Palestinians summon Dutch envoy over NGO aid cutoff

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority summoned the Dutch representative on Monday to object to the Netherlands' decision to halt funding to a Palestinian civil society group that Israel controversially outlawed as a terrorist organization.

In a statement, the PA decried the “unjust and biased” decision to cut off funding to the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, one of six groups that Israel outlawed in October in what critics said was as an assault on Palestinian civil society.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates security with Israel, said UAWC provides vital aid to Palestinian farmers struggling to remain on their land in the face of Israeli settlement expansion.

The Dutch government based its decision on an independent audit of the UAWC that found no evidence the organization was involved in terrorism. It said the audit did however find a “worrisome” number of UAWC board members were linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group. Two former UAWC employees were arrested in connection with a bombing that killed an Israeli teenager in the West Bank in 2019.

The UAWC rejected the findings, saying it does not concern itself with the private political activities of its board members or employees. The PFLP has a political party as well as charities and an armed wing. Israel and Western countries consider the PFLP a terrorist organization because of attacks going back decades that have killed civilians.

Israel says the six groups are fronts for the PFLP but has provided little evidence to substantiate the allegations. The terror designation paves the way for the Israeli military to shut down the groups and arrest their members, but it has yet to do so.

The rights groups deny the Israeli allegations, which they say are aimed at stifling civil society and pressuring Western donors to cut off funding.

The six civil society groups are based in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state. The peace process ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Kazakhstan saved from foreign-backed uprising

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday that Russia saved Kazakhstan from what he called a "foreign-backed invasion," according to reports.Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSO) of six ex-Soviet states that the alliance had managed to "prevent the undermining of the foundations of the state" and "the complete degradation of the internal situation in Kazakhstan," Reuters reported.He added that the CSTO blocked "...

  • Some Palestinians get legal status after years in Gaza limbo

    Khader al-Najjar has been unable to leave the Gaza Strip since he returned to the Palestinian territory 25 years ago, not even to seek medical treatment for a spinal ailment or to bid farewell to his mother, who died in Jordan last year. The reason: Israel refused to allow the Palestinian Authority to issue him a national ID.

  • Ease ineffective Covid restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon told, as Scotland’s case rate overtakes England’s

    Nicola Sturgeon is facing further demands to announce the easing of restrictions after her own Government’s analysis of the pandemic admitted that Scotland’s Covid rate is higher than England’s.

  • Court rules Djokovic can remain in Australia

    A court ruled on Monday that tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was blocked from entering Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, can remain in the country.Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly ordered the government to free Djokovic from a Melbourne hotel where he was quarantining, according to The Associated Press. The tennis star had been staying at the hotel for the previous four nights.Kelly ruled that Djokovic did not...

  • Kazakhstan says 164 people, including a 4-year-old, are dead after week of unrest

    The death toll of 164, reported by the state news channel Khabar-24 and citing the health ministry, represented a significant increase from the previously announced total.

  • Lithuania pays Guantánamo ‘forever prisoner’ Abu Zubaydah €100,000 over CIA torture

    Compensation for allowing torture at Vilnius black site indicates changing attitudes in Washington, lawyers sayResettled Guantánamo detainees in legal limbo, analysis shows A protester wearing a black hood holds a portrait of detainee Abu Zubaydah during a demonstration in London on Saturday. Photograph: Thomas Krych/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Lithuania has paid more than $110,000 to Abu Zubaydah, the Guantánamo detainee known as the “forever prisoner”, in compensation for having allowed the C

  • If we offered Russia a bridge out of conflict, would they buy it?

    The mistaken assumption undergirding U.S.-Russia diplomacy

  • It’s time for companies to pay their fair share to their employees

    Professor Nicholas Creel explains why the labor shortage is not what it seems and explains that the issue really is of wages not being high enough.

  • Boris Johnson is threatening a £4 billion tax on developers to pay for the UK's cladding scandal amid Conservative tensions about tax rises

    The UK says it will tax developers if they don't agree to a £4 billion plan to tax the cladding scandal.

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge — At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test result.Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.Politics: City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahead of Olympics — U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on

  • Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. "In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned ... Israel is not a party to the agreements," Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

  • NYC mayor says he supports recently passed legislation allowing 800,000 noncitizens to vote

    Newly sworn in New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday that he supports legislation passed by the city council allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.

  • Chicago schools cancel classes again as fight with teachers over Covid hits second week

    Chicago school leaders canceled classes for the fourth day Monday as a standoff with the local teachers' union over Covid-19 protocols entered its second week.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka asks China to restructure its debt

    The country has been experiencing a severe debt and foreign exchange crisis in recent months.

  • High-speed pursuit ends in Sacramento after thieves hit multiple stores

    Multiple agencies are investigating after four people were found allegedly stealing from a Kohls store in Folsom, authorities said. All four suspects have been detained, according to police. A police chase with Folsom officers started just after 7 p.m. Sunday night, the Folsom Police Department told KCRA 3. The pursuit continued onto Highway 50, before the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office took over, according to authorities.

  • Photo of Bangladesh PM at oath-taking event shared in misleading posts about 'child rape law'

    A photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been shared repeatedly on Facebook in January 2022 with a claim it shows her signing a "new law" specifically for child rape. The posts are misleading; the photo has circulated in news reports since 2019 about Hasina attending an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected MPs. Bangladesh introduced the death penalty as the maximum punishment for rape in 2020. Since then, the South Asian country has not passed a new law specifically for convicted

  • Texas Schools Rethink Gender-Based Dress Code Policies After Discrimination Claims Raise New Legal Issues

    Hope Cozart was perplexed when she received a letter from her son Maddox’s school in April telling her he needed to cut his hair because it was too long. Even so, she obliged: She took Maddox to get a haircut, which consisted of shaved sides with a little more hair left at the top. Cozart […]

  • Kyrou's dynamite in last minute in Blues win

    Jordan Kyrou was the star as he had a goal and an assist in the final minute of play to lead St. Louis to a 2-1 win over Dallas. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

  • UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan's political crisis

    The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response.

  • Five things to know as US, Russia seek Ukraine solution

    The Biden administration is setting out on an extraordinary diplomatic mission in Europe next week, holding a string of engagements meant to tamp down dangerously high tensions with Russia.The three meetings, set to take place between Monday and Friday in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, were quickly coordinated in response to Russia's massing of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border.Moscow's military posturing is raising fears that it...