Palestinians from Jerusalem say settlers slashed car tires

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Vandals slashed the tires on nearly a dozen Palestinian-owned vehicles overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where Jewish settlers have been waging a decades-long legal battle to evict Palestinians, residents said Friday.

CCTV footage shows three hooded men entering a fenced-off area of Sheikh Jarrah before stabbing the tires of parked cars. It was unclear who was responsible, but recent weeks have seen an escalation in settler violence toward Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two weeks ago, four Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah rejected a settlement floated by the Israeli Supreme Court that would delay their eviction for the next 15 years. Protests and clashes over the threatened evictions helped spark the 11-day Gaza war in May.

None of the 11 cars whose tires were deflated were owned by the four Palestinian families, according to residents. The Israeli police say they are investigating the incident.

Sheikh Jarrah is in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community, and it considers the entire city its capital. It has portrayed the legal battle in Sheikh Jarrah as a local real-estate dispute.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state that includes the West Bank and Gaza, where Israel withdrew forces in 2005. They say the settlers, with backing from the state, are trying to drive them out of the city and change its identity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Lock, Take, Hide': CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force unveils holiday crime prevention campaign

    CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force Program Manager Andrew Liaromatis says the department typically sees an increase in auto crime around the holidays.

  • FBI offers $10,000 reward for the 'suspicious disappearance' of a man in Randolph in 2005

    The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the remains, or whereabouts, of John Tran, who was last seen in 2005 at a party in Randolph.

  • EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China

    The disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai in China following her accusation of sexual assault against a former top Communist Party official has shined a spotlight on similar cases involving political dissidents, entertainers, business leaders and others who have run afoul of the authorities. WHAT HAPPENED TO PENG SHUAI? Despite an outcry in the tennis world and global media, Chinese officials have not directly addressed the accusation posted online by Grand Slam doubles champion Peng more than two weeks ago.

  • Lithuania to get U.S. trade support as it faces China fury over Taiwan

    Lithuania will sign a $600 million export credit agreement with the U.S. Export-Import Bank next week, Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite told Reuters, days after China warned it would "take all necessary measures" after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China demanded in August that the Baltic state withdraw its ambassador to Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy in Vilnius after Taiwan announced its office would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

  • Somalia faces 'rapidly worsening' drought: UN

    Somalia's "rapidly worsening" drought has left more than two million people facing severe food and water shortages, the United Nations said, warning of a fourth consecutive season of poor rainfall in the conflict-wracked country.

  • Sudan's police chief denies role in killing of protesters

    Sudan’s police chief on Thursday defended his security forces, saying they use only legal means to contain anti-coup protests. The remarks by Chief of Police Lt. General Khalid Mahdi Ibrahim came a day after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during demonstrations against the Oct. 25 coup — the highest daily count of people killed since the takeover. The United States expressed dismay over the protesters' deaths.

  • Iraqi Shiite cleric calls on pro-Iran militias to disband

    Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric who emerged as a winner in last month’s general elections on Thursday called on the country’s myriad pro-Iran Shiite armed factions to disband if they want to join his upcoming government. Muqatada al-Sadr also asked the factions to hand over their weapons to the government-sanctioned umbrella known as Popular Mobilization Forces. The militias are certain to reject the demands, which in turn could complicate al-Sadr’s efforts to form a government after the vote.

  • Uganda's Kampala bombings: Muslim cleric accused of jihadist links shot dead

    Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu was killed by security forces, who said he had been working with jihadists.

  • AI will "change the nature of war"

    Artificial intelligence will "change the nature of war," according to Robert Work, a former deputy secretary of defense.Why it matters: Success on the battlefield will increasingly come down to the ability to make algorithmically aided decisions faster, and while the U.S. has long maintained a decisive technological advantage in warfare, its lead in AI is much narrower.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The ability to harness large num

  • Amazon, Google and Congress battle for small business support

    Big Tech giants and their adversaries are both trying to enlist a powerful constituency in their battle over looming antitrust legislation: small businesses.Why it matters: Small businesses can have outsize sway with Washington lawmakers, and the fight for their support will shape the fate of Congress' crusade to limit tech power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The package of House bills under consideration, an

  • China threatens Lithuania over Taiwan office opening

    China on Friday threatened to retaliate against Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Lithuania would “reap what it sows,” but gave no details. Zhao described Lithuania's move as an “egregious act” that “grossly interferes” in China’s internal affairs.

  • France warns Iran against "sham" nuclear negotiating stance

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign minister warned Iran on Friday not to come to the next round of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with a "sham" negotiating stance, a day after Paris urged the board of the U.N. atomic watchdog to send Iran a tough message. The statements highlighted rising tension before the United States, Iran and world powers resume indirect negotiations on reviving the deal on Nov. 29, five days after a meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors.

  • Philippines tells China to 'back off' after South China Sea standoff

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday's incident at the Second Thomas Shoal but the Philippines boats, which were transporting food to military personnel based there, had to abort their mission.

  • Rep. Omar slams colleague Boebert as ‘insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert’

    In an unhinged speech from the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert called the […] The post Rep. Omar slams colleague Boebert as ‘insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • 'An extraordinary moment': Why the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar was stunning TV

    Congress members voted to censure Paul Gosar for tweeting a violent anime video depicting AOC and Biden. Gosar compared himself to Alexander Hamilton.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: How the TPLF has outflanked the army

    Ethiopia's army used to be one of the strongest in Africa so how have rebels made such rapid gains?

  • McCarthy says he'll put Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene back on committees if GOP retakes majority in 2022: 'They may have better committee assignments'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hit back at GOP threats of retaliation: "They shouldn't have a gavel be anywhere near them ever."

  • Chris Hayes Hits ‘Most Exuberantly Anti-Social’ House GOPers With Scathing Nickname

    Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is "scared of their influence," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • 'You’re already in the authoritarian state': Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei criticizes US 'woke' culture

    Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei has warned about political correctness in the U.S., saying its perpetuation has already turned the country into an authoritarian state without people knowing it. About Ai Weiwei: Ai, 64, is a contemporary artist who openly criticizes the Chinese Communist Party. Ai’s protest against government oppression is reflected in his work.