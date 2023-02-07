Palestinians: Teen killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

18
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in an army raid in the occupied West Bank.

He was the latest casualty in what is already one of the most violent periods in the West Bank in recent years.

The ministry said 17-year-old Hamza al-Ashqar died of a gunshot wound to the head in the West Bank city of Nablus, but provided no additional details about the incident.

The Israeli military said it carried out raids across the West Bank, including in the city of Nablus. It said troops came under attack there, and that soldiers fired at an armed Palestinian who shot at them.

The incident came a day after Israeli forces killed five Palestinian gunmen linked to the Islamic militant Hamas group in a raid on refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army has staged almost nightly raids across Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank since a series of deadly attacks in Israel last spring. The Palestinian Authority declared it would cease security coordination with Israel after 10 Palestinians were killed in a raid last month.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Since the start of this year, 42 Palestinians have been killed in those territories. Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed some 30 people in 2022.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Recommended Stories

  • Klay Thompson scores 42 points as Golden State Warriors rout OKC Thunder

    The Warriors crushed the Thunder 141-114 Monday night at Chase Center behind a tonnage of 3-pointers.

  • Israeli Democracy Can Only Survive With Palestinian-Jewish Solidarity

    Today many Jewish citizens of Israel are fighting to defend the courts and the rule of law. But to succeed they must rethink their approach.

  • Five Palestinian militants killed in Israeli raid

    STORY: Video released by the Israeli army shows security forces on Monday conducting a raid on a Palestinian refugee camp outside the West Bank city of Jericho.Both Israel and Palestinian armed groups said the raid left five Hamas fighters dead. A Reuters camera captured images of the aftermath: a door riddled with bullet holes, bloodstains on the floor. Eid Barahmeh is a Palestinian activist in Jericho."It was a bloody night, the Israeli occupation forces committed a crime against our Palestinian people, there are a number of injuries and there are different reports about martyrs during the criminal operation."Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Israel incursion. Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it would avenge the death of its members killed in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp raid.Israel said the operation aimed at capturing gunmen who had last month attempted a shooting attack on Israelis.The military said two suspected Palestinian gunman entered a crowded restaurant in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and attempted to open fire but fled after a weapon malfunctioned.Over the past week, Israel said security forces had conducted a number of operations to try to find and arrest the suspects.The deadly operation comes as Israeli commandos have carried out months of raids in the West Bank in response to a spate of attacks in Israel. A Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue north of Jerusalem on January 27.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a memorial for those victims, and made reference to Monday's raid near Jericho, saying "the proper response to terrorism is to fight it, and to plant deep roots in our homeland."

  • Microsoft investigates Outlook outage as users face issues

    There were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook late Tuesday at about 23:10 ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. A "recent change" led to the issue and the company was working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure in order to restore service, Microsoft said in a tweet.

  • Leonard Taylor, set to be executed Tuesday, helped innocent man win freedom from MO prison

    “Without Taylor, Lamont Campbell would still be sitting in prison for the rest of his life,” said Tory Bernsen, an attorney for Campbell.

  • Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem

    Shervin Hajipour appeared stunned after hearing Jill Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden, announce he'd won the Grammy's new song for social change special merit award for "Baraye."

  • UN report: North Korea stole more crypto in 2022 than ever before

    A new United Nations report says that North Korea set a record for its cryptocurrency crimes last year. In a confidential report obtained and published by Reuters on Monday, independent sanctions monitors said that South Korea estimated that North Korean-linked hackers stole virtual assets worth at least $630 million in 2022. One cybersecurity firm estimated that…

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, 40, is giving the speech Tuesday night less than a month after being sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas. The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she is also the first Arkansan to deliver the response to a president's State of the Union since Bill Clinton as governor in 1985.

  • Bathroom stalls labeled ‘colored’ and ‘white’ in video. Missouri school investigating

    The video showed a racist message posted on the high school’s toilets, district officials said.

  • Powerful earthquakes strike Turkey and Syria

    At least two massive earthquakes struck southern Turkey, near the Syrian border, on Feb. 6, with aftershocks felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan and Israel.

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: Milwaukee Syrians worry about family

    Members of Milwaukee's Syrian community are concerned about their loved ones overseas after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, Feb. 6.

  • 6 months after attack, Salman Rushdie is back, and he doesn't want pity

    Author Salman Rushdie, marking his return to the literary world after a violent attack last year that left him permanently injured, says he doesn't want pity.

  • Most in new poll say Biden hasn’t achieved much in first two years

    Sixty-two percent of Americans say President Biden has not achieved much during his first two years in office, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows, despite efforts by Democratic leaders to frame that time as the most productive in Washington since Lyndon Baines Johnson’s “Great Society” agenda. Only 36 percent of Americans surveyed said…

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo NFT Sells for Record-Breaking $187K on Sorare NBA

    It can’t match the gargantuan sale price of the Bucks star’s top physical card sale, but it smashes the previous Sorare NBA record.

  • Opinion: San Jose, the metropolis of the future? How a 'forgettable' city may become a national model

    In a region known for NIMBYism, San Jose is one of the only cities with the politics to build dense housing by rezoning the sprawl.

  • Some GOP insiders say Nikki Haley lacks support, needs to 'prove' herself as 2024 presidential field expands

    While some GOP strategists warn against underestimating Nikki Haley, others say she lacks a constituency and has a lot of work to do to "prove" herself in the 2024 presidential race.

  • Letters to the Editor: Israel defending itself can't be compared to Palestinian terrorism

    To say that Israeli forces trying to stop terrorism and a man murdering Jews out of hatred is part of a 'cycle of violence' is obscene.

  • 'Deadly brew': Amid soaring crime, Memphis cops lowered bar

    Beyond the beating, kicking, cursing and pepper spraying, the video of Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest at the hands of young Memphis police officers is just as notable for what's missing — any experienced supervisors showing up to stop them. Former Memphis police recruiters told The Associated Press of a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots in recent years that drove the department to increase incentives and lower its standards. “They would allow just pretty much anybody to be a police officer because they just want these numbers,” said Alvin Davis, a former lieutenant in charge of recruiting before he retired last year out of frustration.

  • Cryptoverse: Is bitcoin out of the woods? Consider the options

    Have bitcoin and ether finally turned a corner? It's looking that way, if crypto options traders are anything to go by. The volume of bitcoin options traded on Deribit, one of the leading exchanges for crypto-focused derivatives products, jumped 82% in January versus December, according to crypto market maker OrBit Markets.

  • Big Tech not doing enough to remove fake news, activist NGO Avaaz says

    Twitter, Google's YouTube, Meta Platform's Facebook, Microsoft's LinkedIn and TikTok are not doing enough to remove fake news from their platforms, raising doubts about their ability to comply with new EU online content rules, activist NGO Avaaz said on Tuesday. The companies are due to present reports this week on the measures they have taken to comply with the updated EU code of practice on disinformation which is linked to the online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force last November.