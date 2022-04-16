Palestinians in Jenin evoke painful past as violence flares

JOSEPH KRAUSS
·6 min read

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The journey of the Palestinian who opened fire at a street-side bar in Tel Aviv last week, killing three young Israeli men and sending the city into lockdown, began a two-hour drive away in an impoverished refugee camp deep inside the occupied West Bank.

Twenty years after Jenin saw one of the biggest battles of the second Palestinian uprising, Israel is once again launching near-daily raids into the camp and trading fire with local fighters. Decades of dispossession, poverty and violence have only deepened the camp's reputation as a bastion of armed struggle against Israeli rule.

Tires, gutted appliances and other rubble are piled up near the entrances to the camp, which is transformed into a fortress at night, when the raids usually occur. Narrow roads wind through a confusion of squat concrete homes built on a hillside, some adorned with portraits of slain Palestinians and the flags of armed factions.

Palestinian assailants have killed 14 Israelis in a series of attacks in recent weeks, and clashes at a major Jerusalem holy site on Friday have raised tensions further.

Last Thursday, Raad Hazem, a 28-year-old from the Jenin camp, attacked the bar in central Tel Aviv and eluded a massive manhunt for hours before police shot and killed him near a mosque.

A large poster celebrating Hazem as a martyr to the Palestinian cause was hung over the main entrance to the camp after the attack, praising him for “imposing a curfew” on the seaside metropolis.

Israel has launched a wave of arrest raids across the West Bank, igniting clashes with Palestinian militants. At least 25 Palestinians have been killed, many of whom had carried out attacks or were involved in the clashes, but also an unarmed woman and a lawyer who appears to have been killed by mistake. Twelve were from in or around Jenin.

The renewed violence came as little surprise to Ahmed Tobasi, the artistic director of the Freedom Theater, which was co-founded by a famous militant and offers drama classes, performance facilities and a safe space for young Palestinians in the camp.

“What do you expect from a child who grows up in a refugee camp, who sees army raids morning, noon and night?" he said. “His father’s a prisoner, his brother’s a prisoner, his mother has been detained, his friends are prisoners or martyrs.”

“There’s no opportunity to be anything else,” he said.

The camp is home to Palestinian families who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. Like other camps across the Middle East, it has grown into a crowded, built-up neighborhood where a U.N. agency provides basic services.

Jenin emerged as a militant stronghold during the 2000-2005 intifada, when Palestinians launched scores of suicide bombings and other attacks against civilians, and Israel imposed closures and carried out deadly raids. On March 27, 2002, a suicide bomber struck a large Passover gathering in the coastal city of Netanya, killing at least 30 people and wounding 140.

Days later, Israeli troops launched a massive operation in the Jenin camp. For eight days and nights they fought militants street by street, using armored bulldozers to destroy rows of homes, many of which had been booby-trapped. An AP reporter who visited the camp immediately afterward said it looked like an earthquake had hit.

At least 52 Palestinians, up to half of whom may have been civilians, were killed in the fighting, according to the U.N. Twenty-three Israeli soldiers were killed, including 13 in a single ambush.

Two decades later, the Palestinians' dream of an independent state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza — territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war — is more remote than ever.

Peace talks ground to a halt more than a decade ago, and Israel continues to build and expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which it unilaterally annexed and considers part of its capital. Gaza is ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority's limited self-rule is confined to West Bank cities and towns.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood, but his government has taken steps to improve economic conditions, including easing some movement restrictions and issuing thousands of work permits to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel had hoped such measures would help prevent a repeat of last year, when protests and clashes in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.

Now, in the wake of the attacks, Israel is tightening restrictions around Jenin and calling on the PA, which coordinates with it on security matters, to take action.

But the increasingly corrupt and authoritarian PA is mired in a crisis of legitimacy that would grow even worse if it is seen to be fighting alongside Israel. Palestinian officials say the relentless Israeli raids in Jenin only undermine it further.

“We are ready in principle to work on enforcing law and order, and to implement our agreements with the Israelis, but in exchange for what?" Jenin's governor, Akram Rajoub, told The Associated Press. “I don’t work for the Israelis. If I don’t see a political solution on the horizon, then why should I do anything?”

Yossi Kuperwasser, a retired Israeli general who held senior positions in the West Bank during the intifada and is now at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, says it's the other way around.

“You’re looking at the chicken and the egg here. We operate there because they don’t," he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Tel Aviv attack, but other officials did not. Rajoub visited the mourning tent of the attacker's family and gave a speech filled with praise that he later posted to Facebook.

