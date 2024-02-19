Palestinians to Hague court: Israeli occupation is illegal

Israel has been deliberately violating international law for decades, the Palestinian Authority argued on the first day of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

"The force of law must prevail," said Riyadh al-Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday before the highest court of the United Nations in The Hague.

The PA argues that Israel has been violating international law since 1967, when Israel took control of the areas in the so-called Six Day War, by annexing wide strips of land and not granting Palestinians the right to self-determination.

The UN General Assembly asked the court for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's actions towards Palestinians in the occupied territories in late 2022, before the beginning of the latest Gaza war last year. That was unleashed by the October 7 attacks by Palestinian extremist organization Hamas and other militant groups in Israel.

The proceeding will examine the extent to which the 57-year occupation is legal and what legal consequences result from it. Although the opinion is not binding, it could further increase international pressure on Israel in the current Gaza war.

Fifty-two states and three international organizations are taking part in the hearing, which is scheduled to last six days - a record number for the court.

Israel does not wish to speak, but will make a written statement. It may take months before the expert opinion is presented.

Israel took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem after the Six Day War in 1967. Today, around 700,000 Israeli settlers live there among 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UN granted Palestine observer state status in 2012. Of 193 UN member states, 139 have so far recognized Palestine as an independent state.

Monday's hearing is separate from the genocide proceedings brought by South Africa against Israel over the Gaza war. In these proceedings, the ICJ issued an interim ruling at the end of January ordering Israel to do everything in its power to prevent death, destruction and genocide in the Gaza Strip. Israel rejected South Africa's accusations.

Displaced Palestinian children eat beans in their tent. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa