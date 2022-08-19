Palestinians: Israeli troops shot, killed man in West Bank

·1 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Friday a man died after Israeli forces shot him during an arrest raid near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Salah Sawafta, 58, was in critical condition after a bullet hit his head in Tubas and he died hours later, the ministry said.

Sawafta was returning home after attending dawn prayers in the village mosque as Israeli forces operated in the area, his brother, Jehad, said.

“There were clashes with youths in the area and Salah was shot by a sniper in the head after he bought a bag of bread from a grocery and continued his way home,” he said.

The Israeli military said its troops entered two villages to arrest Palestinians suspected of taking part in, or planning, attacks against Israeli targets. In Tubas, Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. The military said “a hit was identified” without elaborating.

Israeli forces carry out raids in the West Bank, including areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority, to arrest wanted Palestinians nearly daily. The overnight operations often feature clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians and sometimes with gunmen.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 Mideast war and built dozens of settlements that became home to about a half million Jewish settlers.

The Palestinians want the West Bank, where nearly 3 million Palestinians live under Israeli military rule, to form the main part of their future state.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Labour Demands Recall of Parliament to Tackle Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK Labour Party demanded an early recall of Parliament to tackle soaring household power and gas prices and stave off the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire Trum

  • UN: Myanmar's ruler open to UN visit to Suu Kyi but not now

    The head of Myanmar’s military-installed government “expressed openness to arranging a meeting at the right time” between U.N. special envoy Noeleen Heyzer and the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the United Nations said Thursday. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing told Heyzer during a meeting Wednesday in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, that in the immediate term “measures would be taken to safeguard her health and well-being.”

  • The AP Interview: Refugee head sees lesson in Ukraine crisis

    Europe's embrace of millions of Ukrainians who fled Russia's invasion showed that it's possible to welcome large numbers of asylum-seekers, and the approach should be replicated to receive those fleeing other nations, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said. In an interview with The Associated Press, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described the European Union's response as “exemplary," noting that nearly 4 million Ukrainians, mainly women and children, have registered with the bloc's temporary protection system since the start of the war nearly six months ago.

  • Israel raids Palestinian rights groups it labeled terrorists

    Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously blacklisted as terrorist organizations early Thursday, sealing entrances and declaring them closed. The U.S. State Department expressed concern about the raids and said it was seeking more information from senior Israeli officials. The raids marked a major escalation against the civil society organizations, which Israel has outlawed over claims that they have ties to a militant group, a charge they deny.

  • Famed Iran art museum closes to deal with insect infestation

    Tehran’s contemporary art museum has issued an apology and temporarily closed to handle a pest infestation, raising concerns after footage of insects scuttling across world-famous work spread widely on social media. Insects, which may attack and eat away at paintings, pose a serious threat to the American and European minimalist masterpieces now for the first time on display at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ousted Iran's Western-backed monarchy. A video went viral earlier this week showing two paper-eating silverfish squirming under the glass of a 1978 industrial photograph by influential German photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher.

  • Cameron Norrie fights back to beat cramping Andy Murray in 'Battle of Brits'

    Cameron Norrie won the battle of the Brits at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati by punishing Andy Murray's wastefulness.

  • Turkey's Erdogan does not rule out dialogue with Syria

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he can never rule out dialogue and diplomacy with Syria, a neighbouring country in which it has carried out several incursions in recent years, according to a transcript of his comments to reporters. Asked about potential talks with Damascus, he was quoted as saying diplomacy between states can never be fully severed, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than his previous comments. There is a "need to take further steps with Syria," Erdogan also said.

  • House Democrats' campaign chief faces tough race of his own

    At a recent rally with union workers and other supporters in the downtown square of this small city on the banks of the Hudson River, New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney tried to remind Democrats of everything he thinks the party has accomplished. Democrats are “getting big stuff done,” Maloney said in an interview after the event. As the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Maloney is responsible for helping the party defy historic trends and maintain — or even expand — its majority in the House.

  • Video shows bridge deluged by floodwaters in Iran, not Pakistan

    Footage of floodwater crashing over a bridge has been viewed thousands of times in Facebook posts that claim it shows a river overflowing in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir after India reportedly dumped floodwater there in July 2022. However, the clip was actually filmed in Iran in January 2020, when flash floods caused massive damage in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province."Indian Release Flood In River Chenab _ Flood From Kashmir," reads a Facebook post from August 1 written in English and Urd

  • Italy Right-Wing Bloc Nears 50% Support in Poll for Autumn Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party neared a landmark level of support, registering 49.8% of voter approval for Italy’s Sept. 25 election, in a survey by the Tecne research institute. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed Ch

  • Breathing room for Biden: Big summer wins ease 2024 doubts

    President Joe Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection. In just the past several weeks, Biden has signed into law a climate and prescription-drug package that accomplishes many of his party's long-held objectives; Congress has sent him bills that impose strict limits on guns and set out a plan to boost U.S. high-tech manufacturing. All that has eased a debate over Biden's future that was spreading.

  • Taiwan thanks its navy amid tensions with China

    STORY: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen addressed hundreds of the island's navy service members on Thursday -- to thank them for their service amid quote "indescribable" pressure from China.China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, has ramped up military exercises around the island this month in the wake of a high-profile diplomatic visit from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.During a visit to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult."In the face of China's harassment and provocation outside Taiwan's territorial waters, it is even more necessary to keep an eye on the dynamics of enemy ships all the time.""In this period, everyone has shown firm and unwavering courage, responded calmly, and showed solid and long lasting results in the face of real threats. Not only guarding maritime security but also maintaining regional peace and prosperity. For such a performance, I must give the highest affirmation and respect."Tsai has repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan will neither provoke nor escalate conflict during the crisis, and the island's defense ministry has stressed its "calm" response to Chinese military activity.Although the scale of China's military drills has dropped off significantly from earlier in the month, Taiwan continues to report Chinese fighters and warships operating around the island.

  • Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles

    Last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national for plotting to murder former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Deal critics in Congress who have long vowed to blow up any pact have ratcheted up their opposition to negotiations with a country whose leadership has refused to rescind the death threats against Rushdie or Bolton. Iran also vows to avenge the Trump administration’s 2020 assassination of a top Iranian general by killing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iran envoy Brian Hook, both of whom remain under 24/7 taxpayer-paid security protection.

  • This monster Idaho fish was more than just a record. It was an unexpected species

    Upon further review, Idaho Fish and Game has decided the record catch was a fish not on the state’s official list.

  • Police have identified the victim of Wednesday's fatal accident on I-495

    State police say a 72-year-old Westborough man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash early Wednesday on Interstate 495.

  • Nigeria's Osun River: Sacred, revered and increasingly toxic

    Yeyerisa Abimbola has dedicated most of her 58 years on Earth to the Osun, a waterway in deeply religious Nigeria named for the river goddess of fertility. As the deity’s chief priestess, she leads other women known as servants of Osun in daily worship and sacrificial offerings along the riverbank. The river, which flows through the dense forest of the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove — designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005 — is revered for its cultural and religious significance among the Yoruba-speaking people predominant in southwestern Nigeria, where Osun is widely worshipped.

  • After the Mar-a-Lago raid, the ADL sees an 'alarming' number of anti-Semitic threats targeting Merrick Garland and the Jewish judge who signed the warrant

    Threats against Judge Bruce Reinhart were so severe that the south Florida synagogue where he worships canceled services.

  • 2 arrested on animal cruelty charges in wake of viral Cypress Arrow videos

    Two women have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after videos from a Lena training academy went viral on social media.

  • China's response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions

    China's response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was anything but subtle — dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy, and firing ballistic missiles into the waters nearby. The dust has still not settled, with Taiwan this week conducting drills of its own and Beijing announcing it has more maneuvers planned, but experts say a lot can already be gleaned from what China has done, and has not done, so far. China will also be drawing lessons on its own military capabilities from the exercises, which more closely resembled what an actual strike on the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory would look like, and from the American and Taiwanese response.

  • U.S. 7th Fleet commander sees increase in ‘unsafe’ intercepts by China

    "It’s the provocative nature of the intercepts that’s got our attention, and we’re trying to understand it,” said Vice Adm. Karl Thomas.