnels in the Gaza Strip, he continued.

"I was subjected to various types of physical and psychological torture in the interrogation room," he said, adding that he protested his innocence. He said he was sometimes accused of lying and was often beaten.

After several weeks, the Israeli army brought Brahim back to the Gaza Strip. On the return journey, he said soldiers beat him and threatened to kill him soon.

None of Brahim's statements could be independently verified.

A 39-year-old woman from the city of Gaza also claimed to have been abused in captivity in Israel. "Men and women from the Israeli army beat me all over my body," Hind, who did not want to give her surname, told dpa.

She said she was questioned by Israeli forces about her neighbours.

"They know very well that I am not politically active, but they deliberately humiliated me and all the other detainees," she said.

During her three weeks in Israeli detention, she said detainees complained about not having access to food, water and toilets. This information could not be independently verified either.

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had so far detained more than 700 members of terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip.

Footage of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip dressed only in their underwear had recently triggered concerns about Israel's arrest procedures and raised questions about possible rights violations or degrading treatment.

The war began after Hamas fighters and other militant groups committed the worst massacre in Israeli history on October 7 in border communities close to Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and abducting some 240 more into the coastal area.

