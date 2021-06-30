Palestinians tell Abbas to ‘leave.’ Did he ignite a new ‘Spring’?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fatima Abdulkarim
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In an explosion of pent-up frustration against a leadership they see as both illegitimate and failing, Palestinian protesters are braving a violent crackdown by Palestinian Authority security forces to demand the departure of President Mahmoud Abbas.

The pressure on the aging Mr. Abbas, which has been building for years amid high unemployment, curbed freedoms, and failures on the world stage, rose dramatically in the wake of canceled parliamentary elections and clashes with Israel over Jerusalem and Gaza.

But a turning point for the increasingly confident and emboldened protesters came with the death of Nizar Banat. The Abbas critic and candidate for parliament, who was in his 40s, was attacked and beaten in his home by Palestinian Authority (PA) security services last Thursday and died in custody one hour later.

Demonstrations erupted immediately across the West Bank and have continued daily against the rule of Mr. Abbas, who protesters say bears responsibility for the killing and for increasing PA corruption and ineffectiveness. Mr. Abbas’ four-year term as president officially expired in January 2009.

“They killed Nizar Banat because he spoke out,” says a 27-year-old protester who identifies himself as AE at a Ramallah protest Sunday. “I didn’t always agree with what he said, but when they killed him in this brutal way, it was a message that they wanted us all to shut up.

“The Palestinian Authority, predominantly Fatah, has put itself in the situation as an enemy of the people,” AE said shortly before being accosted by plainclothes agents in front of a Monitor correspondent.

The Monitor could not locate AE or confirm his status after the incident.

“Like they fear nothing”

Mr. Banat’s killing is being seen by most Palestinians as violating an unwritten code of solidarity, particularly in the West Bank, whereby disagreements among political rivals have been settled primarily through dialogue, and political killings and assassinations that mar other regional liberation movements are considered forbidden.

“Dissidents and critics, including outspoken journalists and human right activists, have been arrested and tortured before. We as human rights organizations have documented numerous cases,” says Salwa Hammad, a human rights defender at the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center.

“But this is unprecedented not only in its brutality, but in the way [the security forces] felt entitled to carry out such an execution,” she says. “It is like they fear nothing.”

Fearing a new phase of autocratic Palestinian leadership contrary to their values, West Bank residents are pushing back.

“There is a question whether this is an aberration, a one-time event, or the reflection of an increasing direction towards a fascist, violent way to settle internal disputes and opposition,” says Daoud Kuttab, an Amman-based Palestinian analyst and writer. “This is why the killing is a big issue for many people.”

Observers say they see parallels to the Arab Spring in Egypt.

“The bad economic conditions, the high unemployment, the lack of horizon for youth, and the authoritative regime are all the ingredients for a possible explosion,” says Jehad Harb, a Ramallah-based political analyst.

“This moment is very similar to the boiling point that erupted into the Arab Spring in 2011.”

Journalists targeted

Like Arab dictators in 2011, Mr. Abbas has responded with unprecedented repression. Peaceful protesters have been tear-gassed and clubbed, and plainclothes security personnel unleashed to tackle and bludgeon protesters with rocks and pipes.

The PA has accused protesters of being supporters of the Islamist Hamas, Gaza’s rulers and Fatah’s rival; or “collaborators with U.S. and European powers” bent on “harming the Palestinian cause.” Mr. Abbas has not reached out to Mr. Banat’s family or promised an independent investigation.

In recent days the security services have specifically targeted journalists, beating them, destroying their camera equipment, and forcibly removing their camera and phone SIM cards to delete any records of their violence.

Local journalists have been forced to hide from roaming armed gangs of Abbas supporters, finding refuge in bathroom stalls in office buildings.

Yet the protests have only intensified and spread from the administrative capital of Ramallah outside Jerusalem to Bethlehem and Hebron in the southern West Bank, in what some Palestinians are calling an “open rebellion” against PA rule. Protesters hold signs reading “Leave” in Arabic, echoing the popular revolutions in Tunisia and Egypt 10 years ago.

Many Palestinians are contrasting Mr. Abbas’ relative silence and inaction on the unrest in Jerusalem in May with his quick crackdowns on criticism in the West Bank now. On Friday, prayer-goers demonstrated at Al-Aqsa Mosque, denouncing Mr. Abbas as “the traitor.”

The pressure prompted the leftist Palestinian People’s Party to withdraw Saturday from the PA government, headed by Mr. Abbas’ Fatah movement, in protest against the violence and “its lack of respect for laws and public freedoms.”

