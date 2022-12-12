Palestinians: Israeli army kills teen girl in West Bank raid

11
·1 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian hospital announced Israeli forces killed a teenage girl during an army operation in the occupied West Bank early Monday.

Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in the northern city of Jenin said Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead.

The official Palestinian news agency reported that Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians wanted on suspicion of attacks against Israelis. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank, in an operation prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank this year, according to Israeli figures.

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe power outages hit businesses and families

    Zimbabwe is only generating one third of its energy needs, hitting businesses and families hard.

  • Right-winger Ciotti wins French conservative party leadership

    Right-winger Eric Ciotti was elected as the next leader of France's formerly heavyweight conservative Les Republicains (LR) party after winning the second round ballot of party members on Sunday. Ciotti, who is on record as saying he wants to stop what he calls a "migratory invasion" of France, won 53.7% of the votes against Bruno Retailleau, a senator who scored 46.3%, LR acting chairwoman Annie Genevard said.

  • Man kills 3, injures others in Rome condo board meeting shooting

    A man yelled "I'll kill you all" before opening fire during a condominium board meeting in Italy, leaving three women dead and several others injured.

  • Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians

    When Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces, America appeared eager to help reach accountability. But now that the Al Jazeera network has officially taken Abu Akleh’s death to the International Criminal Court, America seems to be scaling back its call for accountability.

  • China-owned MG plans electric car expansion in Britain

    MG is planning to expand electric car sales in the UK, seeing “a significant opportunity” in the country after buyers snapped up its cars last year.

  • UK manufacturers expect output to fall 3.2% in 2023

    British manufacturers expect output to fall by 3.2% next year after a 4.4% decline in 2022, as they are hit by rising raw material prices and borrowing costs and a slide in consumer demand, a trade body said on Monday. "There is simply no sugar-coating the outlook for next year and possibly beyond," said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK. Make UK welcomed recent government support, which includes 18 billion pounds ($22 billion) of energy bill subsidies for businesses across the economy as a whole, but warned that more may be needed soon.

  • Several Indigenous Women’s Remains Are Missing. Canadian Police Refuse To Search For Them.

    Winnipeg police said they won't check a local landfill where the remains of three murdered indigenous women have been likely sitting for months.

  • Chabad hosts largest Jewish gathering in IU Bloomington history

    Wondering what was happening in Dunn Meadow Friday night? It was IU's Chabad making history.

  • Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

    Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman, knows the stakes: Like many others in Ukraine, his family has dealt with daily power outages caused by Russian strikes. In recent months, Russia has rained missiles on Ukraine to try to take out power grid equipment and facilities that keep lights on, space heaters warm and computers running.

  • Brazil economy ministry rejects Lula transition team's judgment on finances

    Brazil's Economy Ministry on Sunday rejected assertions by president-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team that the outgoing administration was leaving government finances "bankrupted." The Economy Ministry said in a statement that gross debt will reach 74% of GDP by the end of the year, with a primary surplus (excluding debt costs) of 23.4 billion reais, the first since 2013. Last week, the Planning and Budget group in Lula's camp said President Jair Bolsonaro is leaving the Brazilian state "bankrupted," according to former minister and transition team member Aloizio Mercadante.

  • These are the 10 coolest electric cars sold around the world that you can't buy in the US

    Around the world, you can get all sorts of tiny, cute, and cheap electric cars — like the $6,000 Citroën Ami.

  • 'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

    A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” and then opened fire.

  • Two dead and four injured in Peru protests to demand elections

    Two teens were killed and four people injured in Peru on Sunday during protests demanding the country hold general elections following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo, police and local authorities said. President Dina Boluarte was sworn in last week after Castillo was sacked by Congress and arrested for attempting to dissolve the legislature in an effort to prevent an impeachment vote against him. Demonstrators, many of them Castillo supporters, have for days demanded that Peru hold elections rather than allow Boluarte to stay in power until Castillo's term ends in 2026.

  • Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

    Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…

  • Despite GOP criticism of the prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner, Fiona Hill said Trump was 'not particularly interested' in freeing Paul Whelan

    In an appearance on Face the Nation, the former National Security Council official said US citizens have been imprisoned by Russia in "political games."

  • Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday called to prosecute Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden who has led the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic since it started during the Trump administration, and drew swift backlash for his comment. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said on Twitter. He later shared a meme edited to…

  • Before Herschel Walker announced his Georgia Senate bid, a law firm hired by GOP consultants compiled a 500-page dossier on him with potentially damaging information: report

    Walker believed that his status as a football icon and his ability to connect with people would cancel out any bad press or attack ads, per NBC News.

  • Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing Whelan

    Former White House national security official Fiona Hill said former President Trump was “not particularly interested” in freeing ex-Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prison, where he is detained over accusations of espionage that he denies. “At the particular time, I also have to say here that President Trump wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for…

  • Retired Navy SEAL made famous after coming out as trans announces detransition: 'Destroyed my life'

    Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck, who came out as transgender in 2013, announced he is detransitioning and is calling on Americans to "wake up" and protect children from transitioning.

  • Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

    Florida Board of GovernorsAn influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon