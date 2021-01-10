Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them

  • Gaza mosques reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease
  • Gaza mosques reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease
1 / 2

Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them

Gaza mosques reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Nidal al-Mughrabi

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it expects to receive its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in March under a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca, and accused Israel of shirking a duty to ensure vaccines are available in occupied territory.

While Israel has already become the world leader in vaccinations per capita, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have yet to secure their first supplies.

Yasser Bozyeh, the Palestinian general director of public health, told Reuters that in addition to reaching an agreement in principle with AstraZeneca, the Palestinians had also sought supplies from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

Supplies would also come through a World Health Organization vaccine programme for poor and middle income countries.

There was no immediate response from AstraZeneca to an emailed request from Reuters for comment.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Israel had been "ignoring its duties as an occupation power and committing racial discrimination against the Palestinian people, depriving them of their right to healthcare."

"The search by the Palestinian leadership to secure the vaccines from various sources doesn't exempt Israel from its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people in providing the vaccines," it said.

Under interim peace accords with Israel, the Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank. Hamas Islamists run the Gaza Strip.

Israel's vaccination programme covers the country's Arab citizens and Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem.

On the West Bank, it has given vaccines to Israeli settlers, but not to Palestinian residents, who receive health services from the Palestinian Authority.

Human rights groups including Amnesty International say Israel has a legal obligation to provide vaccines for Palestinians under occupation. Israeli officials say they could share vaccines with the Palestinians once Israel's own needs are met.

A WHO official said on Sunday the organisation had held "informal discussions" with Israel over allocating some supplies to the Palestinians to inoculate health workers. The official, Gerald Rockenschaub, head of the WHO office in the Palestinian territories, said Israel indicated it would explore the option.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Peter Graff)

Latest Stories

  • After failed attack on Capitol, QAnon asks if it can still ‘trust the plan’

    While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses There will be no Trump heir

  • Trump was more upset that Capitol mob looked ‘low class’ than about violent attacks, reports say

    Advisers say the president was ‘turned off’ by the look of his supporters as they attacked the US Capitol

  • Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

    Thousands of Israelis on Saturday renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The protest in a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence comes as Israel is the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to shutter schools, and as the country presses forward with a world-leading vaccination drive.

  • Scottish nationalists demand billions in 'Brexit compensation' for Scotland

    Brexit has strained the bonds that tie together the United Kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave but London, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay. The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland and is pushing for a second referendum, said Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption due to Brexit.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • Second U.S. Capitol Police officer dies

    “Our officers need more than gratitude,” tweeted Rep. Dean Phillips.

  • New charges reportedly brought in pro-Trump riot, including for a Republican state lawmaker

    New charges have reportedly been brought against individuals involved in Wednesday's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building.Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his foot up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) when supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol building, was arrested Friday on charges of "entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property," NBC News reports. Barnett had openly bragged about his role in the riot, telling The New York Times he wrote Pelosi "a nasty note" while showing an envelope he took from her office.Meanwhile, Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state representative, was charged Friday after he recorded a video of himself storming the Capitol during the riot, NBC News reported. A lawyer for Evans previously told a CBS affiliate he would ignore calls to resign and that he "committed no criminal act that day."Ken Kohl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Friday that "we literally have hundreds of prosecutors and agents working from three command centers on what is really a 24-7 operation" following the riot, per HuffPost. He added, "It is active, it is fluid, it is evolving."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses There will be no Trump heir

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.

  • FBI search intensifies after Capitol siege

    Flags at the U.S. Capitol flew at half-staff, Friday, in honor of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while defending the legislative building during Wednesday’s riot of Trump supporters. The FBI and Washington's police department will jointly investigate the officer’s death, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Friday, adding the Justice Department (quote) "will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible." President-elect Joe Biden on Friday offered his condolences to the fallen officer's family: "Our sympathies and our concerns go out to his family and the people responsible should be held accountable." In stark contrast, as of Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump was silent on the matter. Officer Sicknick and four others died after supporters of the president, on Wednesday, stormed the Capitol - vandalizing federal property, terrorizing lawmakers and journalists and even walking away with stolen items, including a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. A man who was pictured sitting at Pelosi's desk, and a West Virginia state lawmaker, are among those facing federal charges, prosecutors said on Friday. Suspects could face charges including sedition, insurrection and rioting according to D.C’s top federal prosecutor - who said no suspects in Wednesday's riots would be ruled out… even when asked whether this could include Capitol Police who may have been complicit, or Trump himself for urging protesters to march. TRUMP: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol... (flash) Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong." The brother-in-law of a woman killed in the rioting said Trump fueled the mayhem: “It’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th amendment at this time.” Dozens of arrests have been made, and the FBI is continuing its search for suspects… knocking on doors in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, asking for security videos, and asking the public to submit tips... beyond what was already caught on video and in photos. Some of the rioters, whose identities were publicized by internet sleuths, faced other repercussions -- getting fired from their jobs. That includes a man who wore his work ID badge while inside the capitol. He was quickly identified and fired by his employer, a marketing company out of Maryland. The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on who placed a pipe bomb in the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters on Wednesday. LINDSEY GRAHAM: “And the question for the country is, how could that happen?” Meanwhile dismayed lawmakers are demanding investigations into how the Capitol Police - a 2,000-member force dedicated to guarding the Capitol Grounds - and other agencies - allowed this to happen in the first place.

  • These 9 Vintage Cars Are the Hot New Pandemic Buys

    From a midcentury Ford F-Series to a early-2000s BMW M3, experts explain the best vintage cars on the market—and how you can buy them right nowOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

    The daily number of new coronavirus cases has doubled in China, prompting tougher movement restrictions and, in the capital, passengers must scan a health code before boarding a cab or ride-hailing car, officials said on Sunday. Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The new rule on cab journeys follows the discovery on Saturday that a ride-hailing driver in Beijing was an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus, city health official Pang Xinghuo told media.

  • ‘We had people killed’: Chris Christie would vote to impeach Trump for ‘inciting’ insurrection if he were in Congress

    'If inciting to insurrection isn’t [impeachable], then I don’t really know what is,” Mr Christie says

  • Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

    The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

  • Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 'black boxes' located

    Signals are detected which officials think show the location of the Boeing 737's flight recorders.

  • North Korea's Kim threatens to build more nukes and bring U.S. to its 'knees'

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called the U.S. his country's "arch-enemy."