“The polarization is scary,” says Majd Abdel Hamid, a Palestinian activist in Beirut. “I’m not surprised they would kill [Mr. Banat],” Mr. Abdel Hamid says of the security forces, but adds that he is surprised they are doubling down and beating protesters, refusing to apologize or investigate Mr. Banat’s death.

Built-up pressures

Mr. Banat, who frequently accused Mr. Abbas of corruption on social media, was a candidate for parliamentary elections that were slated for May but were suspended indefinitely by Mr. Abbas over claims Israel would restrict voting in Jerusalem.

Observers say that by denying Palestinians the ability to voice their grievances and views through the ballot box, Mr. Abbas, whose nom de guerre is Abu Mazen, only increased the pressures that erupted with Mr. Banat’s killing.

“Elections would have released domestic pressure, but also would have provided a road map for succession,” says Mr. Kuttab.

“Abu Mazen is 85; there is no real process for succession after the cancellation of the elections, and the leadership no longer has the mandate to act or negotiate in Palestinians’ names,” he says.

Palestinians, although increasingly unhappy with the PA and Mr. Abbas’ rule, had long been reluctant to criticize the leadership or challenge it for fear of exposing internal divisions and hurting their national cause of ending the Israeli occupation.

In recent years, only young Palestinians have openly defied Mr. Abbas and the PA, calling for greater democracy and freedoms in Arab Spring-inspired movements in the 2010s. Such calls failed to gain traction among society at large and faced repression by the PA.

Yet Mr. Banat’s killing has pushed the older generations and middle-class Palestinians, traditional supporters of Fatah and Mr. Abbas, to join protests against his rule.

They are emboldened, some say, by the resurgence of Palestinian activism this summer to counter planned Israeli evictions of Palestinians from homes in East Jerusalem and the Israeli police incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

Only now their activism and energy are being focused at an increasingly autocratic Palestinian president who they now identify as part of their problems, an obstacle on their path to rights, statehood, and liberation.

In a sign of the changing tide in public opinion, prominent Palestinian figures joined 100 civil society organizations in issuing a joint statement on Saturday calling on Mr. Abbas to step down, for replacing the heads of the PA security forces, and for the formation of a national unity government to pave the way for elections.

Hamas vs. Fatah

The crisis comes as Mr. Abbas is in a bitter fight for relevance with Hamas, whose 11-day war with Israel in response to the strife in Jerusalem boosted its support among the Palestinian public.

In a June 15 poll by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, rating the performance of 10 local and regional actors during the Jerusalem crisis, 89% of Palestinians said the response of Jerusalemites was “excellent,” while 75% said the same of Hamas.

Yet a mere 11% rated the PA government’s response as “excellent,” and only 8% said that of Mr. Abbas.

Hamas also overtook Fatah as the party of choice of potential voters; 40% of Palestinians polled said they would vote for Hamas in legislative elections, compared with 30% for Mr. Abbas’ Fatah.

Such pressure may be one reason, Palestinian observers say, that Mr. Abbas and the PA are resorting to blatant and very public acts of repression.

It remains unclear how effective popular protests will be in pressuring Mr. Abbas to reform or resign.

Fatah retains a stranglehold on the West Bank, and the president can summon multiple security services – all trained and armed by the international community – and his party’s armed wing.

Mr. Abbas also has built a patronage network of thousands of families that rely on PA salaries and Palestinian government-awarded contracts who would be hesitant to see him leave.

“It all depends on whether the international community will put pressure on Abbas to reform and put his house in order,” says Mr. Kuttab.

“If they give Abbas a pass for this killing, it becomes a slippery slope.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 14 Fresh & Easy Corn on the Cob Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer

    Eating corn on the cob has never been more delicious with these fresh recipes. Recipes like our Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob and Grilled Corn on the Cob with Pesto Butter take the classic summer side to the next level. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.

  • Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

    Money can be a touchy subject, so how you approach it with others may take some extra thought and consideration. And although everyone has different levels of comfort when it comes to how they...

  • Pope, Lebanese Christian clerics pray for end to crisis

    Pope Francis welcomed Lebanon’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican on Thursday for a day of prayer amid fears that the country’s descent into chaos is further imperiling the Christian presence in the country, a bulwark for the church in the Middle East. Francis greeted the dozen clerics in the lobby of the Vatican hotel where he lives shortly after 8 a.m. and together they walked across a small piazza inside the Vatican Gardens and entered St. Peter’s Basilica. The small group of churchmen was spending the rest of the morning and afternoon behind closed doors in talks about how to help Lebanon emerge from the political, financial and social crisis that the World Bank has described as likely to be one of the worst the world has witnessed over the past 150 years.

  • Do we need vaccine boosters against the coronavirus?

    The NHS has been given the green light to plan a third jab programme.

  • UAE foreign minister: Peace with Israel will grow despite change in government

    ABU DHABI — The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, told me in an exclusive interview on Tuesday he is convinced that relations with Israel will continue to move forward regardless of the change of government in Jerusalem.Why it matters: This was the first interview Bin Zayed has given to an Israeli journalist. The interview took place on the sidelines of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit here, the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the

  • MPs call for China sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown

    A group of MPs are calling on the British Government to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong, exactly a year after a sweeping national security law came into force. The law has become “the main instrument to eradicate Hong Kong’s autonomy,” the MPs, including Lord Alton of Liverpool and Baroness Bennett, wrote in a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. “The Chinese Government and its agents are moving ruthlessly to dismantle Hong Kong’s fabric of society, inter

  • Biden Backs Maine Town Saying No to WWII-Era Oil Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A small coastal city in Maine has won the support of the Biden administration in its fight against a Canadian oil pipeline in what environmentalists see as a signal that other pipelines could face similar treatment.In a brief filed with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the federal government said that a South Portland ordinance that would effectively prevent crude exports by prohibiting the transfer of crude onto marine vessels isn’t preempted by federal laws.The

  • Bodies of 2 children found at Florida condo collapse site

    Bodies of 2 children found at Florida condo collapse site

  • Germany says to buy Boeing maritime patrol aircraft for 1.1 billion euros

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will purchase five Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the defence ministry said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from earlier this month. Following approval from the parliamentary budget committee, the contract will now be signed, said the ministry as Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited her counterpart in the United States. "This procurement, with a volume of around 1.1 billion euros, serves the urgent need to maintain a capability for long-range maritime reconnaissance and airborne submarine hunting," said the ministry.

  • Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria's northeast

    Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” A U.N. Security Council draft resolution proposes sending aid through both crossings, but Vassily Nebenzia said at a news conference that Russia is discussing only the possible continuation of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to Idlib in northwest Syria.

  • Xi Says China Has Built 'Moderately Prosperous Society'

    Jun.30 -- President&nbsp;Xi Jinping&nbsp;says China has built a "moderately prosperous society." He speaks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China. (Translated excerpt)

  • Robbers Hold Up News Crew Interviewing Oakland Violence Prevention Head in Front of City Hall

    Two armed robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday while the crew was interviewing the city's head of violence prevention.

  • The armed forces are not above reproach

    Journalists used to see it as their jobs to hold accountable the national defense apparatus that grows fat in Washington, D.C. These days, reporters have become fierce defenders of the military-industrial complex, pouncing on anyone who dares speak against it.

  • 15 Best Tiny House Rentals on Airbnb and Beyond (2021)

    Get it now! Known as the Hudson Valley Glass House, this beautifully designed tiny home in upstate New York is set on 30 acres with views of orchards, vineyards, and wildlife. The home is just 90 minutes from New York City and is close to Hudson Valley’s attractions, including Storm King Art Center. Get it now! Another one of the best tiny Airbnb rentals we’ve found is this blissfully isolated and nature-rich cabin in the woods of North Carolina.

  • Federal judge puts Florida 'deplatforming' law on hold, citing First Amendment

    A federal judge Wednesday put on hold a first-of-its-kind law in Florida that authorized the state to penalize social media companies when they ban

  • Pentagon official who oversees cybersecurity initiative placed on leave, suspected of disclosing classified information: report

    Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for the Pentagon's acquisition and sustainment office, is under investigation, Bloomberg reported.

  • Mexico suggests tweaked border restrictions with U.S. as vaccinations advance

    Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the Mexican government had suggested to U.S. counterparts that travel restrictions on their shared border should change as vaccination programs advance. Restrictions on non-essential travel over the U.S.-Mexico border were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. "What Mexico is proposing is that as vaccinations move forward on both sides of the border the criteria changes for determining what restrictions and what activities are considered essential," said Ebrard, speaking as foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years.

  • Prince Harry Honors Princess Diana and Shouts-Out Prince William in New Speech

    "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world."

  • Aaron Boone on Yankees' 'terrible loss' to Angels: 'Talk is cheap right now'

    Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge allowed seven runs in the ninth of the Yankees' 11-8 loss to the Angels, and manager Aaron Boone didn’t hold back following the final out.

  • Amazon eagle faces starvation in 'last stronghold'

    One of the world's largest eagles has "nearly zero" chance of surviving deforestation, study shows.