“That’s something very disturbing," Kuperwasser said. “The Palestinian Authority still thinks it’s in an ongoing struggle against Zionism and against Israel as the state of the Jewish people.”

In the Jenin camp, the PA is seen as a public service provider at best, and at worst as collaborators with the occupation.

“The Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian resistance are on opposite sides," said Osama Hroub, a local leader with the Islamic Jihad militant group, which has a strong presence in Jenin.

"The Palestinian Authority performs its specific security duties in exchange for economic favors, with no regard for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Few expect another full-blown uprising. Israeli officials say the recent attacks appear to have been carried out by lone assailants with perhaps some accomplices, rather than by militant groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

On the streets of Jenin, the tires are piled up in anticipation of the next confrontation.

“We are going to live on our land and die with dignity, and we aren’t going to surrender to the occupation," Rajoub said.

___

Associated Press reporter Nasser Nasser contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas' New School Library Standards Push For More Scrutiny, Parental Input

    The Texas Education Agency released statewide standards Monday for how school districts should remove and prevent “obscene content” from entering Texas public school libraries. In the agency’s model policy, there is an emphasis that parents should have a role in how books are selected. The agency says that districts should make new selections readily available […]

  • Demi Moore shares side-by-side photo of her 1991 pregnancy shoot next to Rihanna’s

    Demi Moore has shared a fan's side-by-side comparison of her own 1991 bare-bellied pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair next to Rihanna's just-released Vogue cover. In photos taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz more than 30 years apart, both women strike similar poses, their baby bumps on full display. The original post by writer Evan Ross Katz made its way onto Moore's Instagram Stories, where the 59-year-old actress added a heart emoji as she tagged the expectant pop star, 34.

  • Elon Musk Has an Unusual Strategy to Shush Saudi Arabia

    The billionaire and one of the powerful Saudi princes are opponents in the fight for control of Twitter.

  • Running fast: Mesquite's Nordin Jafar balances track, faith during holy month of Ramadan

    For the month of April, from sunrise to sundown, Mesquite track athlete Nordin Jafar doesn't eat, drink or train in observance of Ramadan.

  • Senior US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for visit

    A delegation of six U.S. lawmakers led by Republican Lindsey Graham from South Carolina arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a two-day visit that has already been denounced by China. The U.S. lawmakers are to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the island's defense minister. The visit is “again a demonstration of the U.S.'s ‘rock solid’ support and commitment to Taiwan" amid a “severe” situation in Ukraine, the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

  • Clashes at Jerusalem holy site leave 152 injured

    STORY: Eyewitness video shows chaotic scenes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.More than 150 Palestinians were wounded there in clashes with Israeli riot police after dawn prayers.The Palestinian Red Crescent said most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets, stun grenades, and beatings with police batons.Israeli police said three of their officers were injured in the clashes.Tensions this year have been heightened in part by Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover.Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam and also revered by Jews as the location of two ancient temples.In a statement, Israeli police said that they moved into the mosque to disperse a crowd of Palestinians who had been throwing firecrackers and stones.Hundreds of Palestinians were detained.The Palestinian authority has condemned the Israeli actions, and neighboring Jordan called it a "flagrant violation".Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country over the past two weeks.

  • Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks

    Indignant over what it called Ukrainian strikes in Russian territory and following the stunning loss of its Black Sea flagship, Moscow threatened renewed missile attacks on Kyiv, where authorities said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found outside the capital. Russian forces prepared for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also went on in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

  • China's Xi Jinping is 'a silent partner' in Putin's 'aggression' in Ukraine, CIA Director Burns warns

    CIA Director William Burns on Thursday said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “a silent partner” in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggression” in Ukraine, warning that China poses the “greatest challenge” and “most profound test” that the agency has ever faced.

  • US lawmakers affirm Japan alliance eyeing China, North Korea

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to working together under a longstanding bilateral alliance on Saturday, amid heightened global tensions spanning the war in Ukraine to threats from neighboring China and North Korea. The six lawmakers’ visit follows their earlier stop in Taiwan, where they made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy, while issuing a warning to China.

  • Analysis-Jerusalem clashes raise fears of wider conflict

    One year after events in Jerusalem led to war in Gaza, clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are raising fears of renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with leaders on both sides warning of possible escalation. At least 152 Palestinians were wounded when Israeli riot police entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday to disperse Palestinians who threw firecrackers and stones at them and towards a Jewish prayer area. The Al-Aqsa compound sits on a plateau in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed.

