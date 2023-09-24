Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: report

STORY: According to the WAFA news agency, the two dead were killed by gunshots to the head during the raid in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. A local medic separately told Reuters that the two men killed were civilians, and described a large number of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles taking part in the raid.

Earlier, Palestinian officials said three Palestinians were wounded in Saturday's border clashes, as the Israeli military said it was striking Hamas targets in Gaza in response to riots and shots being fired at soldiers.The Israel Defense Forces released video that it said showed the strikes.

In what appears to be a renewed wave of violence at the border, Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating along the separation fence for eight straight days, breaking from a period of relative calm. Young protesters have thrown stones and improvised explosive devices at Israeli troops, who have responded with live fire.

Gazans say they are protesting issues including the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount. Israel's military said the Palestinians have also launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory, starting fires in areas near the separation fence.