  • Nepal running low on foreign exchange, discourages imports

    Nepal is running low on foreign currency reserves needed to import medicines, oil products, cars and a range of other items, and will run out in seven months if things don't improve, a central bank official said Friday. The central bank has increased interest rates, hoping it will discourage people from buying imports and help extend the foreign reserves, said Gunakar Bhatta, spokesperson of Nepal Rastriya Bank, the central bank.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Income? These 2 Sizzling Stocks Are Buys

    Berkshire Hathaway's chief executive officer Warren Buffett is well known for his remarkable insights into personal finance and investing. As a dividend growth investor, it's no secret that I'm biased toward dividends as a form of passive income to achieve financial independence. The first $1,000 in annual dividend income arguably takes the longest to achieve because investors need to set aside capital to invest and don't yet really have the benefit of compounding.

  • Trump tells crowd about his weight gain and complains he ‘doesn’t have time’ to lose it

    Endorsement of Dr Oz rankled conservatives over the weekend

  • Kendall Stanley: The horrors of Ukraine

    Some tiptoe around the words “war criminal,” but that is exactly what the Russian troops and Russian president Vladimir Putin are — war criminals.

  • Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?

    If you're interested in getting into real estate investing, you might be considering house flipping. While flipping homes might seem like a quick way to make a buck, it could actually end up being a big waste of time -- or worse, a source of lost funds. There are some big disadvantages to flipping homes that can make it very difficult to make this real estate investing strategy work.

  • Anna Sorokin fired her lawyer and hired a new team just as a court let her stay in the US a little longer

    The new legal team for Anna Sorokin (a.k.a. Anna Delvey) wants to start from scratch and save her from deportation.

  • Transgender Sports Bill Becomes Law

    Kentucky legislators voted Wednesday afternoon to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto on Senate Bill 83. Senate Bill 83 bans transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams. The new law will affect trans-girls in grades six through 12 and college. Leaders with the Fairness Campaign say being a preteen or teen is difficult for anyone, and being trans can be even more difficult. Transgender kids are more likely to struggle with mental health or even die by suicide. Sports can be an outlet and a way to socialize. Fairness Campaign Board Member, Ruth Myers, says, "The legislator is sending a clear message to these youth that they are not valued, there is something wrong with them and there's not." Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines advocates for changing transgender rules in NCAA competitions. In March of this year, Gaines tied for fifth in one of her 200-yard freestyle events with a transgender athlete. After the bill passed, Gaines said that she and other female athletes want people to live as they choose and to be treated with respect. But, she says, "We cannot ignore the biological and anatomical differences between males and females that are blatantly obvious and scientifically proven. Things like heart size, lung size, which affects aerobic capacity, and larger and denser skeletal structures all play a factor. These things are particularly prominent with respect to activities where speed, size, power, and strength or cardiorespiratory characteristics are determinative of performance." As Kentucky legislators discussed SB 83, those for the bill brought up points on the biological differences between athletes. This advocate says that science just doesn't hold up. "They quote science. But science is actually not on their side," Myers explained. "Trans athletes who have been going through transition, who have been on hormone replacement therapy, do not have any physical advantage." In her statements, Gaines says although hormonal suppression slowly decreases testosterone levels the advantages, she mentions in her statement do not go away. Ruth says everyone is different and, in some cases, transgender females' testosterone levels can even be lower than cis-gender females. For transgender people struggling with the outcome of this bill, Myers has this message. "You're not alone. There are many people out here who care about you and the future is bright.

  • Pfizer to ask FDA to authorize COVID booster for kids as young as 5

    Citing a "robust response" of antibodies against Omicron in their vaccine trials, the companies said they were planning to submit a request "in the coming days."

  • Merle Oberon: India's forgotten Hollywood star

    Merle Oberon rose to stardom in the West while furtively hiding the truth of her past in India.

  • Protesters Gather in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Amid Economic Turmoil

    A large crowd was seen in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, April 14, amid protests over the country’s growing economic crisis.According to reports, protesters demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday.Footage recorded by Twitter user @BakeeRA1 shows scores of people in the center of the Sri Lankan capital on Thursday.Thursday marked the sixth consecutive day of the protests, coinciding with the Sinhalese New Year, according to local news reports. Credit: @BakeeRA1 via Storyful